EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. - 2022 Financial Year - Corporate Governance Report

Annual Report 2022

PART I - Information on shareholder structure, organisation and corporate governance

Shareholder structure I. Capital structure

1. Capital structure

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "EDP Renováveis", "EDPR" or the "Company") total share capital is 4,802,790,810€, since the Share capital increase in April 2021, where 88,250,000 new shares were issued at a subscription price of EUR 17.00 per share for a share premium of EUR 12.00. EDPR total share capital is composed of 960,558,162 shares with a nominal value of EUR 5.00 each, fully paid. All these shares are part of a single class and series and are admitted to trading on the Euronext Lisbon regulated market.

Codes and tickers of EDP Renováveis SA share: ISIN:ES0127797019 LEI:529900MUFAH07Q1TAX06

Bloomberg Ticker (Euronext Lisbon): EDPR PL Reuters RIC:EDPR.LS

EDPR main shareholder is EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A., through EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Sucursal en España, with 74.98% of share capital and voting rights. Excluding EDP, EDPR shareholders comprise close to 30,000 institutional and private investors spread across more than 35 countries with main focus in the United States and United Kingdom.

Institutional Investors represent about 96%of Company shareholders (ex-EDP Group), mainly investment funds and socially responsible investors ("SRI"), while Private Investors, mostly Portuguese, stand for the remaining 4 %.

For further information about EDPR shareholder structure please see chapter 1.3 of the Annual Report ("Organisation").