EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 2023 financial calendar

Madrid, December 22 nd 2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") announces the expected dates for the following 2023 corporate events:
2022 Annual results: February 28 th, 2023
Annual Shareholders' Meeting: April 4 th, 2023
First Quarter 2023 results: May 3 rd, 2023
First Half 2023 results: July 26 th, 2023
Nine Months 2023 results: October 31 st, 2023
EDPR will inform the market in the case of changes to the dates of the 2023 financial calendar.
This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
