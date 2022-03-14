EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about notification of qualified shareholding of Blackrock
03/14/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
Blackrock qualified position at EDPR as of December 20th, 2021
Madrid, March 14th2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") hereby provides the following information to the market:
As of December 21st, 2021, Blackrock Inc. ("Blackrock") notified that, in accordance with article 23 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 and as a result of transactions executed on December 20th, 2021, it changed its qualified position at EDPR. This information was made available on December 21st, 2021 at CNMV website, and is now being updated also at the CMVM website. EDPR is incorporated in Spain and listed in Portugal (Euronext Lisbon).
As of December 20th, 2021, Blackrock was attributed with 32,510,702 voting rights in EDPR, corresponding to 3,384% of the aggregate voting rights in the company.
Please find below the regulatory form received from Blackrock.
EDP Renováveis, S.A.
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 33007 Oviedo, Spain
Share capital: €4,361,540,810 registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Asturias; item 3,671; book 177; sheet no. AS - 37,669; Tax No.A-74219304
Formulario Modelo 1
Standard Form #1
NOTIFICACIÓN DE PARTICIPACIONES SIGNIFICATIVAS
(Debe ser remitida al emisor y a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores)1
NOTIFICATION FORM FOR MAJOR HOLDINGS
(It shall be sent to the issuer and to Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores)1
IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL EMISOR2|IDENTITY OF THE ISSUER2
EDP RENOVAVEIS, S.A.
MOTIVO DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN (marque lo que corresponda) |REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION (tick as appropriate)
[ √ ]
Adquisición o transmisión de derechos de voto |Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[
]
Operación realizada en un mercado regulado| Transaction carried out in a regulated market
[
]
Adquisición o transmisión de instrumentos ﬁnancieros |Acquisition or disposal of ﬁnancial instruments
[
]
Operación realizada en un mercado regulado| Transaction carried out in a regulated market
[
]
Modiﬁcación en el número de derechos de voto del emisor |Modiﬁcation of the number of voting rights of
the issuer
[
]
Otros motivos (especifíquelo)3| Other reasons (please specify)3
3.IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL SUJETO OBLIGADO4| IDENTITY OF PERSON SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION 4
Apellidos y nombre o denominación social |Full name or company name:
BLACKROCK INC.
Ciudad y país del domicilio social (si aplica)| City and country of registered ofﬁce (if applicable):
NEW YORK / UNITED STATES
[ ] Celebración de un acuerdo para el ejercicio concertado de los derechos de voto5|Agreement for concerted exercise of voting rights5
4. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL ACCIONISTA (S) O TENEDOR DEL INSTRUMENTO FINANCIERO (si es distinto del indicado en el apartado 3) (ver 4 bis del anexo)6|FULL NAME OF SHAREHOLDER(S) OR HOLDER OF THE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT(if different from 3) (see 4 bis in the annex)6
1 / 8
Formulario Modelo 1
Standard form #1
5. FECHA EN LA QUE SE CRUZÓ O ALCANZÓ EL UMBRAL 7|DATE ON WHICH THE THRESHOLD WAS CROSSED OR REACHED7
20/12/2021
6.POSICIÓN TOTAL DEL SUJETO OBLIGADO| TOTAL POSITION OF PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION
% derechos de
% derechos de voto a
través de instrumentos
Número total
voto atribuidos
ﬁnancieros
Total %
a las acciones
de derechos de
(total 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
(7.A + 7.B)
(total 7.A)
voto del emisor8
...
...
...
...
% of voting rights
Total of both in %
% of voting rights
Total number of voting
through ﬁnancial
(7.A + 7.B)
attached to shares
rights of the issuer8
instruments
(total of 7.A)
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Situación resultante
en la fecha en la
que se cruzó o
alcanzó el umbral
...
3,040
0,344
3,384
960.558.162
Resulting position on
the date on which
a threshold was
crossed or reached
Posición de la
notiﬁcación
previa (si aplica)
...
2,580
0,563
3,143
Position of previous
notiﬁcation
(if applicable)
2 / 8
Formulario Modelo 1
Standard form #1
7. DETALLE DE LA SITUACIÓN RESULTANTE DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN EN LA FECHA EN LA QUE SE CRUZÓ O ALCANZÓ EL UMBRAL 9|DETAIL OF THE RESULTING POSITION ON THE DATE ON WHICH THE THRESHOLD WAS CROSSED OR REACHED9
7.A. Derechos de voto atribuidos a las acciones |Voting rights attached to shares
Número de derechos de voto11
% derechos de voto
Clase o tipo
...
