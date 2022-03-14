Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about notification of qualified shareholding of Blackrock

03/14/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDPR.LS

Bloomberg: EDPR PL

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +34 902 830 700 ir@edpr.com

www.edpr.com

Blackrock qualified position at EDPR as of December 20th, 2021

Madrid, March 14th 2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") hereby provides the following information to the market:

As of December 21st, 2021, Blackrock Inc. ("Blackrock") notified that, in accordance with article 23 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 and as a result of transactions executed on December 20th, 2021, it changed its qualified position at EDPR. This information was made available on December 21st, 2021 at CNMV website, and is now being updated also at the CMVM website. EDPR is incorporated in Spain and listed in Portugal (Euronext Lisbon).

As of December 20th, 2021, Blackrock was attributed with 32,510,702 voting rights in EDPR, corresponding to 3,384% of the aggregate voting rights in the company.

Please find below the regulatory form received from Blackrock.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

EDP Renováveis, S.A. Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 33007 Oviedo, Spain

Share capital: €4,361,540,810 registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Asturias; item 3,671; book 177; sheet no. AS - 37,669; Tax No.A-74219304

Formulario Modelo 1

Standard Form #1

NOTIFICACIÓN DE PARTICIPACIONES SIGNIFICATIVAS

(Debe ser remitida al emisor y a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores)1

NOTIFICATION FORM FOR MAJOR HOLDINGS

(It shall be sent to the issuer and to Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores)1

  1. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL EMISOR 2 | IDENTITY OF THE ISSUER 2
    EDP RENOVAVEIS, S.A.
  2. MOTIVO DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN (marque lo que corresponda) | REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION (tick as appropriate)

[ √ ]

Adquisición o transmisión de derechos de voto | Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[

]

Operación realizada en un mercado regulado | Transaction carried out in a regulated market

[

]

Adquisición o transmisión de instrumentos ﬁnancieros | Acquisition or disposal of ﬁnancial instruments

[

]

Operación realizada en un mercado regulado | Transaction carried out in a regulated market

[

]

Modiﬁcación en el número de derechos de voto del emisor | Modiﬁcation of the number of voting rights of

the issuer

[

]

Otros motivos (especifíquelo)3 | Other reasons (please specify)3

3. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL SUJETO OBLIGADO 4 | IDENTITY OF PERSON SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION 4

Apellidos y nombre o denominación social | Full name or company name:

BLACKROCK INC.

Ciudad y país del domicilio social (si aplica) | City and country of registered ofﬁce (if applicable):

NEW YORK / UNITED STATES

[ ] Celebración de un acuerdo para el ejercicio concertado de los derechos de voto5 | Agreement for concerted exercise of voting rights5

4. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL ACCIONISTA (S) O TENEDOR DEL INSTRUMENTO FINANCIERO (si es distinto del indicado en el apartado 3) (ver 4 bis del anexo) 6 | FULL NAME OF SHAREHOLDER(S) OR HOLDER OF THE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT (if different from 3) (see 4 bis in the annex) 6

1 / 8

Formulario Modelo 1

Standard form #1

5. FECHA EN LA QUE SE CRUZÓ O ALCANZÓ EL UMBRAL 7 | DATE ON WHICH THE THRESHOLD WAS CROSSED OR REACHED 7

20/12/2021

6. POSICIÓN TOTAL DEL SUJETO OBLIGADO | TOTAL POSITION OF PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION

% derechos de

% derechos de voto a

través de instrumentos

Número total

voto atribuidos

ﬁnancieros

Total %

a las acciones

de derechos de

(total 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

(7.A + 7.B)

(total 7.A)

voto del emisor8

...

...

...

...

% of voting rights

Total of both in %

% of voting rights

Total number of voting

through ﬁnancial

(7.A + 7.B)

attached to shares

rights of the issuer8

instruments

(total of 7.A)

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Situación resultante

en la fecha en la

que se cruzó o

alcanzó el umbral

...

3,040

0,344

3,384

960.558.162

Resulting position on

the date on which

a threshold was

crossed or reached

Posición de la

notiﬁcación

previa (si aplica)

...

2,580

0,563

3,143

Position of previous

notiﬁcation

(if applicable)

2 / 8

Formulario Modelo 1

Standard form #1

7. DETALLE DE LA SITUACIÓN RESULTANTE DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN EN LA FECHA EN LA QUE SE CRUZÓ O ALCANZÓ EL UMBRAL 9 | DETAIL OF THE RESULTING POSITION ON THE DATE ON WHICH THE THRESHOLD WAS CROSSED OR REACHED 9

7.A. Derechos de voto atribuidos a las acciones | Voting rights attached to shares

Número de derechos de voto11

% derechos de voto

Clase o tipo

...

...

Number of voting rights11

% of voting rights

de acciones

Código ISIN

(si es posible)10

Directo | Direct

Indirecto | Indirect

Directo | Direct

Indirecto | Indirect

...

Class or type

(Art 9 de la Directiva 2004/109/

(Art 10 de la Directiva

(Art 9 de la Directiva 2004/109/

(Art 10 de la Directiva

of shares

EC y art 23 RD 1362/2007)

2004/109/EC y art

EC y art 23 RD 1362/2007)

2004/109/EC y art

ISIN code

...

