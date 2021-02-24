Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  EDP Renováveis, S.A.    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : Portugal's EDP recurring profit rose 6% in 2020 despite pandemic

02/24/2021 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LISBON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest utility, EDP-Energias de Portugal, posted on Wednesday a 6% rise in its recurring net 2020 profit to 901 million euros ($1.09 billion), despite lower demand for electricity due the COVID-19 pandemic.

EDP said its net debt fell 11% to 12.2 billion euros as of the end of 2020 from a year ago, the lowest level in 13 years.

Earlier on Wednesday, EDP's wind energy unit EDP Renewables , reported a 17% rise in net profit to 556 million euros.

EDP said one-off items had a net negative impact of 101 million euros last year, leading to a reported net profit of 801 million euros. That was 56% higher than in 2019, when the company had even heavier one-off costs.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6% to 3.95 billion euros, but recurring EBITDA slipped 2%, EDP said. ($1 = 0.8241 euros) (Reproting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. 0.11% 4.718 Real-time Quote.-8.59%
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. -1.91% 18.44 Real-time Quote.-17.54%
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
12:02pEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Portugal's EDP recurring profit rose 6% in 2020 despite pan..
RE
10:15aEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renovaveis FY20 Net Profit Rises, Revenue Declines
MT
02:44aEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR's Net Profit rises 17% to 556 million euros in 2020
PU
02:42aEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renovaveis 2020 Profit Rose Despite Revenue Decline
DJ
02/12EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR enters Hungarian market with a 50 MW solar PV project
PU
01/27EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR is included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for..
PU
01/25EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR revalidates Top Employer title in Europe for third con..
PU
01/20EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Miguel Stilwell appointed Chairman of EDPR´s Board of Direc..
PU
01/19EDP Renewables Acquires Majority Interest in C2 Omega, Diversifies Renewable ..
GL
01/18EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR acquires US solar distributed generation company and e..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 792 M 2 174 M 2 174 M
Net income 2020 554 M 672 M 672 M
Net Debt 2020 3 614 M 4 384 M 4 384 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 0,52%
Capitalization 16 399 M 19 941 M 19 894 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 705
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,16 €
Last Close Price 18,80 €
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Miguel Angel Prado COO-North America & Executive Director
António do Pranto Nogueira Leite Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-17.54%19 941
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.2.97%69 395
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.3.59%12 862
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-1.58%7 221
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP10.99%5 539
NEOEN-21.77%5 087
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