...
Number of voting rights11
% of voting rights
de acciones
Código ISIN
(si es posible)10
Directo |Direct
Indirecto |Indirect
Directo |Direct
Indirecto |Indirect
...
Class or type
(Art 9 de la Directiva 2004/109/
(Art 10 de la Directiva
(Art 9 de la Directiva 2004/109/
(Art 10 de la Directiva
of shares
EC y art 23 RD 1362/2007)
2004/109/EC y art
EC y art 23 RD 1362/2007)
2004/109/EC y art
ISIN code
...
24 RD 1362/2007)
...
24 RD 1362/2007)
(Art 9 of Directive
...
(Art 9 of Directive
...
(if possible)10
2004/109/EC and Art 23 of
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC and Art 23 of
(Art 10 of Directive
RD 1362/2007)
2004/109/EC and Art 24 of
RD 1362/2007)
2004/109/EC and Art 24 of
RD 1362/2007)
RD 1362/2007)
ES0127797019
29.205.274
3,040
SUBTOTAL 7.A
29.205.274
3,040
7.B.1. Instrumentos ﬁnancieros según el Art. 13(1)(a) de la Directiva 2004/109/EC y art.28.1a) del RD 1362/2007 |Financial instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC and Art. 28.1 a) of RD 1362/2007
Número de derechos de voto
Fecha última de
Período de
quepueden ser adquiridossi el
% derechos
Tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero
vencimiento12
ejercicio o canje13
instrumento es ejercido o canjeado
de voto
...
...
...
...
...
Type of ﬁnancial instrument
Number of voting rights
%
Expiration date12
Exercise/conversion period13
that may be acquiredif the
of voting rights
instrument is exercised/converted
Securities Lent
N/A
3.305.428
0,344
SUBTOTAL 7.B.1
3.305.428
0,344
7.B.2. Instrumentos ﬁnancieros con efecto económico similar de acuerdo al Art. 13(1)(b) de la Directiva 2004/109/EC y art. 28.1 b) del RD 1362/2007 |Financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC and Art. 28.1 b) of RD 1362/2007
Fecha última de
Período de
Liquidación física
Número de
% derechos
13
14
de voto
Tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero
vencimiento12
ejercicio o canje
o en efectivo
derechos de voto
...
...
...
...
...
...
%
Type of ﬁnancial instrument
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of
Expiration date
12
of voting
conversion period13
settlement
voting rights14
rights
SUBTOTAL 7.B.2
3 / 8
Formulario Modelo 1
Standard form #1
8. INFORMACIÓN SOBRE EL SUJETO OBLIGADO(marque lo que corresponda)|INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE PERSON SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION(please tick as appropriate)
[ ] El sujeto obligado no está controlado por ninguna persona física o jurídica ni controla, directa o
indirectamente, a ninguna persona jurídica que posea alguna participación en el emisor15|Person subject to the notiﬁcation obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer15
[ √ ] Detalle de la cadena de control a través de la que se poseen los derechos de voto y/o los instrumentos
ﬁnancieros. Se empezará identiﬁcando a la última persona, física o jurídica, que tenga el control16|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the ﬁnancial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity16
Información sobre la cadena de control| Information in relation to the full chain of control:
See Annex, The shares and ﬁnancial instruments referred to in this disclosure correspond to funds, accounts and portfolios (collectively, the "Funds") managed by investment managers under the control of BlackRock, Inc.
Total
(si la suma alcanza o
% derechos de voto a
supera el 3% o el 1%
Apellidos y nombre o Denominación social16
% derechos
través de instrumentos
si tiene su residencia
de voto
ﬁnancieros
en paraíso ﬁscal)
...
...
...
...
Full name or Company name16
% of voting
% of voting rights
Total
rights
through ﬁnancial
(if the sum is equal or
instruments
higher than 3% or 1%
when the residence is in
a tax haven jurisdiction)
9. DERECHOS DE VOTO RECIBIDOS EN REPRESENTACIÓN PARA UNA JUNTA GENERAL DE ACCIONISTAS DETERMINADA17|VOTING RIGHTS RECEIVED/GRANTED BY WAY OF PROXY FOR A PARTICULAR GENERAL MEETING17
Número de
% derechos de voto
Fecha (dd/mm/aaaa)
derechos de voto
...
...
...
% of voting rights
Date (dd/mm/yyyy)
Number of voting rights
10.INFORMACIÓN ADICIONAL18| ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 18
Voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. has gone above 3%
4 / 8
