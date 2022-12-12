EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about notification of qualified shareholding of Blackrock

Blackrock notifies a qualified shareholding in EDPR

Madrid, December 12th 2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") is providing the following information to the market:

On December 8th, 2022, Blackrock Inc. ("Blackrock") notified, in accordance with article 23 of Royal Decree 1362/2007, that it had decrease its shareholding in EDPR's share capital to 2.998%. The 3% threshold was crossed by such company on December 7th, 2022 (Annex I).

On December 12th, 2022, Blackrock notified, in accordance with article 23 of Royal Decree 1362/2007, that it had increase its shareholding in EDPR's share capital to 3.000%. The 3% threshold was crossed by such company on December 8th, 2022 (Annex II)

Please find in attachment the notices and regulatory forms received from Blackrock.