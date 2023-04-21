EDP Secures Power Purchase Agreement for Italy Solar Portfolio

By Giulia Petroni

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA has secured a long-term power purchase agreement with Procter & Gamble Co. for a solar portfolio in Italy.

The Portuguese energy company said Friday that the portfolio consists of two solar photovoltaic projects in the region of Lazio, both expected to become operational by this year.

The agreement, which was secured through renewables subsidiary EDP Renovaveis SA, is to sell the green energy produced from the 109 megawatt-alternating current solar portfolio, according to the company.

Financial details weren't disclosed.

