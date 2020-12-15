EDP Renováveis S A : Renovaveis Wins Electricity Contract in Poland

By Giulia Petroni



EDP-Energias de Portugal SA said late Monday that its subsidiary EDP Renovaveis SA won a 15-year contract to sell electricity produced by five renewable projects in Poland.

The Portuguese energy company said the contract, which EDP Renovaveis won at the Polish renewable-energy auction, is for a portfolio of wind and solar projects with a total capacity of 220 megawatts. The projects are expected to begin operations in 2022 and 2023.

