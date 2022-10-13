EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about first nine months of 2022 operating data
Operating Data Preview 9M22
Madrid, October 13th, 2022
Key Highlights
EDPR continues to deliver solid operational performance on the back of higher installed capacity and stronger renewable resources. In 9M22, additions amounted to 1.3 GW (+0.7 GW in 3Q22) and record levels of 4.3 GW under construction (+1.1 GW in the last three months) supporting the additions for 4Q22 and 2023.
Installed capacity increased to 14.3 GW,with Europe and North America representing 38% and 49% of the portfolio, respectively, and a higher technology diversification with 12.5
GW of wind onshore, 1.5 GW of solar and 1.5 GW of gross wind offshore in operation.
In the last 12 months EDPR added 2.6 GW of capacity.Following the completion of the Asset rotation deals in the US and in Portugal in the 4Q21 and in Poland, Spain and Italy in 9M22, net capacity change YoY totalled +1.3 GW.
In the9M22, additions amounted to 1.3 GW (+0.7 GW in 3Q22), mainly driven by the successful expansion of solar assets in APAC, which now represent 5% of EDPR's portfolio, with South America adding 0.3 GW and Europe adding 0.2 GW, mostly in Rest of Europe. During the period, Asset rotation amounted to 0.5 GW in Europe. Capacity under construction at record level of 4.3 GW as ofSep-22, balanced between solar and wind capacity fostering portfolio diversification, with +1.1 GW QTD largely driven by start of construction of various projects in US and Moray West offshore project.
EDPR generated 24.4 TWh of clean energy in the 9M22 (+14% YoY), avoiding 15 million tons of CO2 emissions, with Europe and North America representing 35% and 55% of total generation output, respectively. In Europe, generation increased +10% YoY, impacted by higher installed capacity and a stable renewable resource. In North America, output is up +9% YoY reflecting better renewable resource in the region. In South America, production increased +58% driven by higher installed capacity in Brazil, partially offset by lower renewable resource. APAC generation, following the additions of solar capacity made during the year, already represent 2% of all EDPR generation.
In the 9M22, EDPR achieved a 30% load factor (vs 28% in 9M21) reflecting a Renewables index in line with the expected long term average Gross Capacity Factor (+5pp YoY).
Installed Capacity
Installed Capacity by Region
EBITDA + Eq. MW
9M22
9M21
Additions
AR
YoY
5%
8%
Europe
5,469
5,261
+932
(724)
+208
38%
North America
7,067
7,121
+563
(466)
(1)
(54)
14.3 GW
South America
1,114
639
+475
-
+475
APAC
681
28
+653
-
+653
49%
EDPR
14,332
13,049
+2,623
(1,190)
+1,283
Europe
North America
South America
APAC
Electricity Generation
GWh
9M22
9M21
YoY
Spain
3,513
3,496
+0.5%
Portugal
1,937
2,114
(8%)
Rest of Europe
3,185
2,270
+40%
Europe
8,635
7,880
+10%
US
12,523
11,464
+9%
Canada
259
172
+51%
Mexico
641
729
(12%)
North America
13,424
12,365
+9%
Brazil
1,901
1,204
+58%
South America
1,901
1,204
+58%
APAC (2)
419
14
-
EDPR
24,380
21,462
+14%
Load Factor
NCF (%)
9M22
9M21
YoY
Spain
25%
25%
+0.1pp
Portugal
26%
26%
-0.2pp
Rest of Europe
26%
24%
+3pp
Europe
25%
25%
+1pp
US
32%
30%
+2pp
Canada
30%
27%
+4pp
Mexico
46%
44%
+1pp
North America
33%
30%
+2pp
Brazil
38%
41%
-3pp
South America
38%
41%
-3pp
APAC (2)
17%
23%
-6pp
EDPR
30%
28%
+1pp
Renewables Index (vs. P50 Gross Capacity Factor)
(%)
9M22
9M21
YoY
EDPR
100%
95%
+5pp
The YoY variation considers the decommissioning of the original 151 MW related to Blue Canyon II Repowering
Note that Sunseap has been incoporated on 24/02/2022, and by 9M21 only Trung Son (Solar PV) in Vietnam was in operation Note: Solar includes Solar PV + DG Technology. Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac.
