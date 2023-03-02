Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
05:29:55 2023-03-02
20.14 EUR   +4.14%
05:15aEDP Renovaveis Plans EUR1 Billion Capital Raise to Fund Renewables Investment
MT
05:09aEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about Business Plan 2023-26
PU
05:09aEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about its intention to pursue equity raise of c.1.0 billion
PU
EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about Business Plan 2023-26

03/02/2023
Capital Markets Day

EDPR

March 2023

The energy transition is ever more pressing to address climate

change…

2022

5th

Record high

warmest year since 1880

CO2 emissions

Eight ocean stations

Antarctic Sea ice

observed water levels at an

reached its

all-time high

lowest min. extent

+100 Mn

+100,000 ha

people living in coastal areas at high risk of rising sea levels

of forest burnt in Europe in a given week vs. long-term average 2006-21

Source: NASA, World Economic Forum, EUMETSAT, US National Ocean Service, Copernicus

2

+250-300bps

… and is further reinforced by the need for endogenous, affordable

and reliable energy

Shifting global dynamics…

Decrease in gas flows

~50% reduction of Russian gas flows to Europe, driven by ongoing conflict1

Increase in energy prices

~7x increase in wholesale prices in Europe3 , ~3x in the US2,3

Rising inflation and interest rates

7-8pp increase in inflation rate in Europe and the US from 2020 to 2022 bond yields in the Eurozone and the US, respectively3

Supply chain challenges

97% of global solar wafers coming from China (evaluating a tech export ban)

Increasing CAPEX costs

20-30% CAPEX/MW increase estimated for 2023-26 vs. 2020-214

… further emphasize the need for

(Clean) Energy

independence

Affordable energy

Reliable supply chains

1. Vs. 2021 | 2. Data for Indiana Hub RT Peak (MISO price hub) | 3. Vs. 2020 | 4. Europe and US, considering Solar Utility Scale and Wind Onshore

Source: EURACTIVE, Ember, IEA, Eurostat, US Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, WoodMackenzie, Press search

3

Many reacted with unprecedent strategic commitments to accelerate the energy transition

Change is already happening...

Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

> $400 Bn in climate spending to reduce emissions >40% by 2030

Expansion and extension of PTCs and ITCs with 10+ years of full-value credits visibility, adjusted for inflation

New tax credits implemented for clean hydrogen (up to $3/kg tax credit)

and storage (eligible for ITCs for the first time)

REPowerEU

  • €200 Bn in grants by 2027 to achieve 45% RES generation and x2.5 RES capacity (vs. 2021) by 2030

Green Deal Industrial Plan & Market Design reflection

Predictable and simplified regulatory environment

(access to funding, skills, and open trade for resilient supply chains)

APAC Net Zero Path

Increasing commitments, with RES generation targets scaling up

  • with existing challenges being addressed…

Long-term, predictable

policy frameworks

Simplified, effective

administrative procedures

Larger scale grid interconnections

Net Zero by 2050

Unprecedented and structural tailwinds for the energy transition

Source: IRA, European Commission, Press search

4

We strengthen our commitment to lead the energy transition and create superior value, which is further reinforced by the current context

>4GW/yr

Net Zero

renewables deployed 2023-26

by 2040

A leading global renewables major

Double

Pure 100% renewable player

wind and solar installed capacity by 2026 (vs. 2020)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:07:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 2 279 M 2 432 M 2 432 M
Net income 2022 651 M 694 M 694 M
Net Debt 2022 5 641 M 6 020 M 6 020 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 18 577 M 19 826 M 19 826 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 968
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 19,34 €
Average target price 23,50 €
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-6.03%19 826
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.8.33%18 736
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-11.98%6 018
NEOEN-21.80%3 362
ENCAVIS AG-5.79%2 993
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885