EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 2022 Results

2022 Highlights
2022 Results
Operational Results
2022
2021
∆ YoY
In 2022, EDP Renováveis ("EDPR") delivered a strong 35% growth of revenues to €2.4bn, which were 99.5% aligned with EU taxonomy, with a revenue mix of 94.6% wind and 4.9% solar PV. This strong top line performance was supported by a 10% increase of renewables generation and improvement of average selling price to €65/MWh, mainly in European markets. EBITDA increased 23% YoY to €2,157m, supported by the referred top line growth along with the successful execution of 5 Asset Rotation transactions in Spain, Poland, Italy, US and Brazil involving 1.0 GW of wind and solar assets, resulting in €2bn of proceeds and gains of €424m. This strong EBITDA growth was partially mitigated by higher financial costs, resulting on a recurring Net Profit of €671m (+2%; +57% ex-Asset rotation gains).
EBITDA MW
13,634
12,490
+1,144
Other equity consolidated
1,105
1,090
+15
EBITDA MW + Equity Consolidated
14,738
13,580
+1,159
EBITDA MW metrics
Load Factor (%)
30%
29%
+1pp
Output (GWh)
33,401
30,323
+10%
Avg. Electricity Price (€/MWh)
64.7
53.7
+21%
Gross Investment increased to €5.1bn in 2022 vs. €2.9bn in 2021, reflecting EDPR's growth with 2.1 GW capacity additions in
2022 and 4.0 GW of renewable capacity under construction (>2x 2021 levels), supporting future growth execution. Capex in
Financial Results (€m)
2022
2021
∆ YoY
2022 was 99.5% aligned with EU taxonomy with a split between 66.0% in Solar PV and 33.4% in wind technologies.
EDPR Board of Directors has decided to propose a change in dividend policy introducing a new scrip dividend programme that
Revenues
2,371
1,758
+35%
Other operating income/(cost)
(394)
(39)
-
will provide additional remuneration optionality to EDPR shareholders while adjusting the target dividend payout ratio to the 30-
Share of profit of associates
179
41
-
50% range, more aligned with other renewables peers. Shareholders may opt between receiving bonus shares, sell incorporation
EBITDA
2,157
1,760
+23%
rights to EDPR at a fixed price or sell incorporation rights in Euronext market at trading price. This proposal will be subject to GSM
EBITDA/Revenues
91%
100%
(9pp)
for approval on April 4th, 2023. The first annual edition of the programme is expected to be executed in 2Q23.
EBIT
1,412
1,151
+23%
Net Financial Expenses
(449)
(249)
+81%
Operational & Financial Results
Non-controlling interests
(201)
(154)
+30%
Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR)
616
655
(6%)
EBITDAex-Assetrotation gains increased to €1,733m (+40% YoY) with high contribution from Europe +51%, Brazil +31% and
Recurring Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR)
671
655
+2%
North America +14%, YoY respectively. Other operating income amounted to €526m (-17% YoY), on the back of lower Asset
Cash-flow (€m)
2022
2021
∆ YoY
rotation gains YoY of €424m (vs. €523m in 2021), however higher than expected in 2021-25 Business Plan annual target
(€0.3bn/year).
Operating Cash-Flow
1,049
814
+29%
Operating Costs increased +36% YoY, including clawback taxes in Europe (€98m booked in 2022 P&L, of which €63m at
Net interest costs
(293)
(89)
-
Gross Investments
(5,147)
(2,852)
+80%
operating costs level related to Romania and Poland and €35m booked at income tax level related to Italy), but also higher
AR Proceeds
1,967
1,144
+72%
personnel costs following the increase in workforce (significantly impacted by Sunseap acquisition) as well as costs with supply
Dividends paid to EDPR shareholders
(88)
(77)
+13%
and services in line with higher industry costs related to inflation. Share of profits from associates increased to €179m (vs. €41m in
Forex & Other
509
1,568
(68%)
2021), supported by wind offshore operating portfolio.
Decrease / (Increase) in Net Debt
(2,003)
508
-
At the bottom line, recurring Net Profit increased 2% to €671m, with strong EBITDA growth partially offset by higher financial
costs of €449m (vs. €249m in 2021) on the back of higher average gross debt, the increase of average cost of debt (from 3.4% to
Investment Activity (€m)
2022
2021
∆ YoY
4.0%), and with negative impact from forex and derivatives. Recurring Net Profit ex. Asset rotation gains increased 57% YoY.
Reported Net Profit amounted to €616m including a €54m impairment (non-cash) accounted at D&A level, related to the impact of
Capex
3,446
2,522
+37%
construction delays in Colombia.
