EDP Renováveis, S.A.

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
News 
All News

EDP Renováveis S A : Renovaveis Wins Electricity Contract in Poland

12/15/2020 | 01:16am EST
By Giulia Petroni

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA said late Monday that its subsidiary EDP Renovaveis SA won a 15-year contract to sell electricity produced by five renewable projects in Poland.

The Portuguese energy company said the contract, which EDP Renovaveis won at the Polish renewable-energy auction, is for a portfolio of wind and solar projects with a total capacity of 220 megawatts. The projects are expected to begin operations in 2022 and 2023.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-20 0115ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. 0.84% 4.8 Delayed Quote.27.10%
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. 2.38% 18.94 Delayed Quote.80.38%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 822 M 2 213 M 2 213 M
Net income 2020 553 M 672 M 672 M
Net Debt 2020 3 846 M 4 673 M 4 673 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 0,53%
Capitalization 16 522 M 20 053 M 20 075 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 705
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,76 €
Last Close Price 18,94 €
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
João Manuel Manso Neto Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chairman
Miguel Angel Prado COO-North America & Executive Director
Manuel Menéndez Menéndez Non-Executive Director
António do Pranto Nogueira Leite Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.80.38%20 053
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.7.56%68 652
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.8.29%12 561
NORTHLAND POWER INC.62.32%7 063
SCATEC SOLAR ASA140.29%5 436
NEOEN63.11%5 214
