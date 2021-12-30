EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about completion of Build and Transfer agreement

EDPR concludes a Build & Transfer agreement for a 302 MW wind farm project in the US

Madrid, December 30th 2021: Following the information released to the market on October 2019, EDP Renováveis, SA ("EDPR"), through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, is pleased to announced the completion of a Build & Transfer Agreement with Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC ("NIPSCO"). The agreement enabled the development and construction of EDPR's 302 MW Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm in the US state of Indiana, which has started operations in December 2021 when the Build & Transfer Agreement has been completed.

This transaction will contribute with c.€0.45 billion of Asset rotation proceeds and is within the context of the €8bn Asset rotation program for 2021-25 announced in EDPR Capital Markets Day, allowing EDPR to accelerate value creation while recycling capital to reinvest in accretive growth.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.