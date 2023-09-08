EDP Renováveis S A : Renewables accelerates its growth in the United Kingdom with two wind projects awarded in the latest auction
Today at 12:53 pm
EDP Renewables accelerates its growth in the United Kingdom with two wind projects awarded in the latest auction
Friday 08, September 2023
3 min reading time
Renewable Energy
These wind projects will generate a total of 56 MW and are set to start operating in 2026;
This award underscores EDPR's firm dedication to playing a significant role in the drive to fully decarbonize the sector by 2035.
EDP Renewables (EDPR), a global leader in renewable energy development, strengthens its role in the UK's energy transition by winning two CfD (Contract for Difference) contracts for two wind projects in Scotland, with a combined capacity of 56 MW for 15 years. These contracts, granted by the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), were secured in the Allocation Round 5 auction.
With this milestone, EDPR will generate electricity for the Scottish grid through the Ben Sca and Lurg Hill projects, actively contributing to the UK's aim of hastening carbon neutrality. They're expected to add more than 203 GWh of clean energy to the grid by 2026.
These two wind projects demonstrate EDPR's strong commitment to playing a pivotal role in fulfilling the Government's Net Zero target.
Since recently entering the UK market, EDPR has a 5 MW capacity in onshore wind power and roughly 540 MW across various wind and solar projects at different development stages. Out of this total, over 300 MW are solar projects that have been developed in collaboration with Kronos Solar EDPR, a solar energy company headquartered in Germany and primarily owned by EDP Renewables. Additionally, the company secured its first stand-alone battery energy storage project last July, which will enhance grid resilience by ensuring stability.
CfD auctions play a key role in supporting the transition to clean energy and environmental sustainability. They ensure project competitiveness and safeguard consumers from higher support costs during periods of fluctuating energy prices.
Furthermore, EDPR's UK team, based in Edinburgh, has doubled in size over the past year. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to the market and its determination to lead the way toward a more sustainable future.
