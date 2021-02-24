EDP Renováveis S A : Portugal's EDP recurring profit rose 6% in 2020 despite pandemic

LISBON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest utility,
EDP-Energias de Portugal, posted on Wednesday a 6% rise
in its recurring net 2020 profit to 901 million euros ($1.09
billion), despite lower demand for electricity due the COVID-19
pandemic.
EDP said its net debt fell 11% to 12.2 billion euros as of
the end of 2020 from a year ago, the lowest level in 13 years.
Earlier on Wednesday, EDP's wind energy unit EDP Renewables
, reported a 17% rise in net profit to 556 million
euros.
EDP said one-off items had a net negative impact of 101
million euros last year, leading to a reported net profit of
801 million euros. That was 56% higher than in 2019, when the
company had even heavier one-off costs.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6% to 3.95 billion euros, but
recurring EBITDA slipped 2%, EDP said.
($1 = 0.8241 euros)
(Reproting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Andrei Khalip)