24 RD 1362/2007)

...

24 RD 1362/2007)

(Art 9 of Directive

...

(Art 9 of Directive

...

(if possible)10

2004/109/EC and Art 23 of

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC and Art 23 of

(Art 10 of Directive

RD 1362/2007)

2004/109/EC and Art 24 of

RD 1362/2007)

2004/109/EC and Art 24 of

RD 1362/2007)

RD 1362/2007)

ES0127797019

29.205.274

3,040

SUBTOTAL 7.A

29.205.274

3,040

7.B.1. Instrumentos ﬁnancieros según el Art. 13(1)(a) de la Directiva 2004/109/EC y art.28.1a) del RD 1362/2007 | Financial instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC and Art. 28.1 a) of RD 1362/2007

Número de derechos de voto

Fecha última de

Período de

que pueden ser adquiridossi el

% derechos

Tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero

vencimiento12

ejercicio o canje13

instrumento es ejercido o canjeado

de voto

...

...

...

...

...

Type of ﬁnancial instrument

Number of voting rights

%

Expiration date12

Exercise/conversion period13

that may be acquiredif the

of voting rights

instrument is exercised/converted

Securities Lent

N/A

3.305.428

0,344

SUBTOTAL 7.B.1

3.305.428

0,344

7.B.2. Instrumentos ﬁnancieros con efecto económico similar de acuerdo al Art. 13(1)(b) de la Directiva 2004/109/EC y art. 28.1 b) del RD 1362/2007 | Financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC and Art. 28.1 b) of RD 1362/2007

Fecha última de

Período de

Liquidación física

Número de

% derechos

13

14

de voto

Tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero

vencimiento12

ejercicio o canje

o en efectivo

derechos de voto

...

...

...

...

...

...

%

Type of ﬁnancial instrument

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

Expiration date

12

of voting

conversion period13

settlement

voting rights14

rights

SUBTOTAL 7.B.2

3 / 8

Formulario Modelo 1

Standard form #1

8. INFORMACIÓN SOBRE EL SUJETO OBLIGADO(marque lo que corresponda) | INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE PERSON SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION (please tick as appropriate)

[ ] El sujeto obligado no está controlado por ninguna persona física o jurídica ni controla, directa o

indirectamente, a ninguna persona jurídica que posea alguna participación en el emisor15 | Person subject to the notiﬁcation obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer15

[ √ ] Detalle de la cadena de control a través de la que se poseen los derechos de voto y/o los instrumentos

ﬁnancieros. Se empezará identiﬁcando a la última persona, física o jurídica, que tenga el control16 | Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the ﬁnancial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity16

Información sobre la cadena de control | Information in relation to the full chain of control:

See Annex, The shares and ﬁnancial instruments referred to in this disclosure correspond to funds, accounts and portfolios (collectively, the "Funds") managed by investment managers under the control of BlackRock, Inc.

Total

(si la suma alcanza o

% derechos de voto a

supera el 3% o el 1%

Apellidos y nombre o Denominación social16

% derechos

través de instrumentos

si tiene su residencia

de voto

ﬁnancieros

en paraíso ﬁscal)

...

...

...

...

Full name or Company name16

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total

rights

through ﬁnancial

(if the sum is equal or

instruments

higher than 3% or 1%

when the residence is in

a tax haven jurisdiction)

9. DERECHOS DE VOTO RECIBIDOS EN REPRESENTACIÓN PARA UNA JUNTA GENERAL DE ACCIONISTAS DETERMINADA17 | VOTING RIGHTS RECEIVED/GRANTED BY WAY OF PROXY FOR A PARTICULAR GENERAL MEETING17

Número de

% derechos de voto

Fecha (dd/mm/aaaa)

derechos de voto

...

...

...

% of voting rights

Date (dd/mm/yyyy)

Number of voting rights

10. INFORMACIÓN ADICIONAL 18 | ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 18

Voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. has gone above 3%

4 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 18:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
02:44pEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, S.A. informa sobre notificação de participação qualificad..
PU
02:44pEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about notification of qualified shareholding..
PU
03/11EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR Annual Report 2021 pdf version
PU
03/11EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR Informe anual 2021 pdf version
PU
03/09EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renewables and Vestas launch a new edition of 'Keep it local' to driv..
PU
02/28EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, SA - 2021 Financial Year - Corporate Governance Report
PU
02/28EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, S.A. - 2021 Financial Year Remunerations Report
PU
02/28EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, SA, informs on the Notice of the General Shareholders Mee..
PU
02/28EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, SA, informs about the Proposals to the several items of t..
PU
02/28Renewables sector shares powered by bets on faster energy transition
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 053 M 2 248 M 2 248 M
Net income 2022 612 M 670 M 670 M
Net Debt 2022 4 414 M 4 832 M 4 832 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,3x
Yield 2022 0,44%
Capitalization 21 766 M 23 908 M 23 830 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
EV / Sales 2023 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 132
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 22,66 €
Average target price 22,27 €
Spread / Average Target -1,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
António do Pranto Nogueira Leite Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.3.47%23 830
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.44%81 075
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-4.86%17 803
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%15 012
NORTHLAND POWER INC.8.56%7 364
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-20.18%5 955