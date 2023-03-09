Advanced search
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:16 2023-03-09 am EST
20.19 EUR   -0.49%
Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informa sobre participação qualificada da GIC
Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about qualified shareholding of GIC
Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informa sobre mudança na participação qualificada da Blackrock
EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informa sobre participação qualificada da GIC

03/09/2023 | 01:25pm EST
Informação Privilegiada

Reuters: EDPR.LS

Bloomberg: EDPR PL

GIC comunica participação qualificada na EDPR

Madrid, 9 de março de 2023: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") vem prestar a seguinte informação ao mercado:

A GIC Private Ltd ("GIC") notificou a EDPR de que, nos termos e para efeitos do disposto no artigo 23º do Decreto Real 1362/2007 e em resultado de transações executadas a 3 de março de 2023, ultrapassou o patamar mínimo de 3% para posições acionistas qualificadas.

Após tais transações, a GIC é atribuída com 43.521.069 direitos de voto na EDPR, correspondente a 4,303% do total de direitos de voto na empresa.

Encontra-se em anexo o formulário enviado pela GIC.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

Direção de Relação com Investidores

Tel. +34 900 830 004 ir@edpr.com

www.edpr.com

EDP Renováveis, S.A. Sede: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 33007 Oviedo Espanha

Capital Social: €4.361.540.810 Inscrita no Registo Mercantil das Astúrias, tomo 3.671, caderno 177, folha n.º AS - 37.669C.I.F. n. º A-74219304

Formulario Modelo 1

Standard Form #1

NOTIFICACIÓN DE PARTICIPACIONES SIGNIFICATIVAS

(Debe ser remitida al emisor y a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores)1

NOTIFICATION FORM FOR MAJOR HOLDINGS

(It shall be sent to the issuer and to Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores)1

  1. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL EMISOR 2 | IDENTITY OF THE ISSUER 2
    EDP RENOVAVEIS, S.A.
  2. MOTIVO DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN (marque lo que corresponda) | REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION (tick as appropriate)

[ √ ]

Adquisición o transmisión de derechos de voto | Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[

]

Operación realizada en un mercado regulado | Transaction carried out in a regulated market

[

]

Adquisición o transmisión de instrumentos ﬁnancieros | Acquisition or disposal of ﬁnancial instruments

[

]

Operación realizada en un mercado regulado | Transaction carried out in a regulated market

[

]

Modiﬁcación en el número de derechos de voto del emisor | Modiﬁcation of the number of voting rights of

the issuer

[

]

Otros motivos (especifíquelo)3 | Other reasons (please specify)3

3. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL SUJETO OBLIGADO 4 | IDENTITY OF PERSON SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION 4

Apellidos y nombre o denominación social | Full name or company name:

GIC PRIVATE LIMITED

Ciudad y país del domicilio social (si aplica) | City and country of registered ofﬁce (if applicable):

Singapore / SINGAPORE

[ ] Celebración de un acuerdo para el ejercicio concertado de los derechos de voto5 | Agreement for concerted exercise of voting rights5

4. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL ACCIONISTA(S) O TENEDOR(ES) DEL INSTRUMENTO FINANCIERO (si es distinto del indicado en el apartado 3) (ver 4 bis del anexo) 6 | FULL NAME OF SHAREHOLDER(S) OR HOLDER(S) OF THE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT (if different from 3) (see 4 bis in the annex) 6

LISSON GROVE INVESTMENT PRIVATE LIMITED

1 / 8

Formulario Modelo 1

Standard form #1

5. FECHA EN LA QUE SE CRUZÓ O ALCANZÓ EL UMBRAL 7 | DATE ON WHICH THE THRESHOLD WAS CROSSED OR REACHED 7

03/03/2023

6. POSICIÓN TOTAL DEL SUJETO OBLIGADO (incluyendo los votos adicionales atribuidos por acciones de lealtad, cuando corresponda) | TOTAL POSITION OF PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION (including attributed additional voting rights due to loyalty shares, when applicable)

% derechos de

% derechos de voto a

través de instrumentos

voto atribuidos

Número total

ﬁnancieros

Total %

a las acciones

de derechos de

(total 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

(7.A + 7.B)

(total 7.A)8

voto del emisor

...

...

...

...

% of voting rights

Total of both in %

% of voting rights

Total number of voting

through ﬁnancial

(7.A + 7.B)

attached to shares

rights of the issuer

instruments

(total of 7.A)8

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Situación resultante

en la fecha en la

que se cruzó o

alcanzó el umbral

...

4,303

0,000

4,303

1.011.526.562

Resulting position

on the date on

which threshold was

crossed or reached

Posición de la

notiﬁcación

previa (si aplica)

...

N.A.

N.A.

