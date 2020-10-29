Log in
EDP Renováveis, S.A.    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
04:39aEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renovaveis 9-Month Earnings, Revenue Fell
DJ
03:40aEDP RENEWABLES 9M 2020 : net profit reaches 319 million
PU
10/22EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR 9M20 Results Presentation
PU
EDP Renováveis S A : Renovaveis 9-Month Earnings, Revenue Fell

10/29/2020 | 04:39am EDT

By Cecilia Butini

EDP Renovaveis SA said Thursday that earnings and revenue fell in the first nine months of 2020.

The Portuguese renewable-energy company posted a net profit of 319 million euros ($374.7 million), a 7% decline from the previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization came in at EUR1.07 billion, down from EUR1.22 billion in the same period in 2019, EDP said.

Revenue for the period clocked in at EUR1.26 billion, an 8% decline from EUR1.36 billion in the previous year.

EDP Renovaveis said it supplied 20.4 terrawatt hours of clean electricity in the period, a 7% on-year decline.

The company added that it has been pursuing a sell-down strategy in the period, completing the sale of its full stake in the 137-megawatt Babilonia wind farm in Brazil and decommissioning 18 megawatts in Spain for repowering.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 0438ET


