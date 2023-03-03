EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. - 2022 Financial Year - Remunerations Report
03/03/2023 | 10:30am EST
Remuneration Report 2022
We choose Earth
Our action
Annual Report 2022
Remuneration Report
001
Remuneration Report
A - Remuneration structure and disclosure
03
B - Alignment of the application of the remuneration with the Remuneration Policy adopted. Contribution of the Remuneration Policy to the long-term performance of the Company and cri-
teria taken into account
07
C - Performance of the Company and remuneration average of
the employees
08
D - Remuneration from other Group Companies
08
E - Share-allocation and/or Stock Option Plans
08
F - Refund of a variable remuneration Share Performance
08
G - Compliance with the applicable Policy during 2022
09
Annual Report 2022
6. Remuneration Report
002
Remuneration Report
In compliance with both the Portuguese Securities Code, and the Spanish Companies Act, EDP Renováveis S.A. ("EDPR" or "Company") issues this Remuneration Report with the aim to provide a comprehensive view of the remuneration received by the members of its Governing Bodies, including all benefits, regardless of their form, attributed or due during the 2022 financial year.
The Remuneration Policy of EDPR for 2022 was defined by its Appointments and Remunerations Committee, and presented to its Board of Director for its final approval at the Shareholders' Meeting level.
Approval procedure of the Remunerations Policy of the Board of Directors
The definition of the proposal of the Remuneration Policy for the members of the Board of Directors of EDPR is incumbent on the Appointments and Remunerations Committee which is a delegated body of the Board of Directors, that in order to avoid any conflict of interest, is entirely composed by non- executive and independent members. Under such competences this Committee takes the responsibility for proposing to the Board of Directors the determination of the remuneration of the Executive Directors of the Company; the Remuneration Policy, the evaluation and compliance of the KPI's (Key Performance Indicators); the annual and multi annual variable remuneration, and also proposes the remuneration of the Non-Executive Directors and members of the Board Committees.
As such, this Committee prepares a proposal that defines the remuneration to be attributed to Directors, with the purpose that it reflects the performance of each of them, establishing for the Executive Directors a variable component which is consistent with the maximization of the Company's long term performance (variable annual and multi-annual remuneration for a three-year period), for the achievement of the most challenging objectives of the business plan, thereby guaranteeing the alignment of the performance of the governing bodies with the interests of the shareholders.
The Board of Directors is responsible for the approval of the above-mentioned proposals except to the extent it concerns the Remuneration Policy which is approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting as an independent item of the agenda.
As a Company integrated in a multinational business group, EDPR aims to maintain a solid culture that ensures the management, monitoring, control and supervision of the risks that the Group, its shareholders, employees, customers and, in general, all its stakeholders face, including those arising from the remuneration systems it adopts. EDPR adopts the transversal remuneration practices applied in EDP group, consistent and based on common principles that comply with the regulations applicable in the jurisdictions where it operates.
As such, the remuneration systems applied, including those applicable to the Executive Directors, are defined to promote a culture of merit and high performance that ensures that people and teams are recognized, encouraged and awarded on the basis of responsibility, availability, loyalty and competence placed at Group's service, ensuring actions aligned with the long-term interests of shareholders and promoting sustainable initiatives.
The proposal for remuneration policy of the Executive Directors also aimed at simplify, and provide transparency and clarity, favoring a complete understanding of the framework of principles and rules that constitute it, and which will be applied and evaluated by the Appointments and Remunerations Committee.
Definition, revision and renewal of the Policy
The definition of the Remuneration Policy of EDPR is submitted for approval by the General Meeting, on a proposal from the Board of Directors, based on the proposal presented by the Appointments and Remunerations Committee. Likewise, and in line with EDP Group corporate governance practices, EDPR has signed an Management Services Agreement with EDP under which the Company bears the cost for such services to some of the members of the Board of Directors (Executive and Non-Executive) to the extent their services are devoted to EDPR; and the Audit, Control and Related Party Transactions Committee (which is also entirely composed by non-executive and independent members) is involved in any revision and/or amendment of this agreement.