0,000

Position of previous

notiﬁcation

(if applicable)

2 / 8

Formulario Modelo 1

Standard form #1

7. DETALLE DE LA SITUACIÓN RESULTANTE DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN EN LA FECHA EN LA QUE SE CRUZÓ O ALCANZÓ EL UMBRAL 9 | DETAIL OF THE RESULTING POSITION ON THE DATE ON WHICH THE THRESHOLD WAS CROSSED OR REACHED 9

7.A. Derechos de voto atribuidos a las acciones | Voting rights attached to shares

(incluyendo los votos adicionales atribuidos por acciones de lealtad, cuando corresponda)(including attributed additional voting rights due to loyalty shares, when applicable)

Número de derechos de voto11

% derechos de voto

Clase o tipo

...

...

Number of voting rights11

% of voting rights

de acciones

Código ISIN

(si es posible)10

Directo | Direct

Indirecto | Indirect

Directo | Direct

Indirecto | Indirect

...

Class or type

(Art 9 de la Directiva 2004/109/

(Art 10 de la Directiva

(Art 9 de la Directiva 2004/109/

(Art 10 de la Directiva

of shares

EC y art 23 RD 1362/2007)

2004/109/EC y art

EC y art 23 RD 1362/2007)

2004/109/EC y art

ISIN code

...

24 RD 1362/2007)

...

24 RD 1362/2007)

(Art 9 of Directive

...

(Art 9 of Directive

...

(if possible)10

2004/109/EC and Art 23 of

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC and Art 23 of

(Art 10 of Directive

RD 1362/2007)

2004/109/EC and Art 24 of

RD 1362/2007)

2004/109/EC and Art 24 of

RD 1362/2007)

RD 1362/2007)

Ordinary

197.929

43.323.140

0,020

4,283

SUBTOTAL 7.A

43.521.069

4,303

7.B.1. Instrumentos ﬁnancieros según el Art. 13(1)(a) de la Directiva 2004/109/EC y art.28.1a) del RD 1362/2007 | Financial instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC and Art. 28.1 a) of RD 1362/2007

Número de derechos de voto

Fecha última de

Período de

que pueden ser adquiridossi el

% de derechos

Tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero

vencimiento12

ejercicio o canje13

instrumento es ejercido o canjeado

de voto

...

...

...

...

...

Type of ﬁnancial instrument

Number of voting rights

%

Expiration date12

Exercise/conversion period13

that may be acquiredif the

of voting rights

instrument is exercised/converted

SUBTOTAL 7.B.1

7.B.2. Instrumentos ﬁnancieros con efecto económico similar según el Art. 13(1)(b) de la Directiva 2004/109/EC

y

art. 28.1 b) del RD 1362/2007 | Financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of

Directive 2004/109/EC and Art. 28.1 b) of RD 1362/2007

Fecha última de

Período de

Liquidación física

Número de

% derechos

13

14

de voto

Tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero

vencimiento12

ejercicio o canje

o en efectivo

derechos de voto

...

...

...

...

...

...

%

Type of ﬁnancial instrument

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

Expiration date

12

of voting

conversion period13

settlement

voting rights14

rights

SUBTOTAL 7.B.2

3 / 8

Formulario Modelo 1

Standard form #1

8. INFORMACIÓN SOBRE EL SUJETO OBLIGADO(marque lo que corresponda) | INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE PERSON SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION (please tick as appropriate)

[ ] El sujeto obligado no está controlado por ninguna persona física o jurídica ni controla, directa o

indirectamente, a ninguna persona jurídica que posea alguna participación en el emisor15 | Person subject to the notiﬁcation obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer15

[ √ ] Detalle de la cadena de control a través de la que se poseen los derechos de voto y/o los instrumentos

ﬁnancieros. Se empezará identiﬁcando a la última persona, física o jurídica, que tenga el control16 | Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the ﬁnancial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity 16

Información sobre la cadena de control | Information in relation to the full chain of control:

GIC Private Limited holds directly 100% of the share capital of GIC Special Investments Private Limited ("GICSI"). GICSI provides direction and management to GIC Infra Holdings Private Limited, which in turn holds 100% of the share capital of Lisson Grove Investment Private Limited.

Total

(si la suma alcanza o

% derechos de voto a

supera el 3% o el 1%

Apellidos y nombre o Denominación social16

% derechos

través de instrumentos

si tiene su residencia

de voto

ﬁnancieros

en paraíso ﬁscal)

...

...

...

...

Full name or Company name16

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total

rights

through ﬁnancial

(if the sum is equal or

instruments

higher than 3% or 1%

when the residence is in

a tax haven jurisdiction)

LISSON GROVE INVESTMENT PRIVATE LIMITED

4,283

0,000

4,283

9. DERECHOS DE VOTO RECIBIDOS EN REPRESENTACIÓN PARA UNA JUNTA GENERAL DE ACCIONISTAS DETERMINADA17 | VOTING RIGHTS RECEIVED/GRANTED BY WAY OF PROXY FOR A PARTICULAR GENERAL MEETING17

Número de

Fecha de celebración de la

% derechos de voto

junta general (dd/mm/aaaa)

derechos de voto

...

...

...

% of voting rights

Date of the shareholders

Number of voting rights

general meeting (dd/mm/yyyy)

10. INFORMACIÓN ADICIONAL 18 | ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 18

4 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 18:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
