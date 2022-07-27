EDPR 1st Half Earnings, Revenue Rose on Increased Selling Prices, Generation

By Giulia Petroni

EDP Renovaveis SA said Wednesday that earnings and revenue rose in the first half of the year, mainly driven by an increase in average selling prices and generation.

The Portuguese renewable-energy company said net profit came in at 265 million euros ($269.4 million) from EUR142 million in the same period a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased to EUR976 million from EUR654 million, while EBIT rose to EUR640 million from EUR364 million.

Revenue rose to EUR1.24 billion from EUR856 million the previous year.

EDPR said installed capacity increased by 1.2 gigawatts on year to 13.8 GW, and that it generated 17.8 terawatt hours of clean energy in the first half.