The definition and possible proposals for revision of the Remuneration Policy by the Appointments and Remunerations Committee are based on the articulation of EDPR long- term objectives, measured according to its strategic plan at all times, in the conclusions of comparative remuneration studies with national listed companies and with foreign sectoral
Annual Report 2022
6. Remuneration Report
003
peers and on an articulation of principles with the remuneration plan of other employees of the Group.
The Appointments and Remunerations Committee may hire the external consultants and support necessary for the performance of comparative remuneration studies within the framework of directors' remuneration policies, assessing their conditions of independence for the provision of the services that may be requested.
Regulatory Framework and principles of the Remuneration Policy applied in 2022
EDPR is a Spanish Company listed in a regulated stock exchange in Portugal. The corporate organization of EDPR is subject to its personal law and to the extent possible, to the recommendations contained in the Corporate Governance Code of the Instituto Português de Corporate Governance ("IPCG"). As such, the Company intends to comply with both legal systems but always taking into account that its personal law is the Spanish one, and that in case of discrepancy, the aim is to adopt the law that entails more protectionism for its shareholders.
The Remuneration Policy applied in 2022 (duly approved by its Shareholders' Meeting) complies with Article 26 - C of the Securities Code (as amended by Law No. 99 A/2021 of 31st December), with article 529 novodecies of the Spanish Companies Act, with the IPCG Corporate Governance Code adopted by EDPR and with the international good practices, being aligned and consistent with the remuneration policy and remuneration practices applied to all employees of the Group.
Total remuneration, and the remuneration model in general, should be competitive, aligned with the practices of the international electricity sector and the renewables market, facilitating the attraction and retention of talent, and the commitment to the challenges and ambitions of the company.
A. Remuneration structure and disclosure
Pursuant to Article 26 of the Company's Articles of Association the Directors shall be entitled to a remuneration which consists of a fixed amount to be determined annually by the General
Shareholders' Meeting for the whole Board of Directors. This article also establishes the possibility of the Directors of receiving attendance fees or being remunerated with Company shares, share options, or other securities granting the right to obtain shares or by means of share-indexed remuneration systems. In any case, the system chosen must be approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting and comply with current legal provisions.
The remuneration policy applicable for 2022 defines a structure with a fixed remuneration for all members of the Board of Directors, whereas for the Executive Directors defines a fixed and a variable remuneration, with an annual component, and a multi-annual component.
The Non-Executive Directors only receive a fixed remuneration, which is calculated on the basis of their work exclusively as Directors or, if such is the case, considering their membership/chairmanship of the Appointments and Remunerations Committee, the Audit, Control and Related Party Transactions Committee and the Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Committee. Except in the case of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, the directors that are also members/chairperson of the Delegated Committees receive for these functions a complement to their fixed remuneration as members of the Board.
As already indicated, EDPR has signed a Management Services Agreement with EDP, under which the Company bears the cost for such services to some of the members of the Board of Directors to the extent their services are devoted to EDPR. In 2022 these Directors were Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade and Rui Teixeira (Executive Directors), and Vera Pinto, Ana Paula Marques and Miguel Setas (non-Executive Directors).
The total amount of the remunerations that the Company will pay to its Directors shall not exceed the amount determined by the General Shareholders' Meeting. For these purposes, the General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 13th, 2008 set a maximum annual amount for the Board of Directors for fixed remuneration of EUR 2,500,000; and at its meeting held on April 8th, 2014 also resolved to establish a maximum annual amount for variable remuneration of EUR 1,000,000 for executive directors.
For 2023 onwards, the maximum annual amount for fix and variable remuneration for the Board of Directors has been set in EUR 3,500,000 by the approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting held on March 31st, 2022. This amount results of the merge of the former EUR 2,500,000that was stablished for fix renumeration and the EUR 1,000,000 that was established for variable annual remuneration.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.