EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting

EDP Renováveis Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Madrid, April 4th 2023: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") informs that at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held today, Shareholders have adopted the following resolutions:

Approval of the individual annual accounts of EDP Renováveis, S.A., as well as those consolidated with its subsidiaries, for the fiscal year ended on December 31 st , 2022.

Approval of the proposal of the allocation of results for the fiscal year ended on December

31 st , 2022.

Approval of the shareholders' remuneration mechanism by means of a scrip dividend to be executed as a share capital increase charged against reserves, in a determinable amount, through the issuance of new ordinary shares of €5 of face value, without share premium, of the same class and series as the ones currently issued, including a provision for the incomplete take-up of the shares to be issued in the share capital increase.

Approval of the Individual Management Report of EDP Renováveis, S.A., the Consolidated Management Report with its subsidiaries, the Corporate Governance Report and the Remunerations Report, for the fiscal year ended on December 31 st , 2022.

Approval of the Non - Financial Statement of the Consolidated Group of EDP Renováveis, S.A., for the fiscal year ended on December 31 st , 2022.

Approval of the management and performance by the Board of Directors during the fiscal year ended on December 31 st , 2022.

Ratification of the appointment by co-option as Independent Director of Ms. Cynthia Kay Mc Call.

Approval of the following Related-Party Transactions:

8.A) Approval of the Framework Finance Agreement between EDP Renováveis, S.A. and EDP Energias de Portugal, S.A.

8.B) Approval of the Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors for the execution and development of the Framework Finance Agreement between EDP Renováveis, S.A. and EDP Energias de Portugal, S.A., as well as the agreements, contracts or operations formalized under it, including powers of subdelegation.

Approval of the update of the Remuneration Policy of the Directors of EDP Renováveis, S.A. for the period 2023-2025.

Approval of amendment of the Company bylaws to adapt their wording to the incorporation of a new Environment, Social and Corporate Governance Committee: