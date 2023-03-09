EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informa sobre participação qualificada da GIC

Formulario Modelo 1

Standard form #1

8. INFORMACIÓN SOBRE EL SUJETO OBLIGADO(marque lo que corresponda) | INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE PERSON SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION (please tick as appropriate)

[ ] El sujeto obligado no está controlado por ninguna persona física o jurídica ni controla, directa o

indirectamente, a ninguna persona jurídica que posea alguna participación en el emisor15 | Person subject to the notiﬁcation obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer15

[ √ ] Detalle de la cadena de control a través de la que se poseen los derechos de voto y/o los instrumentos

ﬁnancieros. Se empezará identiﬁcando a la última persona, física o jurídica, que tenga el control16 | Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the ﬁnancial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity 16

Información sobre la cadena de control | Information in relation to the full chain of control:

GIC Private Limited holds directly 100% of the share capital of GIC Special Investments Private Limited ("GICSI"). GICSI provides direction and management to GIC Infra Holdings Private Limited, which in turn holds 100% of the share capital of Lisson Grove Investment Private Limited.

Total (si la suma alcanza o % derechos de voto a supera el 3% o el 1% Apellidos y nombre o Denominación social16 % derechos través de instrumentos si tiene su residencia de voto ﬁnancieros en paraíso ﬁscal) ... ... ... ... Full name or Company name16 % of voting % of voting rights Total rights through ﬁnancial (if the sum is equal or instruments higher than 3% or 1% when the residence is in a tax haven jurisdiction) LISSON GROVE INVESTMENT PRIVATE LIMITED 4,283 0,000 4,283

9. DERECHOS DE VOTO RECIBIDOS EN REPRESENTACIÓN PARA UNA JUNTA GENERAL DE ACCIONISTAS DETERMINADA17 | VOTING RIGHTS RECEIVED/GRANTED BY WAY OF PROXY FOR A PARTICULAR GENERAL MEETING17