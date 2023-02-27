Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:36:46 2023-02-27 am EST
19.55 EUR   -0.76%
03:14pEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 2022 Results
PU
02/14Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about its first PPA secured in Greece
PU
02/14Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about its first PPA secured in Greece
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 2022 Results

02/27/2023 | 03:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results Report

2022

February 27th, 2023

Contents

Index

Conference Call & Webcast Details

2022 Highlights

3

Date: Tuesday, 28th of February, 2023, 14:30 CET | 13:30 UK/Lisbon

Asset Base

4

Webcast: www.edpr.com

Operating Performance

5

Phone dial-innumber: UK: +44 20 3481 4242 | US: +1 848 777 1350 | Spain: +34 91 787 4393

Financial Performance

6

To receive your personal ID, please register in advance

Cash-Flow & Investment Activity

7

Net Debt

8

Business Platforms

9

Investor Relations

Europe (EUR)

10

Email: ir@edpr.com

North America (USD)

Site: www.edpr.com

11

Telephone: +34 900 830 004

South America (EUR)

12

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

APAC (EUR)

Head office: Plaza del Fresno, 2

13

33007 Oviedo, Spain

Balance Sheet & Income Statements

14

LEI: 529900MUFAH07Q1TAX06

EDPR: Balance Sheet

15

C.I.F. n. º A-74219304

EDPR: Income Statement by Region

16

EDPR Europe: Income Statement by Country

17

ESG Performance

18

ESG Ratings & Sustainable Development Goals

19

Environmental Performance

20

Important Information

Social Performance

21

In January-23, EDPR concluded an Asset Rotation deal in Brazil a 100% equity stake in a 260

Governance Performance

22

MW wind portfolio. Capital gains are booked in 2022 along with MW and debt

deconsolidation. Equity proceeds have been received in January 2023.

Annex

23

Remuneration Frameworks

24

Ocean Winds

25

Share Performance & Shareholder Structure

26

- 2 -

2022 Highlights

2022 Results

Operational Results

2022

2021

∆ YoY

In 2022, EDP Renováveis ("EDPR") delivered a strong 35% growth of revenues to €2.4bn, which were 99.5% aligned with EU taxonomy, with a revenue mix of 94.6% wind and 4.9% solar PV. This strong top line performance was supported by a 10% increase of renewables generation and improvement of average selling price to €65/MWh, mainly in European markets. EBITDA increased 23% YoY to €2,157m, supported by the referred top line growth along with the successful execution of 5 Asset Rotation transactions in Spain, Poland, Italy, US and Brazil involving 1.0 GW of wind and solar assets, resulting in €2bn of proceeds and gains of €424m. This strong EBITDA growth was partially mitigated by higher financial costs, resulting on a recurring Net Profit of €671m (+2%; +57% ex-Asset rotation gains).

EBITDA MW

13,634

12,490

+1,144

Other equity consolidated

1,105

1,090

+15

EBITDA MW + Equity Consolidated

14,738

13,580

+1,159

EBITDA MW metrics

Load Factor (%)

30%

29%

+1pp

Output (GWh)

33,401

30,323

+10%

Avg. Electricity Price (€/MWh)

64.7

53.7

+21%

Gross Investment increased to €5.1bn in 2022 vs. €2.9bn in 2021, reflecting EDPR's growth with 2.1 GW capacity additions in

2022 and 4.0 GW of renewable capacity under construction (>2x 2021 levels), supporting future growth execution. Capex in

Financial Results (€m)

2022

2021

∆ YoY

2022 was 99.5% aligned with EU taxonomy with a split between 66.0% in Solar PV and 33.4% in wind technologies.

EDPR Board of Directors has decided to propose a change in dividend policy introducing a new scrip dividend programme that

Revenues

2,371

1,758

+35%

Other operating income/(cost)

(394)

(39)

-

will provide additional remuneration optionality to EDPR shareholders while adjusting the target dividend payout ratio to the 30-

Share of profit of associates

179

41

-

50% range, more aligned with other renewables peers. Shareholders may opt between receiving bonus shares, sell incorporation

EBITDA

2,157

1,760

+23%

rights to EDPR at a fixed price or sell incorporation rights in Euronext market at trading price. This proposal will be subject to GSM

EBITDA/Revenues

91%

100%

(9pp)

for approval on April 4th, 2023. The first annual edition of the programme is expected to be executed in 2Q23.

