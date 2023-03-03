EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about the Proposals to the several items of the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting of April 4th, 2023

This document in English is provided for informative purposes only. In the event of a discrepancy between the content of the English version and the original Spanish version the latter will prevail. FIRST ITEM OF THE AGENDA Review and approval, where appropriate, of the individual annual accounts of EDP Renováveis, S.A., as well as those consolidated with its subsidiaries, for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2022. PROPOSED RESOLUTION FOR THE FIRST ITEM Approve the individual annual accounts of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (balance sheet, profit and loss account, changes to the net assets, cash flow statement and notes) and those consolidated with its subsidiaries (balance sheet, profit and loss account, changes to the net assets, cash flow statement and notes) for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2022, which were formulated by the Board of Directors at its meeting dated February 27th, 2023.

This document in English is provided for informative purposes only. In the event of a discrepancy between the content of the English version and the original Spanish version the latter will prevail. SECOND ITEM OF THE AGENDA Review and approval, as the case may be, of the proposal of the allocation of results for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2022. PROPOSED RESOLUTION FOR THE SECOND ITEM It is proposed to approve the allocation of the results determined by the Board of Directors, on its meeting held on February 27th, 2023 with the favourable opinion of the Audit, Control and Related Party Transactions Committee, which is detailed below: Negative Results for the year 2022 - 220,662,410 Euros Given the result is negative, neither allocation to legal reserves, nor any other allocation apply.

This document in English is provided for informative purposes only. In the event of a discrepancy between the content of the English version and the original Spanish version the latter will prevail. THIRD ITEM OF THE AGENDA Shareholders' remuneration mechanism by means of a scrip dividend to be executed as a share capital increase charged against reserves, in a determinable amount, through the issuance of new ordinary shares of €5 of face value, without share premium, of the same class and series as the ones currently issued, including a provision for the incomplete take-up of the shares to be issued in the share capital increase. PROPOSED RESOLUTION FOR THE THIRD ITEM To approve a share capital increase (hereinafter, the "Share Capital Increase") in the amount resulting from multiplying: (a) the face value of five euros (€5) per share of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (hereinafter, the "Company") by the total number of new shares of the Company resulting from applying the formula indicated in Section 2 below. The Share Capital Increase shall be regulated under the following terms and conditions: 1. Share Capital Increase against reserves. The Share Capital Increase will be carried out through the issuance of a determinable number of new shares of the Company resulting from applying the formula set out in Section 2 below (hereinafter, the "New Shares" and each of them, individually, a "New Share"), which will be ordinary shares with a face value of five euros (€5) each, of the same class and series and with the same rights attached to them as those currently issued, represented by book entries (acções escriturais). The Share Capital Increase will be fully charged against the reserves provided for in article 303.1 of the Spanish Companies Act. Upon the execution of the Share Capital Increase, the Board of Directors will determine the reserve(s) and the amount of such reserve(s) to be applied, in accordance with the balance sheet on which the Share Capital Increase is based. The New Shares are issued at par, i.e. at their face value of five euros (€5), with no share premium, and will be allocated free of charges and commissions to the Company's shareholders. The Share Capital Increase may be executed by the Board of Directors within a one-year period as from the date on which the relevant resolution is 1

passed by the General Shareholders' Meeting regarding the Share Capital Increase, without further call of this General Shareholders' Meeting being needed, and in accordance with the legal and financial conditions at the time of executing the Share Capital Increase, in order to offer the Company's shareholders a flexible and efficient remuneration mechanism. The possibility of incomplete take-up of the Share Capital Increase is expressly provided, in accordance with the provisions set forth in article 311 of the Spanish Companies Act. 2. Maximum number of New Shares to be issued pursuant to the Share Capital Increase. The maximum number of New Shares to be issued pursuant to the Share Capital Increase will be the one resulting from the application of the following formulas, rounding the result down to the nearest whole number: MNNS = NIS / No. Rights per share where, "MNNS" = Maximum number of new paid-up shares to be issued; "NIS" = Number of issued shares of the Company at the date on which the Board of Directors resolves to carry out the Share Capital Increase; and "No. Rights per share" = Number of incorporation rights required for the attribution of one New Share in the Share Capital Increase, which will be the result of applying the following formula, rounded up to the nearest whole number: No. Rights per Share = NIS / Provisional no. shares where, "Provisional no. shares" = Amount of the Shares Option / Share Price For this purpose, "Share Price" shall be the arithmetic mean of the weighted average prices of the Company's share on Euronext Lisbon over the five (5) trading sessions prior to the date of the resolution passed by the Board of Directors to carry out the Share Capital Increase (or the date on which the request for a vote is sent to the Directors in the event that the resolution is adopted in writing and without a meeting), rounded up or down to the nearest thousandth of a euro and, in the event of half a thousandth of a euro, rounded up to the nearest thousandth of a euro. Share Price may never be lower than the face value of the shares of EDPR. In the event that such calculation results in a lower figure, the Share Price will be equal to 5 euros. 2