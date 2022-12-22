Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-12-22 am EST
21.03 EUR   +0.14%
12:54pEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 2023 financial calendar
PU
12/15Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about PPA secured for a solar project in the US
PU
12/15Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about PPA secured for a solar project in the US
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 2023 financial calendar

12/22/2022 | 12:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDPR.LS

Bloomberg: EDPR PL

2023 Financial Calendar

Madrid, December 22nd 2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") announces the expected dates for the following 2023 corporate events:

  • 2022 Annual results: February 28th, 2023
  • Annual Shareholders' Meeting: April 4th, 2023
  • First Quarter 2023 results: May 3rd, 2023
  • First Half 2023 results: July 26th, 2023
  • Nine Months 2023 results: October 31st, 2023

EDPR will inform the market in the case of changes to the dates of the 2023 financial calendar.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

Investor Relations

Department

Tel. +34 900 830 004 ir@edpr.com

www.edpr.com

EDP Renováveis, S.A. Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 33007 Oviedo, Spain

Share capital: €4,361,540,810 registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Asturias; item 3,671; book 177; sheet no. AS - 37,669; Tax No.A-74219304

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 17:53:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
12:54pEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 2023 financial calendar
PU
12/15Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about PPA secured for a solar project in the US
PU
12/15Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about PPA secured for a solar project in the..
PU
12/13Citi's ECM veteran Esguevillas to leave the bank- memo
RE
12/12Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about notification of qualified shareholding..
PU
12/12Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informa sobre notificação de participação qualificad..
PU
12/08Edp Renováveis S A : Ocean Winds awarded with 2 GW in California Wind Energy Lease
PU
12/08Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about California offshore wind auction
PU
12/08Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about California offshore wind auction
PU
12/08Ocean Winds-CPP Investments JV Wins Offshore Wind Energy Lease in US
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 281 M 2 420 M 2 420 M
Net income 2022 687 M 729 M 729 M
Net Debt 2022 5 377 M 5 706 M 5 706 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,1x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 20 172 M 21 405 M 21 405 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 968
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 21,00 €
Average target price 23,61 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-4.11%21 405
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.0.76%16 088
NORTHLAND POWER INC.2.32%6 995
NEOEN1.68%4 410
ENCAVIS AG20.53%3 205
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885