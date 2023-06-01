Advanced search
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:14 2023-06-01 am EDT
18.87 EUR   +1.53%
12:44pEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 20-year FiT awarded in the eleventh GSE auction in Italy
PU
05/30Portugal's first offshore wind auction aims for more than 1 GW
RE
05/30Analysts recommendations: Alliant Energy, Coinbase, Constellation Brands, Medtronic...
MS
EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 20-year FiT awarded in the eleventh GSE auction in Italy

06/01/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDPR.LS

Bloomberg: EDPR PL

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +34 900 830 004 ir@edpr.com

www.edpr.com

EDPR informs about 20-year FiT awarded in the eleventh GSE auction in Italy

Madrid, June 1st 2023: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") has been awarded at the eleventh renewable auction in Italy promoted by the Gestore Servizi Energetici ("GSE") with a 20- year feed-in-tariff ("FiT") of 65.17€/MWh for 159 MW of renewable capacity. The capacity awarded to EDPR represents a 43% of the total capacity awarded in the auction, which compares to the maximum volume available for awarding of 1,200 MW.

These feed-in tariffs were attributed to 4 projects located in the Puglia Region of Italy, out of which 70% are wind projects and 30% are solar projects. They are expected to enter in operation by 2024.

As of today, EDPR has ~52% of the capacity secured out of the ~17 GW targeted additions announced in EDPR Capital Markets Day in March 2023.

EDPR's success reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

EDP Renováveis, S.A. Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 33007 Oviedo, Spain

Share capital: €5,057,632,810 registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Asturias; item 3,671; book 177; sheet no. AS - 37,669; Tax No.A-74219304

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 16:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 479 M 2 642 M 2 642 M
Net income 2023 615 M 655 M 655 M
Net Debt 2023 6 006 M 6 401 M 6 401 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 1,04%
Capitalization 18 794 M 20 030 M 20 030 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
EV / Sales 2024 9,34x
Nbr of Employees 3 098
Free-Float 25,0%
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 18,58 €
Average target price 22,79 €
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-9.72%20 030
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.13.64%18 985
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-19.80%5 528
NEOEN-19.24%4 519
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-5.55%3 318
RENANTIS S.P.A1.44%2 885
