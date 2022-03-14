EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informa sobre notificação de participação qualificada da Blackrock

Formulario Modelo 1

Standard form #1

8. INFORMACIÓN SOBRE EL SUJETO OBLIGADO(marque lo que corresponda) | INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE PERSON SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION (please tick as appropriate)

[ ] El sujeto obligado no está controlado por ninguna persona física o jurídica ni controla, directa o

indirectamente, a ninguna persona jurídica que posea alguna participación en el emisor15 | Person subject to the notiﬁcation obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer15

[ √ ] Detalle de la cadena de control a través de la que se poseen los derechos de voto y/o los instrumentos

ﬁnancieros. Se empezará identiﬁcando a la última persona, física o jurídica, que tenga el control16 | Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the ﬁnancial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity16

Información sobre la cadena de control | Information in relation to the full chain of control:

See Annex, The shares and ﬁnancial instruments referred to in this disclosure correspond to funds, accounts and portfolios (collectively, the "Funds") managed by investment managers under the control of BlackRock, Inc.

Total (si la suma alcanza o % derechos de voto a supera el 3% o el 1% Apellidos y nombre o Denominación social16 % derechos través de instrumentos si tiene su residencia de voto ﬁnancieros en paraíso ﬁscal) ... ... ... ... Full name or Company name16 % of voting % of voting rights Total rights through ﬁnancial (if the sum is equal or instruments higher than 3% or 1% when the residence is in a tax haven jurisdiction)

9. DERECHOS DE VOTO RECIBIDOS EN REPRESENTACIÓN PARA UNA JUNTA GENERAL DE ACCIONISTAS DETERMINADA17 | VOTING RIGHTS RECEIVED/GRANTED BY WAY OF PROXY FOR A PARTICULAR GENERAL MEETING17

Número de % derechos de voto Fecha (dd/mm/aaaa) derechos de voto ... ... ... % of voting rights Date (dd/mm/yyyy) Number of voting rights

10. INFORMACIÓN ADICIONAL 18 | ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 18

Voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. has gone above 3%