Generation by Region
8%
2%
35%
24.4 TWh
55%
Europe
North America
South America
APAC
NCF (%)
vs. P50 GCF (%)
Europe
97%
25%
N. America
106%
33%
S. America
38%
88%
EDPR
100%
30%
Installed Capacity
Installed Capacity by Technology
2022
MW
9M22
Additions
AR
YTD
U/C
Spain
2,058
+45
(181)
(136)
189
Portugal
1,142
-
-
-
218
Rest of Europe
1,772
+199
(322)
(122)
342
Europe
4,972
+244
(502)
(258)
749
8%
US
5,946
+37
-
+37
1,649
Canada
130
-
-
-
300
14.3 GW
3%
Mexico
400
-
-
-
96
2%
North America
6,475
+37
-
+37
2,045
87%
Brazil
1,114
+319
-
+319
260
Colombia
-
-
-
-
504
South America
1,114
+319
-
+319
764
Vietnam
405
+377
-
+377
-
Singapore
208
+208
-
+208
101
Rest of APAC
54
+54
-
+54
32
Wind Onshore
Solar PV
Solar DG
Wind Offshore
APAC
666
+638
-
+638
133
EBITDA MW
13,227
+1,239
(502)
+737
3,692
Spain
156
-
-
-
-
Portugal
31
-
-
-
-
Rest of Europe
311
-
-
-
578
Europe
498
-
-
-
578
US
592
-
-
-
-
North America
592
-
-
-
-
APAC
15
+15
-
+15
-
Eq. Consolidated
1,105
+15
-
+15
578
EDPR
14,332
+1,254
(502)
+752
4,270
Wind Onshore
2022
MW
9M22 Additions
AR
YTD
U/C
Technology
EBITDA + Equity MW
Wind Onshore
12,495
Solar PV
1,114
Solar DG
401
Wind Offshore
322
Capacity Additions YTD
Project
Country
MW
Spain
2,058
+45
(181)
(136)
100
El Castillo
Spain
+25
Portugal
1,138
-
-
-
40
Bourbriac 2
France
+21
Rest of Europe
1,721
+199
(322)
(122)
122
Piedrahita
Spain
+20
Europe
4,917
+244
(502)
(258)
261
Budzyn
Poland
+71
US
5,750
-
-
-
202
Craco
Italy
+35
Canada
130
-
-
-
300
Fulgatore
Italy
+44
Mexico
200
-
-
-
96
Warta
Poland
+29
North America
6,079
-
-
-
598
Monte Verde
Brazil
+319
Brazil
910
+319
-
+319
260
Colombia
-
-
-
-
504
South America
910
+319
-
+319
764
EBITDA MW
11,907
+564
(502)
+61
1,623
Spain
156
-
-
-
-
Portugal
20
-
-
-
-
Europe
175
-
-
-
-
US
413
-
-
-
-
North America
413
-
-
-
-
Eq. Consolidated
588
-
-
-
-
EDPR
12,495
+564
(502)
+61
1,623
Wind Onshore Additions YTD
+564
Solar
Capacity Additions YTD
2022
MW
9M22
Additions
AR
YTD
U/C
Project
Country
MW
Spain
-
-
-
-
90
Distributed Solar
US
+37
Portugal
5
-
-
-
179
Sunseap
Vietnam
+377
Rest of Europe
50
-
-
-
220
Sunseap
Singapore
+208
Europe
55
-
-
-
488
Sunseap
Other APAC
+69
US
196
+37
-
+37
1,447
Mexico
200
-
-
-
-
North America
396
+37
-
+37
1,447
Brazil
204
-
-
-
-
South America
204
-
-
-
-
Vietnam
405
+377
-
+377
-
Singapore
208
+208
-
+208
101
Rest of APAC
54
+54
-
+54
32
APAC
666
+638
-
+638
133
EBITDA MW
1,321
+676
-
+676
2,068
US
179
-
-
-
-
North America
179
-
-
-
-
Rest of APAC
15
+15
-
+15
-
APAC
15
+15
-
+15
-
Eq. Consolidated
194
+15
-
+15
-
EDPR
1,515
+691
-
+691
2,068
Solar Additions YTD
+691
Wind Offshore
Capacity Additions YTD
2022
MW
9M22
Additions
AR
YTD
U/C
Portugal
11
-
-
-
-
Rest of Europe
311
-
-
-
578
Europe
322
-
-
-
578
EDPR Eq. Consolidated
322
-
-
-
578
Wind Offshore Additions YTD
-
Ocean Winds Gross Capacity
1,462
-
-
-
912
Wind Offshore Gross Additions YTD
-
Note: Solar includes Solar PV + DG Technology. Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac.
