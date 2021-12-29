EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR starts operation of two wind farms with a total capacity of 70 MW in Italy

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the world's fourth largest renewable energy producer, has started operation of the 25 MW Monte Mattina and 45 MW Sant'Alessandro wind farms. The projects will contribute to the reduction of approximately 86,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions per year and will supply energy to more than 58,000 households.

Monte Mattina wind farm is located in the Campania region, where EDPR already had 35 MW and now has 60 MW. It has seven 3.6 MW wind turbines. Sant'Alessandro wind farm is located in the Basilicata region, where the company had 171 MW and will now reach 226 MW. It has thirteen 3.45 MW wind turbines.

Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade, CEO of EDP and EDP Renewables, commented: "The start of operation of these two wind farms reaffirms our commitment to the Italian market and contributes to further consolidate our portfolio in the country. We are committed to being a key player in the promotion of green energy in this market, where significant growth is expected over the next decade".

With the commissioning of both projects, EDPR's operating capacity in Italy amounts to 385 MW. Of this total capacity, around 100 MW have been connected to the power grid this year. These projects are part of the company's commitment to the energy transition and its plans to develop a capex plan of around €19 billion as part of its strategic plan to deploy around 20 GW of renewables by 2025.