Financial Investments
1,701
330
-
Gross Investments
5,147
2,852
+80%
Investment & Net Debt
(-) Government grant
-
-
-
(-) AR proceeds
(1,967)
(1,144)
+72%
Gross Investments of €5.1bn made in the period (c.2x YoY) allowed EDPR to expand its international footprint globally, both
Net Investments
3,180
1,708
+86%
through Capex invested in the period and through financial investments with the acquisitions of Sunseap in APAC, a solar portfolio
in Vietnam and Kronos solar development pipeline mainly in Germany and the Netherlands. Net Debt increased to €4.9bn, a
Debt (€m)
Dec-22
Dec-21
∆ YoY
€0.6bn decline vs. Sep-22 but +€2bn higher YoY reflecting the increase of investments to support future growth. All in all, Net
Debt/EBITDA ratio was of 2.3x as of Dec-22 (vs. 1.7x in Dec-21).
Net Debt
4,938
2,935
+2,003
Net Debt/EBITDA
2.3x
1.7x
+0.6x
Asset Base
Installed Capacity
2022
Under
Assets' Average Age & Useful Life by Country
(MW)
Dec-22
Additions
AR
∆ MW
Constr.
EBITDA MW
EBITDA MW
Spain
2,166
Portugal
1,168
France
214
Belgium
11
Poland
733
Romania
521
Italy
295
Greece
45
UK
5
Europe
5,158
United States
6,025
Canada
130
Mexico
496
North America
6,650
Brazil
1,114
Colombia
-
South America
1,114
Vietnam
405
Singapore
230
RoAPAC
77
APAC
711
Total EBITDA MW
13,634
+153
(181)
(28)
132
+26
-
+26
192
+33
-
+33
15
-
-
-
-
+136
(149)
(14)
196
-
-
-
-
+83
(172)
(89)
313
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
+431
(502)
(71)
847
+316
(200)
+116
1,775
-
-
-
300
+96
-
+96
-
+412
(200)
+212
2,075
+580
(260)
+319
-
-
-
-
504
+580
(260)
+319
504
+377
-
+377
-
+230
-
+230
88
+77
-
+77
38
+683
-
+683
126
-
+2,106
(963)
+1,144
3,552
Spain
13
Portugal
14
France
2
Belgium
2
Poland
6
Romania
11
Italy
5
Greece
1
UK
11
US
10
Canada
4
Mexico
3
Brazil
3
Vietnam
2
Singapore
3
RoAPAC
1
EDPR
9
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
35
Equity Consolidated (MW)
Spain
156
-
-
-
-
Portugal
31
-
-
-
-
Rest of Europe
311
-
-
-
431
Europe
498
-
-
-
431
United States
592
-
-
-
-
North America
592
-
-
-
-
RoAPAC
15
+15
-
+15
-
APAC
15
+15
-
+15
-
Total Eq. Cons. MW
1,105
+15
-
+15
431
Total EBITDA + Eq. MW
14,738
+2,121
(963)
+1,159
3,983
Installed Capacity by Region
Installed Capacity by Technology
EBITDA + Equity MW
EBITDA + Equity MW
4%
2%
5%
8%
8%
38%
14.7 GW
14.7 GW
49%
86%
Europe
North America
Wind Onshore
Solar PV
South America
APAC
Solar DG
Wind Offshore
Note: Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac
Operating Performance
Load Factor
2022
2021
∆ YoY
Renewables Index (vs expected LT Avg. GCF)
2022
2021
∆ YoY
Europe
26%
26%
(0.1pp)
Europe
96%
98%
(2pp)
North America
33%
31%
+2pp
North America
104%
94%
+10pp
South America
39%
41%
(2pp)
South America
89%
102%
(13pp)
APAC
16%
20%
(4pp)
APAC
-
-
-
Total
30%
29%
+1pp
EDPR
98%
96%
+3pp
Electricity Generation (GWh)
2022
2021
∆ YoY
Selling Prices (per MWh)
2022
2021
∆ YoY
Europe
11,778
11,356
+4%
Europe
€106.0
€81.0
+31%
North America
18,362
17,057
+8%
North America
$42.6
$43.9
(3%)
South America
2,625
1,888
+39%
South America
R$219.2
R$245.5
(11%)
APAC
636
23
-
APAC (2)
€104.2
€54.6
+91%
Total
33,401
30,323
+10%
EDPR Average Selling Price
€64.7
€53.7
+21%
Electricity Sales and Other (€m)
2022
2021
∆ YoY
Electricity Output
Avg. Selling Price
Revenues
Europe
1,279
926
+38%
GWh
€/MWh
€m
North America
718
584
+23%
+10%
+21%
+35%
South America
89
68
+31%
€64.7
2,371
33,401
APAC
85
1
-
30,323
€53.7
1,758
EDPR (1)
2,138
1,580
+35%
Income from Institutional Partnerships (€m)
2022
2021
∆ YoY
Total
234
177
+32%
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
Revenues
2022
2021
∆ YoY
Revenues (€m)
2,371
1,758
+35%
Revenues per Avg. MW in operation (€k)
186
149
+25%
Note: Operational Performance considers only capacity consolidated at EBITDA level.
Difference between Total and Platforms belongs to Corporate Holding
2022 selling price reflects consolidation of Sunseap portfolio
