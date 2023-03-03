EDP Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs on the Notice of the General Shareholders Meeting of April 4th, 2023

This document in English is provided for informative purposes only. In the event of a discrepancy between the content of the English version and the original Spanish version the latter will prevail. NOTICE OF THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. The Board of Directors EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR" or the "Company") has unanimously agreed to convene an Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of in the city of Madrid, at the offices of the Company located at Serrano Galvache street nº56 CP 28033, on April 4th, 2023, at 12:00 am (CET) on first call or, if there was no quorum, on second call, on April 14th, 2023, at the same place and time, in accordance with the following: AGENDA ITEMS RELATING TO THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND MANAGEMENT: First. Review and approval, where appropriate, of the individual annual accounts of EDP Renováveis, S.A., as well as those consolidated with its subsidiaries, for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2022. Second. Review and approval, where appropriate, of the proposed application of results for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2022. Third. Shareholders' remuneration mechanism by means of a scrip dividend to be executed as a share capital increase charged against reserves, in a determinable amount, through the issuance of new ordinary shares of €5 of face value, without share premium, of the same class and series as the ones currently issued, including a provision for the incomplete take-up of the shares to be issued in the share capital increase. Fourth. Review and approval, where appropriate, of the Individual Management Report of EDP Renováveis, S.A., the Consolidated Management Report with its subsidiaries, the Corporate Governance Report and the Remunerations Report, for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2022. Fifth. Review and approval, where appropriate, of the Non - Financial Statement of the Consolidated Group of EDP Renováveis, S.A., for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2022. Sixth. Review and approval, where appropriate, of the management and performance by the Board of Directors during the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2022. Page 1 of 13

ITEMS RELATING TO GENERAL MATTERS: Seventh. Board of Directors: ratification of the appointment by co-option as Independent Director of Ms. Cynthia Kay Mc Call. Eighth. Related-Party Transactions: Eighth A. Framework Finance Agreement between EDP Renováveis, S.A. and EDP Energías de Portugal, S.A. Eighth B. Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors for the execution and development of the Framework Finance Agreement between EDP Renováveis, S.A. and EDP Energías de Portugal, S.A., as well as the agreements, contracts or operations formalized under it, including powers of subdelegation. Ninth. Update of the Remuneration Policy of the Directors of EDP Renováveis, S.A. for the period 2023-2025. Tenth. Amendment of the Company bylaws to adapt their wording to the incorporation of a new Environment, Social and Corporate Governance Committee: Tenth A Creation of a new article 30 (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Committee) of the Company Bylaws. Tenth B. Amendment to articles 10 (Governing Bodies), 26 (Remuneration of Directors) and 29 (Appointments and Remunerations Committee) of the Company Bylaws. Eleventh. Delegation of powers to the formalization and implementation of all resolutions adopted at the General Shareholders' Meeting, for the execution of any relevant public deed and for its interpretation, correction, addition or development in order to obtain the appropriate registrations. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION I.- Complementary Notice and submission of proposals. In accordance with the applicable law, article 12 of the Company Bylaws and article 12 of the General Shareholders' Meeting Regulations, Shareholders representing at least a two percent (2%) of the share capital, may request the Page 2 of 13

publication of a supplement to the notice of the General Shareholders' Meeting including one or more topics on the Agenda, with a justification, or if such is the case, a justified proposal of resolution. Likewise, in accordance with the applicable legislation, shareholders may submit reasoned proposals for agreement on matters already included or to be included in the Agenda of this call. These rights must be exercised through a written notice addressed to the attention of the Secretary of the Board of Directors, being duly received at the registered office within five (5) days following the publication of the notice (or the date of its amendment). At this notification must be indicated the identity of the applicant shareholders and their correspondent number of shares held, together with any other documentation that may be appropriate. The complement to the call and the justified proposals for resolutions will be published, in accordance with the applicable legislation, with articles 12 of the Company Bylaws and 12 of the Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company and, at least, fifteen (15) days before the date indicated for the celebration of the General Shareholders' Meeting. II.- Right of attendance. A) Attendance at the meeting place. In accordance with Articles 14 and 15 of the Articles of Association, and articles 14 and 16 of the General Shareholders' Meeting Regulations, the shareholders of the Company, may attend the General Shareholders' Meeting to request the information and clarifications that they consider relevant regarding the items included in the Agenda, and to take part in their deliberations and voting process. To exercise their right to attend, shareholders who intend to participate at the General Shareholders´ Meeting are requested to communicate it in writing to the financial intermediaries until the end of the sixth (6th) day trading day preceding the day in which the General Shareholders' Meeting shall be held, this is until the end of March 27th, 2023 on first call and until the end of April 4th, 2023, on second call. In order to attend the meeting, shareholders' shares must be recorded at their name in the corresponding account entry record in the fifth (5th) trading day preceding the day in which the General Shareholders´ Meeting shall be held, that is on first call March 28th, 2023 or, on second call, April 5th, 2023. This circumstance must be proved by the appropriate ownership certificate issued by the financial intermediaries in accordance with the applicable legal requirements, For the purposes of confirming shareholders' identity, or of their valid representatives, it may be requested that attendees prove their identity using national identity card or any other official document generally accepted for this Page 3 of 13

purpose, as well as (if such is the case) the original documentation that certifies its condition as proxy. B) Attendance by telematic means. In accordance with articles 15.6 of the Bylaws and article 11.3.e) and 16.5 of the Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting, the possibility of attending the General Shareholders' Meeting through the use of telematic means that allow the connection in real time with the place of celebration of the Meeting, is made available to those shareholders that have shares registered under its ownership at the corresponding accounting registry at the fifth (5th) trading day preceding the day on which the General Shareholders' Meeting shall be held, that is on March 28th, 2023, on first call and, on April 5th, 2023 on second call. Shareholders interested in attending by this way shall properly proceed with their registration in accordance with the following procedure: Registry of shareholders and representatives for telematic attendance. Shareholders who wish to attend the General Meeting electronically shall: Communicate it in writing to the financial intermediaries until the end of the sixth (6 th ) trading day prior to that on which the General Meeting is to be held, that is, until the end of March 27 th , 2023 on first call, and until the end of April 4 th , 2023, on second call. Prove the ownership of the shares by means of the appropriate certificate issued by the financial intermediaries in accordance with the legal requirements. This certificate of ownership shall refer to the position of shares at the 0:00 hours (CET) on the fifth (5 th ) trading day prior to that on which the General Meeting is to be held, this is on March 28 th , 2023 , on first call and, on April 5 th , 2023, on second call. This certificate shall be sent by the financial intermediaries to the attention of the Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting until the end of March 28 th , 2023, on first call and, on April 5 th , 2023, on second call, to the offices of the Company located at Calle Plaza de la Gesta nº 2, CP

33007, Oviedo (Spain), or to the email address shareholdersedpr@edpr.com ; without the need for prior blocking of the shares until the date of the celebration of the General Meeting. Sign up by sending an email to shareholdersedpr@edpr.com requesting telematic attendance no later than 11:00 am (CET) of the day on which the General Shareholder's Meeting is to be held, that is, on April 4 th 2023 . Both the copy of the National Identity Document or Foreigner Identification Number or passport, and the certificate of ownership issued by the financial intermediaries indicated in the previous section shall be Page 4 of 13