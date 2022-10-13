Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-10-13 am EDT
19.11 EUR   -0.96%
01:12pEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about first nine months of 2022 operating data
PU
10/06Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about Asset rotation deal of a wind portfolio in Brazil
PU
10/06Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about first nine months of 2022 operating data

10/13/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Operating Data Preview 9M22

Madrid, October 13th, 2022

Key Highlights

EDPR continues to deliver solid operational performance on the back of higher installed capacity and stronger renewable resources. In 9M22, additions amounted to 1.3 GW (+0.7 GW in 3Q22) and record levels of 4.3 GW under construction (+1.1 GW in the last three months) supporting the additions for 4Q22 and 2023.

  • Installed capacity increased to 14.3 GW, with Europe and North America representing 38% and 49% of the portfolio, respectively, and a higher technology diversification with 12.5
    GW of wind onshore, 1.5 GW of solar and 1.5 GW of gross wind offshore in operation.
  • In the last 12 months EDPR added 2.6 GW of capacity. Following the completion of the Asset rotation deals in the US and in Portugal in the 4Q21 and in Poland, Spain and Italy in 9M22, net capacity change YoY totalled +1.3 GW.
  • In the 9M22, additions amounted to 1.3 GW (+0.7 GW in 3Q22), mainly driven by the successful expansion of solar assets in APAC, which now represent 5% of EDPR's portfolio, with South America adding 0.3 GW and Europe adding 0.2 GW, mostly in Rest of Europe. During the period, Asset rotation amounted to 0.5 GW in Europe. Capacity under construction at record level of 4.3 GW as of Sep-22, balanced between solar and wind capacity fostering portfolio diversification, with +1.1 GW QTD largely driven by start of construction of various projects in US and Moray West offshore project.
  • EDPR generated 24.4 TWh of clean energy in the 9M22 (+14% YoY), avoiding 15 million tons of CO2 emissions, with Europe and North America representing 35% and 55% of total generation output, respectively. In Europe, generation increased +10% YoY, impacted by higher installed capacity and a stable renewable resource. In North America, output is up +9% YoY reflecting better renewable resource in the region. In South America, production increased +58% driven by higher installed capacity in Brazil, partially offset by lower renewable resource. APAC generation, following the additions of solar capacity made during the year, already represent 2% of all EDPR generation.
  • In the 9M22, EDPR achieved a 30% load factor (vs 28% in 9M21) reflecting a Renewables index in line with the expected long term average Gross Capacity Factor (+5pp YoY).

Installed Capacity

Installed Capacity by Region

EBITDA + Eq. MW

9M22

9M21

Additions

AR

YoY

5%

8%

Europe

5,469

5,261

+932

(724)

+208

38%

North America

7,067

7,121

+563

(466)

(1)

(54)

14.3 GW

South America

1,114

639

+475

-

+475

APAC

681

28

+653

-

+653

49%

EDPR

14,332

13,049

+2,623

(1,190)

+1,283

Europe

North America

South America

APAC

Electricity Generation

GWh

9M22

9M21

YoY

Spain

3,513

3,496

+0.5%

Portugal

1,937

2,114

(8%)

Rest of Europe

3,185

2,270

+40%

Europe

8,635

7,880

+10%

US

12,523

11,464

+9%

Canada

259

172

+51%

Mexico

641

729

(12%)

North America

13,424

12,365

+9%

Brazil

1,901

1,204

+58%

South America

1,901

1,204

+58%

APAC (2)

419

14

-

EDPR

24,380

21,462

+14%

Load Factor

NCF (%)

9M22

9M21

YoY

Spain

25%

25%

+0.1pp

Portugal

26%

26%

-0.2pp

Rest of Europe

26%

24%

+3pp

Europe

25%

25%

+1pp

US

32%

30%

+2pp

Canada

30%

27%

+4pp

Mexico

46%

44%

+1pp

North America

33%

30%

+2pp

Brazil

38%

41%

-3pp

South America

38%

41%

-3pp

APAC (2)

17%

23%

-6pp

EDPR

30%

28%

+1pp

Renewables Index (vs. P50 Gross Capacity Factor)

(%)

9M22

9M21

YoY

EDPR

100%

95%

+5pp

  1. The YoY variation considers the decommissioning of the original 151 MW related to Blue Canyon II Repowering
  2. Note that Sunseap has been incoporated on 24/02/2022, and by 9M21 only Trung Son (Solar PV) in Vietnam was in operation Note: Solar includes Solar PV + DG Technology. Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac.

EDP Renováveis, S.A. | Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 - 33007 Oviedo, Spain

Generation by Region

8%

2%

35%

24.4 TWh

55%

Europe

North America

South America

APAC

NCF (%)

vs. P50 GCF (%)

Europe

97%

25%

N. America

106%

33%

S. America

38%

88%

EDPR

100%

30%

EDPR Investor Relations Phone: +34 900 830 004

Site: www.edpr.com Email: ir@edpr.com

Operating Data Preview 9M22

Madrid, October 13th, 2022

Installed Capacity

Installed Capacity by Technology

2022

MW

9M22

Additions

AR

YTD

U/C

Spain

2,058

+45

(181)

(136)

189

Portugal

1,142

-

-

-

218

Rest of Europe

1,772

+199

(322)

(122)

342

Europe

4,972

+244

(502)

(258)

