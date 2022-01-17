EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about changes in corporate bodies
Investors &
Analysts'
Briefing
Reuters: EDPR.LS
Bloomberg: EDPR PL
Announcement
Madrid, January 17 th 2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") informs that the Company has received the resignation of Mrs. Joan Avalyn Dempsey as independent member of EDPR's Board of Directors.
EDPR would like to thank Mrs. Joan Avalyn Dempsey for all her dedication and contribution to the success of the Company.
The Company will start the process to identify and propose the best possible candidates in order to fill this vacancy at EDPR's Board of Directors.
EDP Renováveis, S.A.
Investor Relations
Department
André Fernandes,
Head of IR
Pia Domecq
Duarte Andrada
Tel. +34 902 830 700 Fax +34 914 238 429 ir@edpr.com www.edpr.com
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 33007 Oviedo, Spain
Share capital: €4,361,540,810 registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Asturias; item 3,671; book 177; sheet no. AS - 37,669; Tax No.A-74219304
Disclaimer
EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 18:34:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Sales 2021
1 840 M
2 098 M
2 098 M
Net income 2021
517 M
590 M
590 M
Net Debt 2021
3 598 M
4 102 M
4 102 M
P/E ratio 2021
35,0x
Yield 2021
0,49%
Capitalization
18 424 M
21 017 M
21 004 M
EV / Sales 2021
12,0x
EV / Sales 2022
11,0x
Nbr of Employees
2 099
Free-Float
25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
19,18 €
Average target price
22,99 €
Spread / Average Target
19,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.