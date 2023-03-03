Advanced search
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
2023-03-03
20.92 EUR   +2.70%
Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. - 2022 Financial Year - Corporate Governance Report
PU
10:30aEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs on the Notice of the General Shareholders Meeting of April 4th, 2023
PU
10:30aEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about the Proposals to the several items of the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting of April 4th, 2023
PU
EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. - 2022 Financial Year - Corporate Governance Report

03/03/2023
Corporate Governance 2022

We choose Earth

Our courage

Annual Report 2022

Our Corporate Governance

001

Our

Corporate

Governance

PART I - INFORMATION ON SHARE-

HOLDER STRUCTURE, ORGANISATION

AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

02

Shareholder structure

02

Corporate Boards and Committees

06

Internal organisation

25

Remuneration

45

Related-Party transaction

49

PART II - CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

ASSESMENT

57

ANNEX I -CURRICULUM VITAE MEMBERS

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

70

Annual Report 2022

PART I - Information on shareholder structure, organisation and corporate governance

  1. Shareholder structure I. Capital structure

1. Capital structure

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "EDP Renováveis", "EDPR" or the "Company") total share capital is 4,802,790,810€, since the Share capital increase in April 2021, where 88,250,000 new shares were issued at a subscription price of EUR 17.00 per share for a share premium of EUR 12.00. EDPR total share capital is composed of 960,558,162 shares with a nominal value of EUR 5.00 each, fully paid. All these shares are part of a single class and series and are admitted to trading on the Euronext Lisbon regulated market.

Codes and tickers of EDP Renováveis SA share: ISIN:ES0127797019 LEI:529900MUFAH07Q1TAX06

Bloomberg Ticker (Euronext Lisbon): EDPR PL Reuters RIC:EDPR.LS

EDPR main shareholder is EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A., through EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Sucursal en España, with 74.98% of share capital and voting rights. Excluding EDP, EDPR shareholders comprise close to 30,000 institutional and private investors spread across more than 35 countries with main focus in the United States and United Kingdom.

Institutional Investors represent about 96%of Company shareholders (ex-EDP Group), mainly investment funds and socially responsible investors ("SRI"), while Private Investors, mostly Portuguese, stand for the remaining 4 %.

For further information about EDPR shareholder structure please see chapter 1.3 of the Annual Report ("Organisation").

5. Corporate Governance

002

2. Restrictions to the transferability of shares

EDPR's Articles of Association have no restrictions on the transferability of shares.

3. Own shares

EDPR does not hold own shares.

4. Change of control

EDPR has not adopted any measures designed to prevent successful takeover bids, nor defensive measures for cases of a change in control in its shareholder structure or agreements subject to the condition of a change in control of the Company, other than in accordance with normal practice, and therefore, has not adopted any mechanisms that imply payments or assumption of fees in the case of the transfer of control or the change in the composition of the managing body, or that could be likely to harm the free transferability of shares or shareholder assessment of the performance of the members of the managing body.

Notwithstanding the above, the following are normal market practice related to a potential change of control:

  • In the case of financing of certain wind farm projects, lenders have the right to approve change in control at the borrower if the later ceased to be controlled, directly or indirectly by EDPR.
  • In the case of guarantees provided by EDP Group companies, if EDP directly or indirectly ceases to have the majority of EDPR then EDP is no longer obliged to provide such services or guarantees. The relevant subsidiaries will be obliged to provide for the cancellation or replacement of all outstanding guarantees within approximately sixty (60) days of the change of control event.

In the cases of intra-group services agreements and according to the Framework Agreement signed between EDP Renováveis S.A. and EDP Energias de Portugal S.A., the contracts will maintain their full force as long as (i) EDP maintains its share capital above 50% or the right to exercise directly or indirectly more than 50% of voting rights on EDPR's share capital, or (ii) even if the share capital of EDP or its voting rights are below 50%, but more than half of the Members of the Board are elected through an EDPproposal.

Annual Report 2022

5. Corporate Governance

003

5. Special agreements regime

EDPR does not have a special system for the renewal or withdrawal of counter measures for the restriction on the number of votes capable of being held or exercised by only one shareholder individually or together with other shareholders.

6. Shareholders' agreements

The Company is not aware of any shareholders' agreement that may result in restrictions on the transfer of securities or voting rights.Shareholdings and bonds held.

II. Shareholdings and bonds held

7. Qualified holdings

Qualifying holdings in EDPR are subject to the Spanish Law, which regulates the criteria and thresholds of the shareholder's ownerships. The table below includes the information about the qualifying holdings of EDPR and their voting rights as of December 31st, 2022:

SHAREHOLDER

SHARES

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. - SUCURSAL EN ESPAÑA

720,191,372

BLACKROCK INC.

32,115,908

Total qualified holdings

752,307,280

EDP detains 74.98% of EDPR capital and voting rights, through EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. - Sucursal en España.

As of December 31st, 2022, EDPR's shareholder structure consisted in a total qualified shareholding of 78.32%, corresponding to EDP Group and Blackrock Inc., with 74.98% and 3.34% of the capital, respectively.

8. Shares held by the Members of the Management and Supervisory Boards

As of December 31st 2022, none of the members of the Board of Directors /Delegated Committees of the Company directly or indirectly own EDPR shares.

9. Powers of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors is vested with the broad-ranging powers of administration, management, and governance of the Company, with no other limitations besides the powers which are expressly assigned to the General Shareholders' Meetings in the Company's Articles of Association (specifically in article 13) or in the applicable law. In this regard, the powers of the Board include, without limitation1 to:

  • Acquire on lucrative or onerous title basis personal and real property, rights, shares and interests that may suit the Company;
  • Sell and mortgage or charge personal and real property, rights, shares and interests of the Company and cancel mortgages and other rights in rem;
  • Negotiate and enter into loans and credit operations that it may deem appropriate;
  • Negotiate and formalize all sort of acts and contracts with public entities or private persons;
  • Exercise civil and criminal actions and all further actions to be undertaken by the Company, representing it before governmental officers, authorities, corporations, governing, administrative, administrative-economic,administrative-litigation and judicial courts, labour courts and the labour sections of the Supreme Court and of the High Courts of the Autonomous Communities, with no limitations whatsoever, including before the European Court of Justice, and in general before the Government, in all its levels and hierarchies; to intervene or promote, follow and terminate, through all procedures and instances, the processes, court sections or proceedings; to accept decisions, to file any kind of appeal, including the cassation one and other extraordinary appeals, to discontinue or confess, to agree an early termination of a proceeding, to submit litigious questions to arbitration judges, and to carry out all sorts of notices and requirements and to grant a power of attorney to Court Representatives and other representatives, with the case-related powers and the powers which are usually granted to litigation cases and all the special powers applicable, and to revoke such powers;
  • Agree the allotment of interim dividends;
  • Call and convene the General Meetings and submit to them the proposals that it deem appropriate;
  • Direct the Company and organize its operations and exploitations by acknowledging the course of the Company businesses and operations, managing the investment of funds, making extraordinary amortizations of bonds and realizing anything that it is considered appropriate for the best achievement of the Company's objectives;

11This list has a merely indicative nature, as the Board of Directors may perform all further powers expressly granted to the Board in the

Articles or in the applicable law.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 15:29:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
