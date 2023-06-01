EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 20-year FiT awarded in the eleventh GSE auction in Italy

EDPR informs about 20-year FiT awarded in the eleventh GSE auction in Italy

Madrid, June 1st 2023: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") has been awarded at the eleventh renewable auction in Italy promoted by the Gestore Servizi Energetici ("GSE") with a 20- year feed-in-tariff ("FiT") of 65.17€/MWh for 159 MW of renewable capacity. The capacity awarded to EDPR represents a 43% of the total capacity awarded in the auction, which compares to the maximum volume available for awarding of 1,200 MW.

These feed-in tariffs were attributed to 4 projects located in the Puglia Region of Italy, out of which 70% are wind projects and 30% are solar projects. They are expected to enter in operation by 2024.

As of today, EDPR has ~52% of the capacity secured out of the ~17 GW targeted additions announced in EDPR Capital Markets Day in March 2023.

EDPR's success reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.