EBIT

1,412

1,151

+23%

Net Financial Expenses

(449)

(249)

+81%

Operational & Financial Results

Non-controlling interests

(201)

(154)

+30%

Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR)

616

655

(6%)

EBITDA ex-Assetrotation gains increased to €1,733m (+40% YoY) with high contribution from Europe +51%, Brazil +31% and

Recurring Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR)

671

655

+2%

North America +14%, YoY respectively. Other operating income amounted to €526m (-17% YoY), on the back of lower Asset

Cash-flow (€m)

2022

2021

∆ YoY

rotation gains YoY of €424m (vs. €523m in 2021), however higher than expected in 2021-25 Business Plan annual target

(€0.3bn/year).

Operating Cash-Flow

1,049

814

+29%

Operating Costs increased +36% YoY, including clawback taxes in Europe (€98m booked in 2022 P&L, of which €63m at

Net interest costs

(293)

(89)

-

Gross Investments

(5,147)

(2,852)

+80%

operating costs level related to Romania and Poland and €35m booked at income tax level related to Italy), but also higher

AR Proceeds

1,967

1,144

+72%

personnel costs following the increase in workforce (significantly impacted by Sunseap acquisition) as well as costs with supply

Dividends paid to EDPR shareholders

(88)

(77)

+13%

and services in line with higher industry costs related to inflation. Share of profits from associates increased to €179m (vs. €41m in

Forex & Other

509

1,568

(68%)

2021), supported by wind offshore operating portfolio.

Decrease / (Increase) in Net Debt

(2,003)

508

-

At the bottom line, recurring Net Profit increased 2% to €671m, with strong EBITDA growth partially offset by higher financial

costs of €449m (vs. €249m in 2021) on the back of higher average gross debt, the increase of average cost of debt (from 3.4% to

Investment Activity (€m)

2022

2021

∆ YoY

4.0%), and with negative impact from forex and derivatives. Recurring Net Profit ex. Asset rotation gains increased 57% YoY.

Reported Net Profit amounted to €616m including a €54m impairment (non-cash) accounted at D&A level, related to the impact of

Capex

3,446

2,522

+37%

construction delays in Colombia.

Financial Investments

1,701

330

-

Gross Investments

5,147

2,852

+80%

Investment & Net Debt

(-) Government grant

-

-

-

(-) AR proceeds

(1,967)

(1,144)

+72%

Gross Investments of €5.1bn made in the period (c.2x YoY) allowed EDPR to expand its international footprint globally, both

Net Investments

3,180

1,708

+86%

through Capex invested in the period and through financial investments with the acquisitions of Sunseap in APAC, a solar portfolio

in Vietnam and Kronos solar development pipeline mainly in Germany and the Netherlands. Net Debt increased to €4.9bn, a

Debt (€m)

Dec-22

Dec-21

∆ YoY

€0.6bn decline vs. Sep-22 but +€2bn higher YoY reflecting the increase of investments to support future growth. All in all, Net

Debt/EBITDA ratio was of 2.3x as of Dec-22 (vs. 1.7x in Dec-21).

Net Debt

4,938

2,935

+2,003

Net Debt/EBITDA

2.3x

1.7x

+0.6x

- 3 -

Asset Base

Installed Capacity

2022

Under

Assets' Average Age & Useful Life by Country

(MW)

Dec-22

Additions

AR

MW

Constr.

EBITDA MW

EBITDA MW

Spain

2,166

Portugal

1,168

France

214

Belgium

11

Poland

733

Romania

521

Italy

295

Greece

45

UK

5

Europe

5,158

United States

6,025

Canada

130

Mexico

496

North America

6,650

Brazil

1,114

Colombia

-

South America

1,114

Vietnam

405

Singapore

230

RoAPAC

77

APAC

711

Total EBITDA MW

13,634

+153

(181)

(28)

132

+26

-

+26

192

+33

-

+33

15

-

-

-

-

+136

(149)

(14)

196

-

-

-

-

+83

(172)

(89)

313

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

+431

(502)

(71)

847

+316

(200)

+116

1,775

-

-

-

300

+96

-

+96

-

+412

(200)

+212

2,075

+580

(260)

+319

-

-

-

-

504

+580

(260)

+319

504

+377

-

+377

-

+230

-

+230

88

+77

-

+77

38

+683

-

+683

126

-

+2,106

(963)

