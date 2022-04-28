EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about conclusion of Asset rotation deal of a 149 MW wind portfolio in Poland

Investors & Analysts' Briefing

EDPR completes Asset Rotation deal of a 149 MW wind portfolio in Poland for an EV of €0.3bn

Reuters:EDPR.LSBloomberg: EDPR PL

Madrid, April 28th 2022: Following the information released to the market on August 4th 2021, EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale to Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, of a 100% stake in a 149 MW wind portfolio located in Poland. The portfolio consists of six wind farms already in operation.

The total consideration of the transaction corresponds to an Enterprise Value (100%) of €298 million, which translates into an Enterprise Value of €2.0 million/MW.

With the conclusion of this transaction, EDPR will achieve €1.8bn of Asset Rotation proceeds within the context of the €8bn Asset rotation program for 2021-25 announced in EDPR Capital Markets Day, allowing EDPR to accelerate value creation while recycling capital to reinvest in accretive growth.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

