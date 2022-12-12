EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about notification of qualified shareholding of Blackrock
12/12/2022 | 02:54pm EST
Blackrock notifies a qualified shareholding in EDPR
Madrid, December 12th2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") is providing the following information to the market:
On December 8th, 2022, Blackrock Inc. ("Blackrock") notified, in accordance with article 23 of Royal Decree 1362/2007, that it had decrease its shareholding in EDPR's share capital to 2.998%. The 3% threshold was crossed by such company on December 7th, 2022 (Annex I).
On December 12th, 2022, Blackrock notified, in accordance with article 23 of Royal Decree 1362/2007, that it had increase its shareholding in EDPR's share capital to 3.000%. The 3% threshold was crossed by such company on December 8th, 2022 (Annex II)
Please find in attachment the notices and regulatory forms received from Blackrock.
Formulario Modelo 1
Standard Form #1
NOTIFICACIÓN DE PARTICIPACIONES SIGNIFICATIVAS
(Debe ser remitida al emisor y a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores)1
NOTIFICATION FORM FOR MAJOR HOLDINGS
(It shall be sent to the issuer and to Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores)1
IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL EMISOR2|IDENTITY OF THE ISSUER2
EDP RENOVAVEIS, S.A.
MOTIVO DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN (marque lo que corresponda) |REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION (tick as appropriate)
[ √ ]
Adquisición o transmisión de derechos de voto |Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ √ ]
Operación realizada en un mercado regulado| Transaction carried out in a regulated market
[
]
Adquisición o transmisión de instrumentos ﬁnancieros |Acquisition or disposal of ﬁnancial instruments
[
]
Operación realizada en un mercado regulado| Transaction carried out in a regulated market
[
]
Modiﬁcación en el número de derechos de voto del emisor |Modiﬁcation of the number of voting rights of
the issuer
[
]
Otros motivos (especifíquelo)3| Other reasons (please specify)3
3.IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL SUJETO OBLIGADO4| IDENTITY OF PERSON SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION 4
Apellidos y nombre o denominación social |Full name or company name:
BLACKROCK INC.
Ciudad y país del domicilio social (si aplica)| City and country of registered ofﬁce (if applicable):
NEW YORK / UNITED STATES
[ ] Celebración de un acuerdo para el ejercicio concertado de los derechos de voto5|Agreement for concerted exercise of voting rights5
4. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL ACCIONISTA(S) O TENEDOR(ES) DEL INSTRUMENTO FINANCIERO (si es distinto del indicado en el apartado 3) (ver 4 bis del anexo)6|FULL NAME OF SHAREHOLDER(S) OR HOLDER(S) OF THE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT(if different from 3) (see 4 bis in the annex)6
1 / 9
Formulario Modelo 1
Standard form #1
5. FECHA EN LA QUE SE CRUZÓ O ALCANZÓ EL UMBRAL 7|DATE ON WHICH THE THRESHOLD WAS CROSSED OR REACHED7
07/12/2022
6.POSICIÓN TOTAL DEL SUJETO OBLIGADO (incluyendo los votos adicionales atribuidos por acciones de lealtad, cuando corresponda) |TOTAL POSITION OF PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION(including attributed additional voting rights due to loyalty shares, when applicable)
% derechos de
% derechos de voto a
través de instrumentos
voto atribuidos
Número total
ﬁnancieros
Total %
a las acciones
de derechos de
(total 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
(7.A + 7.B)
(total 7.A)8
voto del emisor
...
...
...
...
% of voting rights
Total of both in %
% of voting rights
Total number of voting
through ﬁnancial
(7.A + 7.B)
attached to shares
rights of the issuer
instruments
(total of 7.A)8
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Situación resultante
en la fecha en la
que se cruzó o
alcanzó el umbral
...
2,869
0,129
2,998
960.558.162
Resulting position
on the date on
which threshold was
crossed or reached
Posición de la
notiﬁcación
previa (si aplica)
...
2,852
0,148
3,000
Position of previous
notiﬁcation
(if applicable)
2 / 9
Formulario Modelo 1
Standard form #1
7. DETALLE DE LA SITUACIÓN RESULTANTE DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN EN LA FECHA EN LA QUE SE CRUZÓ O ALCANZÓ EL UMBRAL 9|DETAIL OF THE RESULTING POSITION ON THE DATE ON WHICH THE THRESHOLD WAS CROSSED OR REACHED9
7.A. Derechos de voto atribuidos a las acciones |Voting rights attached to shares
(incluyendo los votos adicionales atribuidos por acciones de lealtad, cuando corresponda)(including attributed additional voting rights due to loyalty shares, when applicable)
Número de derechos de voto11
% derechos de voto
Clase o tipo
...
...
Number of voting rights11
% of voting rights
de acciones
Código ISIN
(si es posible)10
Directo |Direct
Indirecto |Indirect
Directo |Direct
Indirecto |Indirect
...
Class or type
(Art 9 de la Directiva 2004/109/
(Art 10 de la Directiva
(Art 9 de la Directiva 2004/109/
(Art 10 de la Directiva
of shares
EC y art 23 RD 1362/2007)
2004/109/EC y art
EC y art 23 RD 1362/2007)
2004/109/EC y art
ISIN code
...
24 RD 1362/2007)
...
24 RD 1362/2007)
(Art 9 of Directive
...
(Art 9 of Directive
...
(if possible)10
2004/109/EC and Art 23 of
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC and Art 23 of
(Art 10 of Directive
RD 1362/2007)
2004/109/EC and Art 24 of
RD 1362/2007)
2004/109/EC and Art 24 of
RD 1362/2007)
RD 1362/2007)
ES0127797019
27.560.781
2,869
SUBTOTAL 7.A
27.560.781
2,869
7.B.1. Instrumentos ﬁnancieros según el Art. 13(1)(a) de la Directiva 2004/109/EC y art.28.1a) del RD 1362/2007 |Financial instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC and Art. 28.1 a) of RD 1362/2007
Número de derechos de voto
Fecha última de
Período de
quepueden ser adquiridossi el
% de derechos
Tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero
vencimiento12
ejercicio o canje13
instrumento es ejercido o canjeado
de voto
...
...
...
...
...
Type of ﬁnancial instrument
Number of voting rights
%
Expiration date12
Exercise/conversion period13
that may be acquiredif the
of voting rights
instrument is exercised/converted
Securities Lent
N/A
766.680
0,080
SUBTOTAL 7.B.1
766.680
0,080
7.B.2. Instrumentos ﬁnancieros con efecto económico similar según el Art. 13(1)(b) de la Directiva 2004/109/EC
y
art. 28.1 b) del RD 1362/2007| Financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of
Directive 2004/109/EC and Art. 28.1 b) of RD 1362/2007
Fecha última de
Período de
Liquidación física
Número de
% derechos
13
14
de voto
Tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero
vencimiento12
ejercicio o canje
o en efectivo
derechos de voto
...
...
...
...
...
...
%
Type of ﬁnancial instrument
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of
Expiration date
12
of voting
conversion period13
settlement
voting rights14
rights
CFD
N/A
Efectivo
467.824
0,049
SUBTOTAL 7.B.2
467.824
0,049
3 / 9
