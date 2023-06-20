EDP Renováveis S A : European Commission awards EDP's floating solar project in Alqueva for innovation

EDP's floating solar project in Alqueva has been distinguished by the European Commission in the Innovation category. The award for sustainable energy - announced this Tuesday morning, June 20, at an event to open the European Sustainability Week, and delivered in Brussels by the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson -, recognizes not only the pioneering and innovative technology developed by EDP in this project but also its contribution to the expansion of renewable energies and the energy transition.

EDP's project was one of three finalists selected for the European Sustainable Energy Awards 2023 - which recognizes landmark projects, either ongoing or recently completed, that demonstrate an original and innovative path to energy transition - having won after a global vote that took place in June. The other two candidates in the Innovation category involved TrAM (Transport: Advanced and Modular) in Norway and the pan-European STEP (Solutions to Tackle Energy Poverty) project, originating in Lithuania. TrAM is the origin of the world's first all-electric zero-emission fast ferry. STEP is using social innovation to tackle energy poverty in nine EU countries.

In operation for about a year, EDP's hybrid project brings together solar energy, hydroelectric power, and battery storage, using an innovative scalable technology that helps reduce emissions and protect nature at the same time.

This principle of combining different forms of renewable energy in a single project and a single connection point to the grid is at the base of the 5 MW Alqueva floating solar power plant, where 12,000 solar panels float on 4 hectares of the Alqueva dam reservoir. The floating solar plant, whose mooring system with elastic cables was developed as part of the EU-funded Fresher project, provides enough energy to supply 30% of the energy consumption of families in the region.

Hybridisation at the forefront

The floating solar plant uses the same grid connection point as the Alqueva hydroelectric plant, built 20 years ago, and uses battery storage to increase the resilience of the energy supply. This hybrid approach increases the efficiency of projects, allowing them to share infrastructure such as power lines and substations, as well as stabilizing costs and reducing environmental impact. Together, these different technologies complement each other to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy.

The preservation of the ecosystem, also taking into consideration the social aspects of sustainability, is one of the pillars of this renewable project. The installation of the floating solar power plant on the dam's reservoir, where it covers only 0.016% of the water surface, avoids the use of land that could be used for other purposes, such as agriculture, livestock farming, and tourism. The visual impact is also minimal.

The project has boosted innovation and R&D in local industry, thanks to a partnership with Amorim Cork Composites, a Portuguese company that has been operating in the region for 150 years. Together with Spanish manufacturer Isigenere, they developed a unique combination of cork composites and recycled plastic, which is the basis of these sustainable floats. The use of this new material has reduced the weight of the platform by 15% and helped to reduce the carbon footprint of the floats' production by 30%. It is an example of how local resources and know-how can be combined with new technologies to produce powerful results. The project team, it should be remembered, applied the knowledge gained through a small pilot project in the north of the country, Alto Rabagão, which was developed in 2016.

By scaling up the solutions adopted there, it demonstrates the wider potential to replicate its positive results on a broader level. A further 70 MW are planned at the Alqueva reservoir, following the first floating solar energy auction in Portugal, and thanks to this plant, awareness is already being raised across Europe about the potential of this type of technology.

The Alqueva Floating Solar Power Plant is a success story of EU funding for innovative climate change projects. This initiative directly supports the European Green Deal and the REPowerEU Plan.

About EUSEW 2023

European Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW), the largest annual event dedicated to renewable energy and the efficient use of energy in Europe, takes place from 20-22 June under the theme "Accelerating the transition to clean energy - towards lower bills and more skills". The event brings together thousands of sustainability stakeholders to explore policy issues related to protecting European consumers from price volatility and improving their skills to produce and save energy in the current energy context.