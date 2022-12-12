Advanced search
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-12-12 am EST
21.91 EUR   +1.76%
02:54pEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about notification of qualified shareholding of Blackrock
PU
02:54pEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informa sobre notificação de participação qualificada da Blackrock
PU
12/08Edp Renováveis S A : Ocean Winds awarded with 2 GW in California Wind Energy Lease
PU
EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about notification of qualified shareholding of Blackrock

12/12/2022 | 02:54pm EST
Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDPR.LS

Bloomberg: EDPR PL

Blackrock notifies a qualified shareholding in EDPR

Madrid, December 12th 2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") is providing the following information to the market:

On December 8th, 2022, Blackrock Inc. ("Blackrock") notified, in accordance with article 23 of Royal Decree 1362/2007, that it had decrease its shareholding in EDPR's share capital to 2.998%. The 3% threshold was crossed by such company on December 7th, 2022 (Annex I).

On December 12th, 2022, Blackrock notified, in accordance with article 23 of Royal Decree 1362/2007, that it had increase its shareholding in EDPR's share capital to 3.000%. The 3% threshold was crossed by such company on December 8th, 2022 (Annex II)

Please find in attachment the notices and regulatory forms received from Blackrock.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

Investor Relations

Department

Tel. +34 900 830 004 ir@edpr.com

www.edpr.com

EDP Renováveis, S.A. Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 33007 Oviedo, Spain

Share capital: €4,361,540,810 registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Asturias; item 3,671; book 177; sheet no. AS - 37,669; Tax No.A-74219304

Formulario Modelo 1

Standard Form #1

NOTIFICACIÓN DE PARTICIPACIONES SIGNIFICATIVAS

(Debe ser remitida al emisor y a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores)1

NOTIFICATION FORM FOR MAJOR HOLDINGS

(It shall be sent to the issuer and to Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores)1

  1. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL EMISOR 2 | IDENTITY OF THE ISSUER 2
    EDP RENOVAVEIS, S.A.
  2. MOTIVO DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN (marque lo que corresponda) | REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION (tick as appropriate)

[ √ ]

Adquisición o transmisión de derechos de voto | Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ √ ]

Operación realizada en un mercado regulado | Transaction carried out in a regulated market

[

]

Adquisición o transmisión de instrumentos ﬁnancieros | Acquisition or disposal of ﬁnancial instruments

[

]

Operación realizada en un mercado regulado | Transaction carried out in a regulated market

[

]

Modiﬁcación en el número de derechos de voto del emisor | Modiﬁcation of the number of voting rights of

the issuer

[

]

Otros motivos (especifíquelo)3 | Other reasons (please specify)3

3. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL SUJETO OBLIGADO 4 | IDENTITY OF PERSON SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION 4

Apellidos y nombre o denominación social | Full name or company name:

BLACKROCK INC.

Ciudad y país del domicilio social (si aplica) | City and country of registered ofﬁce (if applicable):

NEW YORK / UNITED STATES

[ ] Celebración de un acuerdo para el ejercicio concertado de los derechos de voto5 | Agreement for concerted exercise of voting rights5

4. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL ACCIONISTA(S) O TENEDOR(ES) DEL INSTRUMENTO FINANCIERO (si es distinto del indicado en el apartado 3) (ver 4 bis del anexo) 6 | FULL NAME OF SHAREHOLDER(S) OR HOLDER(S) OF THE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT (if different from 3) (see 4 bis in the annex) 6

1 / 9

Formulario Modelo 1

Standard form #1

5. FECHA EN LA QUE SE CRUZÓ O ALCANZÓ EL UMBRAL 7 | DATE ON WHICH THE THRESHOLD WAS CROSSED OR REACHED 7

07/12/2022

6. POSICIÓN TOTAL DEL SUJETO OBLIGADO (incluyendo los votos adicionales atribuidos por acciones de lealtad, cuando corresponda) | TOTAL POSITION OF PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION (including attributed additional voting rights due to loyalty shares, when applicable)

% derechos de

% derechos de voto a

través de instrumentos

voto atribuidos

Número total

ﬁnancieros

Total %

a las acciones

de derechos de

(total 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

(7.A + 7.B)

(total 7.A)8

voto del emisor

...

