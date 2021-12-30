Log in
EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about completion of Asset rotation deal of a 200 MWac solar project in the US

12/30/2021 | 12:57pm EST
Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDPR.LS

Bloomberg: EDPR PL

Investor Relations Department

André Fernandes,

Head of IR

Pia Domecq

Duarte Andrada

Tel. +34 902 830 700 Fax +34 914 238 429 ir@edpr.com www.edpr.com

EDPR completes Asset rotation deal of a 200 MWac solar project in the US

Madrid, December 30thPP2021: Following the information released to the market on September 2ndP,P2020, EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale to Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure of an 80% equity shareholding in the Riverstart Solar project (200 MWac) located in the US state of Indiana.

The transaction scope announced on September 2ndPP2020 included four wind projects totalling 363 MW (Meadow Lake V, Quilt Block, Redbed Plains and Hog Creek), which

reached completion and were announced on December 28thPP2020, and the 200 MWac Riverstart Solar project which has now reached completion, fully completing the transaction of an 80% equity shareholding in a wind and solar portfolio located in the US with 563 MW (450 MW net).

The total consideration of the Riverstart transaction corresponds to an Enterprise Value (100%) of $305 million, which translates into an Enterprise Value of $1.5 million/MW.

The Riverstart transaction will contribute with c.€0.2 billion of Asset rotation proceeds and is within the context of the €8bn Asset rotation program for 2021-25 announced in EDPR Capital Markets Day, allowing EDPR to accelerate value creation while recycling capital to reinvest in accretive growth.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

EDP Renováveis, S.A. Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 33007 Oviedo, Spain

Share capital: €4,361,540,810 registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Asturias; item 3,671; book 177; sheet no. AS - 37,669; Tax No.A-74219304

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 17:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
