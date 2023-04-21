Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  05:26:33 2023-04-21 am EDT
20.49 EUR   +1.79%
05:08aEDP Secures Power Purchase Agreement for Italy Solar Portfolio
DJ
01:50aEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about a PPA secured for a solar portfolio in Italy
PU
04/18Edp Renováveis S A : Renewables ramps up clean energy production in the first quarter of 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

EDP Secures Power Purchase Agreement for Italy Solar Portfolio

04/21/2023 | 05:08am EDT
By Giulia Petroni


EDP-Energias de Portugal SA has secured a long-term power purchase agreement with Procter & Gamble Co. for a solar portfolio in Italy.

The Portuguese energy company said Friday that the portfolio consists of two solar photovoltaic projects in the region of Lazio, both expected to become operational by this year.

The agreement, which was secured through renewables subsidiary EDP Renovaveis SA, is to sell the green energy produced from the 109 megawatt-alternating current solar portfolio, according to the company.

Financial details weren't disclosed.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 0507ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. 1.32% 5.222 Real-time Quote.10.61%
EDP CORPORATION -1.69% 2855 Delayed Quote.-23.17%
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. 1.79% 20.49 Real-time Quote.-2.19%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY -0.26% 150.85 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 499 M 2 741 M 2 741 M
Net income 2023 653 M 716 M 716 M
Net Debt 2023 5 796 M 6 358 M 6 358 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,5x
Yield 2023 0,84%
Capitalization 20 362 M 22 334 M 22 334 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
EV / Sales 2024 9,84x
Nbr of Employees 3 066
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 20,13 €
Average target price 23,04 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-2.19%22 334
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.6.36%18 400
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-9.37%6 313
NEOEN-21.49%4 535
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-0.03%3 604
AUREN ENERGIA S.A.4.34%3 047
