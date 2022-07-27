Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  03:03 2022-07-27 am EDT
24.45 EUR   +0.74%
EDPR 1st Half Earnings, Revenue Rose on Increased Selling Prices, Generation

07/27/2022 | 02:46am EDT
By Giulia Petroni


EDP Renovaveis SA said Wednesday that earnings and revenue rose in the first half of the year, mainly driven by an increase in average selling prices and generation.

The Portuguese renewable-energy company said net profit came in at 265 million euros ($269.4 million) from EUR142 million in the same period a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased to EUR976 million from EUR654 million, while EBIT rose to EUR640 million from EUR364 million.

Revenue rose to EUR1.24 billion from EUR856 million the previous year.

EDPR said installed capacity increased by 1.2 gigawatts on year to 13.8 GW, and that it generated 17.8 terawatt hours of clean energy in the first half.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 0245ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDP CORPORATION -0.84% 10570 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. 0.37% 24.45 Real-time Quote.10.82%
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 2 192 M 2 219 M 2 219 M
Net income 2022 696 M 705 M 705 M
Net Debt 2022 4 743 M 4 803 M 4 803 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,7x
Yield 2022 0,41%
Capitalization 23 313 M 23 608 M 23 608 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
EV / Sales 2023 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 810
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 24,27 €
Average target price 23,58 €
Spread / Average Target -2,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
António do Pranto Nogueira Leite Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.10.82%23 608
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.8.04%18 664
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%17 955
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.8.83%7 617
NORTHLAND POWER INC.6.82%7 339
NEOEN7.31%4 412