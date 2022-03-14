EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about notification of qualified shareholding of Blackrock

Blackrock qualified position at EDPR as of December 20th, 2021

Madrid, March 14th 2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") hereby provides the following information to the market:

As of December 21st, 2021, Blackrock Inc. ("Blackrock") notified that, in accordance with article 23 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 and as a result of transactions executed on December 20th, 2021, it changed its qualified position at EDPR. This information was made available on December 21st, 2021 at CNMV website, and is now being updated also at the CMVM website. EDPR is incorporated in Spain and listed in Portugal (Euronext Lisbon).

As of December 20th, 2021, Blackrock was attributed with 32,510,702 voting rights in EDPR, corresponding to 3,384% of the aggregate voting rights in the company.

Please find below the regulatory form received from Blackrock.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.