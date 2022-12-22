EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 2023 financial calendar

Madrid, December 22nd 2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") announces the expected dates for the following 2023 corporate events:

EDPR will inform the market in the case of changes to the dates of the 2023 financial calendar.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

Investor Relations

Department

Tel. +34 900 830 004 ir@edpr.com

www.edpr.com

EDP Renováveis, S.A. Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 33007 Oviedo, Spain

Share capital: €4,361,540,810 registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Asturias; item 3,671; book 177; sheet no. AS - 37,669; Tax No.A-74219304