Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR starts operation of two wind farms with a total capacity of 70 MW in Italy

12/29/2021 | 05:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EDPR starts operation of two wind farms with a total capacity of 70 MW in Italy
Miércoles29, Diciembre 2021
  • These are Monte Mattina and Sant'Alessandro wind farms, with an installed capacity of 25 MW and 45 MW respectively.
  • The projects will contribute to the reduction of approximately 86,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year and will supply energy to more than 58,000 households.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the world's fourth largest renewable energy producer, has started operation of the 25 MW Monte Mattina and 45 MW Sant'Alessandro wind farms. The projects will contribute to the reduction of approximately 86,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year and will supply energy to more than 58,000 households.

Monte Mattina wind farm is located in the Campania region, where EDPR already had 35 MW and now has 60 MW. It has seven 3.6 MW wind turbines. Sant'Alessandro wind farm is located in the Basilicata region, where the company had 171 MW and will now reach 226 MW. It has thirteen 3.45 MW wind turbines.

Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade, CEO of EDP and EDP Renewables, commented: "The start of operation of these two wind farms reaffirms our commitment to the Italian market and contributes to further consolidate our portfolio in the country. We are committed to being a key player in the promotion of green energy in this market, where significant growth is expected over the next decade".

With the commissioning of both projects, EDPR's operating capacity in Italy amounts to 385 MW. Of this total capacity, around 100 MW have been connected to the power grid this year. These projects are part of the company's commitment to the energy transition and its plans to develop a capex plan of around €19 billion as part of its strategic plan to deploy around 20 GW of renewables by 2025.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 10:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
05:07aEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR starts operation of two wind farms with a total capacity of 70 M..
PU
12/27EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR secures PPA with NSG UK for 35.7MW of a wind farm in Poland
PU
12/23EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 2022 financial calendar
PU
12/23EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR informs about 2022 financial calendar
PU
12/21Engie, EDP Renováveis JV Secures 400-MW Wind Power Purchase Deal In US
MT
12/17EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR informs about PPA secured for 400 MW of wind offshore in the US
PU
12/17EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about PPA secured for 400 MW of wind offshor..
PU
12/16EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR is awarded with 25 MW for a PV project located in Hungary
PU
12/13EDP Renewables Announces Completion of Community Solar + Storage Facility Focused on En..
GL
12/10Portugal's EDP, China Three Gorges change partnership terms
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 839 M 2 074 M 2 074 M
Net income 2021 516 M 582 M 582 M
Net Debt 2021 3 512 M 3 961 M 3 961 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,4x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 20 883 M 23 625 M 23 552 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 099
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 21,74 €
Average target price 23,09 €
Spread / Average Target 6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
António do Pranto Nogueira Leite Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-4.65%23 625
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.16.75%79 780
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.42.60%18 477
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.89.91%7 350
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-17.19%6 697
XINYI ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.39%4 019