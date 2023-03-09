EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about qualified shareholding of GIC

GIC notifies qualified shareholding in EDPR

Madrid, March 09th 2023: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") is providing the following

information to the market:

GIC Private Ltd ("GIC") has notified EDPR that, in accordance with article 23 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 and as a result of transactions executed on March 3rd 2023, it has crossed the 3% minimum threshold for qualified shareholding positions.

Following such transactions, GIC is attributed with 43,521,069 voting rights in EDPR, corresponding to 4.303% of the aggregate voting rights in the company.

Please find in attachment the notice and regulatory form received from GIC.