749

8%

US

5,946

+37

-

+37

1,649

Canada

130

-

-

-

300

14.3 GW

3%

Mexico

400

-

-

-

96

2%

North America

6,475

+37

-

+37

2,045

87%

Brazil

1,114

+319

-

+319

260

Colombia

-

-

-

-

504

South America

1,114

+319

-

+319

764

Vietnam

405

+377

-

+377

-

Singapore

208

+208

-

+208

101

Rest of APAC

54

+54

-

+54

32

Wind Onshore

Solar PV

Solar DG

Wind Offshore

APAC

666

+638

-

+638

133

EBITDA MW

13,227

+1,239

(502)

+737

3,692

Spain

156

-

-

-

-

Portugal

31

-

-

-

-

Rest of Europe

311

-

-

-

578

Europe

498

-

-

-

578

US

592

-

-

-

-

North America

592

-

-

-

-

APAC

15

+15

-

+15

-

Eq. Consolidated

1,105

+15

-

+15

578

EDPR

14,332

+1,254

(502)

+752

4,270

Wind Onshore

2022

MW

9M22 Additions

AR

YTD

U/C

Technology

EBITDA + Equity MW

Wind Onshore

12,495

Solar PV

1,114

Solar DG

401

Wind Offshore

322

Capacity Additions YTD

Project

Country

MW

Spain

2,058

+45

(181)

(136)

100

El Castillo

Spain

+25

Portugal

1,138

-

-

-

40

Bourbriac 2

France

+21

Rest of Europe

1,721

+199

(322)

(122)

122

Piedrahita

Spain

+20

Europe

4,917

+244

(502)

(258)

261

Budzyn

Poland

+71

US

5,750

-

-

-

202

Craco

Italy

+35

Canada

130

-

-

-

300

Fulgatore

Italy

+44

Mexico

200

-

-

-

96

Warta

Poland

+29

North America

6,079

-

-

-

598

Monte Verde

Brazil

+319

Brazil

910

+319

-

+319

260

Colombia

-

-

-

-

504

South America

910

+319

-

+319

764

EBITDA MW

11,907

+564

(502)

+61

1,623

Spain

156

-

-

-

-

Portugal

20

-

-

-

-

Europe

175

-

-

-

-

US

413

-

-

-

-

North America

413

-

-

-

-

Eq. Consolidated

588

-

-

-

-

EDPR

12,495

+564

(502)

+61

1,623

Wind Onshore Additions YTD

+564

Solar

Capacity Additions YTD

2022

MW

9M22

Additions

AR

YTD

U/C

Project

Country

MW

Spain

-

-

-

-

90

Distributed Solar

US

+37

Portugal

5

-

-

-

179

Sunseap

Vietnam

+377

Rest of Europe

50

-

-

-

220

Sunseap

Singapore

+208

Europe

55

-

-

-

488

Sunseap

Other APAC

+69

US

196

+37

-

+37

1,447

Mexico

200

-

-

-

-

North America

396

+37

-

+37

1,447

Brazil

204

-

-

-

-

South America

204

-

-

-

-

Vietnam

405

+377

-

+377

-

Singapore

208

+208

-

+208

101

Rest of APAC

54

+54

-

+54

32

APAC

666

+638

-

+638

133

EBITDA MW

1,321

+676

-

+676

2,068

US

179

-

-

-

-

North America

179

-

-

-

-

Rest of APAC

15

+15

-

+15

-

APAC

15

+15

-

+15

-

Eq. Consolidated

194

+15

-

+15

-

EDPR

1,515

+691

-

+691

2,068

Solar Additions YTD

+691

Wind Offshore

Capacity Additions YTD

2022

MW

9M22

Additions

AR

YTD

U/C

Portugal

11

-

-

-

-

Rest of Europe

311

-

-

-

578

Europe

322

-

-

-

578

EDPR Eq. Consolidated

322

-

-

-

578

Wind Offshore Additions YTD

-

Ocean Winds Gross Capacity

1,462

-

-

-

912

Wind Offshore Gross Additions YTD

-

Note: Solar includes Solar PV + DG Technology. Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac.

EDPR Investor Relations

Phone: +34 900 830 004

EDP Renováveis, S.A. | Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 - 33007 Oviedo, Spain

Site: www.edpr.com

Email: ir@edpr.com

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 17:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
01:12pEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about first nine months of 2022 operating da..
PU
10/06Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about Asset rotation deal of a wind portfolio in Brazil
PU
10/06Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR Investor Presentation
PU
10/06Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about the closing of a deal to acquire a solar developme..
PU
10/06Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about the closing of a deal to acquire a sol..
PU
10/06Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL agreed to acquire Two wind farms in the Brazil ..
CI
10/06EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : Acquisition
CO
10/06EDP Renováveis, S.A. acquired 70% stake in Kronos Solar Projects Gmbh.
CI
10/04EDP Renewables Celebrates the Start of Construction on the Indiana Crossroads II Wind F..
GL
10/04EDP Renewables Celebrates the Start of Construction on the Indiana Crossroads II Wind F..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 273 M 2 205 M 2 205 M
Net income 2022 704 M 683 M 683 M
Net Debt 2022 4 987 M 4 838 M 4 838 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 0,49%
Capitalization 18 529 M 18 093 M 17 976 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 805
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 19,29 €
Average target price 24,06 €
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-11.92%17 976
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.8.35%17 814
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-1.79%6 467
NEOEN-13.65%3 424
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885
ENCAVIS AG14.65%2 787