|
EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about Business Plan 2023-26
The energy transition is ever more pressing to address climate
change…
2022
|
5th
|
Record high
|
warmest year since 1880
|
CO2 emissions
|
Eight ocean stations
|
Antarctic Sea ice
|
observed water levels at an
|
reached its
|
all-time high
|
lowest min. extent
people living in coastal areas at high risk of rising sea levels
of forest burnt in Europe in a given week vs. long-term average 2006-21
|
Source: NASA, World Economic Forum, EUMETSAT, US National Ocean Service, Copernicus
|
2
+250-300bps
… and is further reinforced by the need for endogenous, affordable
and reliable energy
Shifting global dynamics…
Decrease in gas flows
~50% reduction of Russian gas flows to Europe, driven by ongoing conflict1
Increase in energy prices
~7x increase in wholesale prices in Europe3 , ~3x in the US2,3
Rising inflation and interest rates
7-8pp increase in inflation rate in Europe and the US from 2020 to 2022 bond yields in the Eurozone and the US, respectively3
Supply chain challenges
97% of global solar wafers coming from China (evaluating a tech export ban)
Increasing CAPEX costs
20-30% CAPEX/MW increase estimated for 2023-26 vs. 2020-214
… further emphasize the need for
(Clean) Energy
independence
Affordable energy
Reliable supply chains
|
1. Vs. 2021 | 2. Data for Indiana Hub RT Peak (MISO price hub) | 3. Vs. 2020 | 4. Europe and US, considering Solar Utility Scale and Wind Onshore
|
|
Source: EURACTIVE, Ember, IEA, Eurostat, US Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, WoodMackenzie, Press search
|
3
Many reacted with unprecedent strategic commitments to accelerate the energy transition
Change is already happening...
Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
> $400 Bn in climate spending to reduce emissions >40% by 2030
Expansion and extension of PTCs and ITCs with 10+ years of full-value credits visibility, adjusted for inflation
New tax credits implemented for clean hydrogen (up to $3/kg tax credit)
and storage (eligible for ITCs for the first time)
REPowerEU
-
€200 Bn in grants by 2027 to achieve 45% RES generation and x2.5 RES capacity (vs. 2021) by 2030
Green Deal Industrial Plan & Market Design reflection
Predictable and simplified regulatory environment
(access to funding, skills, and open trade for resilient supply chains)
APAC Net Zero Path
Increasing commitments, with RES generation targets scaling up
-
with existing challenges being addressed…
Long-term, predictable
policy frameworks
Simplified, effective
administrative procedures
Larger scale grid interconnections
Net Zero by 2050
Unprecedented and structural tailwinds for the energy transition
|
Source: IRA, European Commission, Press search
|
4
We strengthen our commitment to lead the energy transition and create superior value, which is further reinforced by the current context
|
>4GW/yr
|
Net Zero
|
renewables deployed 2023-26
|
by 2040
A leading global renewables major
Pure 100% renewable player
wind and solar installed capacity by 2026 (vs. 2020)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:07:41 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
2 279 M
2 432 M
2 432 M
|Net income 2022
|
651 M
694 M
694 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
5 641 M
6 020 M
6 020 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|28,2x
|Yield 2022
|0,51%
|
|Capitalization
|
18 577 M
19 826 M
19 826 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|10,6x
|EV / Sales 2023
|10,2x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 968
|Free-Float
|25,0%
|
|Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Last Close Price
|19,34 €
|Average target price
|23,50 €
|Spread / Average Target
|21,5%