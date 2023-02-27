EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 2022 Results

Gross Investment increased to €5.1bn in 2022 vs. €2.9bn in 2021, reflecting EDPR's growth with 2.1 GW capacity additions in

2022 and 4.0 GW of renewable capacity under construction (>2x 2021 levels), supporting future growth execution. Capex in Financial Results (€m) 2022 2021 ∆ YoY

2022 was 99.5% aligned with EU taxonomy with a split between 66.0% in Solar PV and 33.4% in wind technologies.

EDPR Board of Directors has decided to propose a change in dividend policy introducing a new scrip dividend programme that Revenues 2,371 1,758 +35%

Other operating income/(cost)

(394) (39) -

will provide additional remuneration optionality to EDPR shareholders while adjusting the target dividend payout ratio to the 30-

Share of profit of associates 179 41 -

50% range, more aligned with other renewables peers. Shareholders may opt between receiving bonus shares, sell incorporation EBITDA 2,157 1,760 +23%

rights to EDPR at a fixed price or sell incorporation rights in Euronext market at trading price. This proposal will be subject to GSM EBITDA/Revenues 91% 100% (9pp)

for approval on April 4th, 2023. The first annual edition of the programme is expected to be executed in 2Q23. EBIT 1,412 1,151 +23%

Net Financial Expenses (449) (249) +81%

Operational & Financial Results Non-controlling interests (201) (154) +30%

Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR) 616 655 (6%)

EBITDA ex-Assetrotation gains increased to €1,733m (+40% YoY) with high contribution from Europe +51%, Brazil +31% and Recurring Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR) 671 655 +2%

North America +14%, YoY respectively. Other operating income amounted to €526m (-17% YoY), on the back of lower Asset Cash-flow (€m) 2022 2021 ∆ YoY

rotation gains YoY of €424m (vs. €523m in 2021), however higher than expected in 2021-25 Business Plan annual target

(€0.3bn/year).

Operating Cash-Flow 1,049 814 +29%

Operating Costs increased +36% YoY, including clawback taxes in Europe (€98m booked in 2022 P&L, of which €63m at Net interest costs (293) (89) -

Gross Investments (5,147) (2,852) +80%

operating costs level related to Romania and Poland and €35m booked at income tax level related to Italy), but also higher

AR Proceeds 1,967 1,144 +72%

personnel costs following the increase in workforce (significantly impacted by Sunseap acquisition) as well as costs with supply

Dividends paid to EDPR shareholders (88) (77) +13%

and services in line with higher industry costs related to inflation. Share of profits from associates increased to €179m (vs. €41m in

Forex & Other 509 1,568 (68%)

2021), supported by wind offshore operating portfolio.

Decrease / (Increase) in Net Debt (2,003) 508 -

At the bottom line, recurring Net Profit increased 2% to €671m, with strong EBITDA growth partially offset by higher financial

costs of €449m (vs. €249m in 2021) on the back of higher average gross debt, the increase of average cost of debt (from 3.4% to Investment Activity (€m) 2022 2021 ∆ YoY

4.0%), and with negative impact from forex and derivatives. Recurring Net Profit ex. Asset rotation gains increased 57% YoY.

Reported Net Profit amounted to €616m including a €54m impairment (non-cash) accounted at D&A level, related to the impact of Capex 3,446 2,522 +37%

construction delays in Colombia. Financial Investments 1,701 330 -

Gross Investments 5,147 2,852 +80%

Investment & Net Debt (-) Government grant - - -

(-) AR proceeds (1,967) (1,144) +72%

Gross Investments of €5.1bn made in the period (c.2x YoY) allowed EDPR to expand its international footprint globally, both Net Investments 3,180 1,708 +86%

through Capex invested in the period and through financial investments with the acquisitions of Sunseap in APAC, a solar portfolio

in Vietnam and Kronos solar development pipeline mainly in Germany and the Netherlands. Net Debt increased to €4.9bn, a Debt (€m) Dec-22 Dec-21 ∆ YoY

€0.6bn decline vs. Sep-22 but +€2bn higher YoY reflecting the increase of investments to support future growth. All in all, Net

Debt/EBITDA ratio was of 2.3x as of Dec-22 (vs. 1.7x in Dec-21).

Net Debt 4,938 2,935 +2,003