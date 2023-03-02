Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:11 2023-03-01 am EST
19.34 EUR   -0.36%
02:07aEDP Sets Out 2023-26 Business Plan
DJ
01:58aPortugal's EDPR to invest $22.34 billion until 2026, push green growth
RE
03/01Portugal's EDP Renewables Seeks Investors to Finance Green Growth
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Sets Out 2023-26 Business Plan

03/02/2023 | 02:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni


EDP-Energias de Portugal SA said on Thursday that it plans to increase its recurring earnings and implement a new dividend policy as part of its business plan for the 2023-2026 period, which will be presented later in the day.

The Portuguese energy company targets recurring net income of around 1.4 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros ($1.49 billion-$1.60 billion) by 2026, with a 12%-to-14% compound annual growth rate between 2022-26. Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are seen at around EUR5.7 billion by 2026, with a 6% CAGR in 2022-26.

In regards to its dividend policy, EDP said it targets a payout ratio of between 60%-70% and an increase in the dividend floor to EUR0.20 a share in 2026.

Gross investments are expected to amount to EUR25 billion between 2023-26, 85% of which will be directed toward renewables.

The company aims to increase its renewables deployment to around 4.5 gigawatts per year to around 18 GW until 2026, and reach an installed capacity of around 33 GW by 2026.

In order to simplify its corporate structure, EDP said it has filed a request regarding a tender offer for the delisting of its subsidiary EDP Brasil. The tender will potentially be funded by an intended capital increase of around EUR1 billion.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 0206ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. -1.42% 4.708 Real-time Quote.1.12%
EDP CORPORATION 1.21% 13390 Delayed Quote.-30.00%
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. -0.36% 19.34 Real-time Quote.-6.03%
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
02:07aEDP Sets Out 2023-26 Business Plan
DJ
01:58aPortugal's EDPR to invest $22.34 billion until 2026, push green growth
RE
03/01Portugal's EDP Renewables Seeks Investors to Finance Green Growth
MT
02/28Edp Renováveis S A : Renewables recurring net profit increased 2% in 2022
PU
02/28Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR FY22 Results Presentation
PU
02/28Transcript : EDP Renováveis, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
02/28Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 2022 results presentation
PU
02/28EDPR 2022 Profit Rose as Results Benefit From Increase in Renewables Generation
DJ
02/27Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR FY22 Results Report
PU
02/27Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 2022 Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 279 M 2 432 M 2 432 M
Net income 2022 651 M 694 M 694 M
Net Debt 2022 5 641 M 6 020 M 6 020 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 18 577 M 19 826 M 19 826 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 968
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 19,34 €
Average target price 23,50 €
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-6.03%19 826
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.8.33%18 429
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-10.72%6 109
NEOEN-21.80%3 884
ENCAVIS AG-5.79%3 170
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885