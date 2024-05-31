EDP inaugurated today its first operational project in Chile, the Punta de Talca Wind Farm, located in the municipality of Ovalle. The ceremony was given by the Chilean Minister of Energy, Diego Pardow Lorenzo. The facility contains 14 wind turbines and will contribute 83 MW to the Chilean National Electricity System, with an annual generation capacity equivalent to the consumption of 95.000 homes in the region and will avoid the emission of 140.000 tons of CO² per year. It generated more than 350 direct jobs during the construction process, increasing the regional economy.



"This inauguration represents a fundamental step in our growth strategy in South America. Chile is a key market for us because of its commitment to clean energy and its growth potential in renewable energy. Punta de Talca is not just the start of a solid relationship with Chile, but also reinforces our position in the global market and our long-term commitment to sustainability and the economic development of the communities in which we are involved", said João Marques da Cruz, head of EDP South America.



The company arrived in Chile in 2021 and currently manages a portfolio of projects totaling approximately 1.000 MW, including wind, solar and energy storage developments. In 2023, it was awarded a public land tender to develop more than 300 MWp in renewable energy projects in the commune of Taltal.



Also in 2023, EDP in Chile announced the development of three wind energy projects in the regions of Ñuble and Los Ríos together with a local developer. These farms total more than 450 MW, and will generate more than 1.300 GWh of clean energy per year, capable of supplying around 650.000 homes annually. These projects are expected to come into operation between 2027 and 2030.

