EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about completion of market placement and approval of final terms of capital increase

or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue or offer to, or subscription, acquisition, placing or dealing by the Joint Global Coordinators and any of its respective affiliates acting as investors for their own accounts. The Joint Global Coordinators does not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the Capital Increase. The price and value of securities and any income from them can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Acquiring shares to which this announcement relates may expose an investor to a significant risk of losing all of the amount invested. Potential investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of the Capital Increase for the entity or person concerned.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, South Africa or Japan, or any other jurisdiction where distribution would not be permitted by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America, or a solicitation to purchase securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or under the securities law of any state or jurisdiction in the United States of America and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States of America except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or jurisdiction of the United States of America. The company has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States of America. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States of America.

In the United Kingdom this announcement is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, qualified investors as defined in the prospectus regulation who are (i) investment professionals falling with article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (financial promotion) order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) other persons to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons who are not Relevant Persons should not take any action on the basis of this announcement and should not act or rely on it.

This announcement is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. No person has authorized any offer to the public of securities in any member state of the European Economic Area. With respect to any Member State of the European Economic Area (each a "Relevant Member State"), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of securities requiring publication of a prospectus in any Relevant Member State. As a result, the securities may only be offered in Relevant Member States (i) to any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in the Commission Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"); or (ii) in any other circumstances falling within article 1(3) and 4(2) of the Prospectus Regulation provided that no such offer will result in a requirement for the publication of a prospectus pursuant to article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation. For the purpose of this paragraph, the