...

...

...

% of voting rights

Total of both in %

% of voting rights

Total number of voting

through ﬁnancial

(7.A + 7.B)

attached to shares

rights of the issuer

instruments

(total of 7.A)8

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Situación resultante

en la fecha en la

que se cruzó o

alcanzó el umbral

...

2,869

0,129

2,998

960.558.162

Resulting position

on the date on

which threshold was

crossed or reached

Posición de la

notiﬁcación

previa (si aplica)

...

2,852

0,148

3,000

Position of previous

notiﬁcation

(if applicable)

2 / 9

Formulario Modelo 1

Standard form #1

7. DETALLE DE LA SITUACIÓN RESULTANTE DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN EN LA FECHA EN LA QUE SE CRUZÓ O ALCANZÓ EL UMBRAL 9 | DETAIL OF THE RESULTING POSITION ON THE DATE ON WHICH THE THRESHOLD WAS CROSSED OR REACHED 9

7.A. Derechos de voto atribuidos a las acciones | Voting rights attached to shares

(incluyendo los votos adicionales atribuidos por acciones de lealtad, cuando corresponda)(including attributed additional voting rights due to loyalty shares, when applicable)

Número de derechos de voto11

% derechos de voto

Clase o tipo

...

...

Number of voting rights11

% of voting rights

de acciones

Código ISIN

(si es posible)10

Directo | Direct

Indirecto | Indirect

Directo | Direct

Indirecto | Indirect

...

Class or type

(Art 9 de la Directiva 2004/109/

(Art 10 de la Directiva

(Art 9 de la Directiva 2004/109/

(Art 10 de la Directiva

of shares

EC y art 23 RD 1362/2007)

2004/109/EC y art

EC y art 23 RD 1362/2007)

2004/109/EC y art

ISIN code

...

24 RD 1362/2007)

...

24 RD 1362/2007)

(Art 9 of Directive

...

(Art 9 of Directive

...

(if possible)10

2004/109/EC and Art 23 of

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC and Art 23 of

(Art 10 of Directive

RD 1362/2007)

2004/109/EC and Art 24 of

RD 1362/2007)

2004/109/EC and Art 24 of

RD 1362/2007)

RD 1362/2007)

ES0127797019

27.560.781

2,869

SUBTOTAL 7.A

27.560.781

2,869

7.B.1. Instrumentos ﬁnancieros según el Art. 13(1)(a) de la Directiva 2004/109/EC y art.28.1a) del RD 1362/2007 | Financial instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC and Art. 28.1 a) of RD 1362/2007

Número de derechos de voto

Fecha última de

Período de

que pueden ser adquiridossi el

% de derechos

Tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero

vencimiento12

ejercicio o canje13

instrumento es ejercido o canjeado

de voto

...

...

...

...

...

Type of ﬁnancial instrument

Number of voting rights

%

Expiration date12

Exercise/conversion period13

that may be acquiredif the

of voting rights

instrument is exercised/converted

Securities Lent

N/A

766.680

0,080

SUBTOTAL 7.B.1

766.680

0,080

7.B.2. Instrumentos ﬁnancieros con efecto económico similar según el Art. 13(1)(b) de la Directiva 2004/109/EC

y

art. 28.1 b) del RD 1362/2007 | Financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of

Directive 2004/109/EC and Art. 28.1 b) of RD 1362/2007

Fecha última de

Período de

Liquidación física

Número de

% derechos

13

14

de voto

Tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero

vencimiento12

ejercicio o canje

o en efectivo

derechos de voto

...

...

...

...

...

...

%

Type of ﬁnancial instrument

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

Expiration date

12

of voting

conversion period13

settlement

voting rights14

rights

CFD

N/A

Efectivo

467.824

0,049

SUBTOTAL 7.B.2

467.824

0,049

3 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 19:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
