EDPR signs Asset Rotation deal for a 300 MW renewables portfolio in Poland
Madrid, July 27th2023: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Orlen Wind 3, a company owned by Orlen S.A. ("Orlen"), to sell a 100% equity stake in a portfolio of 142 MW from 3 operating wind farms that have been commissioned in 2021-22 and up to 159 MW of hybrid solar projects under development located in Poland for an estimated Enterprise Value of PLN2.20 billion (around €0.49 billion).
The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary precedent conditions.
This transaction comes in the context of the €7 billion Asset rotation program for 2023-26 announced in EDPR's Capital Markets Day in March 2023, allowing EDPR to accelerate value creation while recycling capital to reinvest in accretive growth.
This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
EDP Renováveis, S.A. (Euronext: EDPR) is the fourth largest renewable energy producer worldwide with presence in 28 markets across Europe, North America, South America and Asia/Pacific.
Based in Madrid and with main regional offices in Houston, São Paulo and Singapore, EDP Renováveis, S.A. has a robust development portfolio with first class assets and a market-leading operational capability in renewables. These include wind onshore, utility scale & distributed solar, wind offshore (through its 50/50 JV - OW) and technologies complementary to renewables such as batteries and green hydrogen.
EDPR's employee-centered policies resulted in its recognition as a Top Workplace 2022 in the United States, Top Employer 2022 in Europe (Spain, Italy, France, Romania, Portugal and Poland) and Brazil, as well as its inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.
EDPR is a division of EDP (Euronext: EDP), a leader in the energy transition with a focus on decarbonization.