+1,144

3,552

Spain

13

Portugal

14

France

2

Belgium

2

Poland

6

Romania

11

Italy

5

Greece

1

UK

11

US

10

Canada

4

Mexico

3

Brazil

3

Vietnam

2

Singapore

3

RoAPAC

1

EDPR

9

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

Equity Consolidated (MW)

Spain

156

-

-

-

-

Portugal

31

-

-

-

-

Rest of Europe

311

-

-

-

431

Europe

498

-

-

-

431

United States

592

-

-

-

-

North America

592

-

-

-

-

RoAPAC

15

+15

-

+15

-

APAC

15

+15

-

+15

-

Total Eq. Cons. MW

1,105

+15

-

+15

431

Total EBITDA + Eq. MW

14,738

+2,121

(963)

+1,159

3,983

Installed Capacity by Region

Installed Capacity by Technology

EBITDA + Equity MW

EBITDA + Equity MW

4%

2%

5%

8%

8%

38%

14.7 GW

14.7 GW

49%

86%

Europe

North America

Wind Onshore

Solar PV

South America

APAC

Solar DG

Wind Offshore

Note: Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac

- 4 -

Operating Performance

Load Factor

2022

2021

∆ YoY

Renewables Index (vs expected LT Avg. GCF)

2022

2021

∆ YoY

Europe

26%

26%

(0.1pp)

Europe

96%

98%

(2pp)

North America

33%

31%

+2pp

North America

104%

94%

+10pp

South America

39%

41%

(2pp)

South America

89%

102%

(13pp)

APAC

16%

20%

(4pp)

APAC

-

-

-

Total

30%

29%

+1pp

EDPR

98%

96%

+3pp

Electricity Generation (GWh)

2022

2021

∆ YoY

Selling Prices (per MWh)

2022

2021

∆ YoY

Europe

11,778

11,356

+4%

Europe

€106.0

€81.0

+31%

North America

18,362

17,057

+8%

North America

$42.6

$43.9

(3%)

South America

2,625

1,888

+39%

South America

R$219.2

R$245.5

(11%)

APAC

636

23

-

APAC (2)

€104.2

€54.6

+91%

Total

33,401

30,323

+10%

EDPR Average Selling Price

€64.7

€53.7

+21%

Electricity Sales and Other (€m)

2022

2021

∆ YoY

Electricity Output

Avg. Selling Price

Revenues

Europe

1,279

926

+38%

GWh

€/MWh

€m

North America

718

584

+23%

+10%

+21%

+35%

South America

89

68

+31%

€64.7

2,371

33,401

APAC

85

1

-

30,323

€53.7

1,758

EDPR (1)

2,138

1,580

+35%

Income from Institutional Partnerships (€m)

2022

2021

∆ YoY

Total

234

177

+32%

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

Revenues

2022

2021

∆ YoY

Revenues (€m)

2,371

1,758

+35%

Revenues per Avg. MW in operation (€k)

186

149

+25%

Note: Operational Performance considers only capacity consolidated at EBITDA level.

  1. Difference between Total and Platforms belongs to Corporate Holding
  2. 2022 selling price reflects consolidation of Sunseap portfolio

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 20:13:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
03:14pEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 2022 Results
PU
02/14Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about its first PPA secured in Greece
PU
02/14Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about its first PPA secured in Greece
PU
02/10Portugal's EDP Renewables Launches New 580MW Wind Farm Complex in Brazil
MT
01/30Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about closing of Asset rotation deal of a wind portfolio..
PU
01/30Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about closing of Asset rotation deal of a wi..
PU
01/30Edp Renováveis S A : and Cepsa sign an alliance to promote the Andalusian Green Hydrogen V..
PU
01/30Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (BOVESPA:CP..
CI
01/27Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (BOVESPA:CP..
CI
01/26Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR adds 2.1 GW of renewable energy capacity in 2022 and increases i..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 289 M 2 426 M 2 426 M
Net income 2022 658 M 697 M 697 M
Net Debt 2022 5 590 M 5 922 M 5 922 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 18 774 M 19 890 M 19 890 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 968
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 19,70 €
Average target price 23,34 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-4.30%19 960
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.7.42%18 347
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-10.77%6 100
NEOEN-8.69%3 881
ENCAVIS AG0.00%3 141
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885