EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. - 2022 Financial Year - Remunerations Report

In compliance with both the Portuguese Securities Code, and the Spanish Companies Act, EDP Renováveis S.A. ("EDPR" or "Company") issues this Remuneration Report with the aim to provide a comprehensive view of the remuneration received by the members of its Governing Bodies, including all benefits, regardless of their form, attributed or due during the 2022 financial year.

The Remuneration Policy of EDPR for 2022 was defined by its Appointments and Remunerations Committee, and presented to its Board of Director for its final approval at the Shareholders' Meeting level.

Approval procedure of the Remunerations Policy of the Board of Directors

The definition of the proposal of the Remuneration Policy for the members of the Board of Directors of EDPR is incumbent on the Appointments and Remunerations Committee which is a delegated body of the Board of Directors, that in order to avoid any conflict of interest, is entirely composed by non- executive and independent members. Under such competences this Committee takes the responsibility for proposing to the Board of Directors the determination of the remuneration of the Executive Directors of the Company; the Remuneration Policy, the evaluation and compliance of the KPI's (Key Performance Indicators); the annual and multi annual variable remuneration, and also proposes the remuneration of the Non-Executive Directors and members of the Board Committees.

As such, this Committee prepares a proposal that defines the remuneration to be attributed to Directors, with the purpose that it reflects the performance of each of them, establishing for the Executive Directors a variable component which is consistent with the maximization of the Company's long term performance (variable annual and multi-annual remuneration for a three-year period), for the achievement of the most challenging objectives of the business plan, thereby guaranteeing the alignment of the performance of the governing bodies with the interests of the shareholders.

The Board of Directors is responsible for the approval of the above-mentioned proposals except to the extent it concerns the Remuneration Policy which is approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting as an independent item of the agenda.