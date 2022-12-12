EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informa sobre notificação de participação qualificada da Blackrock

Informação Blackrock informa sobre participação qualificada na Privilegiada EDPR Reuters: EDPR.LS Madrid, 12 de dezembro de 2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") vem prestar a seguinte Bloomberg: EDPR PL informação ao mercado:

A 8 de dezembro de 2022, a Blackrock Inc. ("Blackrock") notificou a EDPR de que, nos termos e para efeitos do disposto no artigo 23º do Decreto Real 1362/2007, reduziu a sua participação no capital social da EDPR para 2.988%. O patamar dos 3% foi ultrapassado no dia 7 de dezembro de 2022 (Anexo I).

A 12 de dezembro de 2022, a Blackrock Inc. ("Blackrock") notificou a EDPR de que, nos termos e para efeitos do disposto no artigo 23º do Decreto Real 1362/2007, aumentou a sua participação no capital social da EDPR para 3.000%. O patamar dos 3% foi ultrapassado no dia 8 de dezembro de 2022 (Anexo II).

Encontra-se em anexo o formulário enviado pela Blackrock.

