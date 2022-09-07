Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-09-07 am EDT
24.60 EUR   +3.40%
09/02EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR launches in Campania a crowdfunding project linked to the construction of a wind farm
PU
08/23EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Ocean Winds awarded with 2 floating offshore wind projects in Scotland with 2.3 GW
PU
08/22Engie Joint Venture Gets Offshore Wind Leases in Scotland
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about the conclusion of solar PV deal in APAC

09/07/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDPR.LS

Bloomberg: EDPR PL

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +34 902 830 700 ir@edpr.com

www.edpr.com

EDPR concludes solar PV deal in APAC strengthening its position in the region

Madrid, September 7th 2022: Following the information released to the market on June 27th 2022, EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") has completed today the deal with Xuan Thien Group, one of the main developers in Vietnam, for the acquisition of two operating solar PV projects totalling 200 MWac (255 MWdc) and that are under a 20-year PPA at US$93.5/MWh.

The deal was reached for a total consideration of US$284m together with an additional earn out conditioned to performance achievements and it is expected to be a first step in the establishment of a long-term relationship between Xuan Thien Group and EDPR to jointly explore additional opportunities in the region.

With this transaction, EDPR doubles its operational capacity in Vietnam, strengthening its presence in the APAC region, a market where it entered in 2021 and has been since reinforced with the integration of Sunseap in February 2022.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

EDP Renováveis, S.A. Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 33007 Oviedo, Spain

Share capital: €4,361,540,810 registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Asturias; item 3,671; book 177; sheet no. AS - 37,669; Tax No.A-74219304

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 16:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
09/02EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR launches in Campania a crowdfunding project linked to the constr..
PU
08/23EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Ocean Winds awarded with 2 floating offshore wind projects in Scotlan..
PU
08/22Engie Joint Venture Gets Offshore Wind Leases in Scotland
DJ
08/22Aker Horizons Unit, Ocean Winds Named Preferred Bidders for 1.8 GW Scottish Offshore Wi..
MT
08/04EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR Investor Presentation
PU
08/01EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR informs about PPA secured for 200 MW solar project in the US
PU
08/01EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about PPA secured for 200 MW solar project i..
PU
07/29EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR 1H22 Interim Report
PU
07/29EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR acquires solar development platform based in Germany
PU
07/29EDP Renováveis To Buy 70% Stake In Germany's Kronos For $255 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 217 M 2 206 M 2 206 M
Net income 2022 680 M 677 M 677 M
Net Debt 2022 4 934 M 4 910 M 4 910 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 22 852 M 22 637 M 22 740 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 805
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 23,79 €
Average target price 23,87 €
Spread / Average Target 0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.8.63%22 637
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.15.17%19 645
NORTHLAND POWER INC.16.65%7 959
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-6.76%6 383
NEOEN5.19%4 259
ENCAVIS AG25.90%3 125