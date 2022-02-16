Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
17.8 EUR   +4.71%
EDPR 2021 Profit, Earnings Rose

02/16/2022 | 02:44am EST
By Giulia Petroni

EDP Renovaveis SA said Wednesday that 2021 profit rose, mainly driven by higher capital gains, lower financials and a higher generation year-on-year.

The Portuguese renewable-energy company posted a net profit of 655 million euros ($742.7 million) for the period compared to EUR556 million a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at EUR1.76 billion from EUR1.66 billion.

Revenue increased 2% on year to EUR1.76 billion as it benefited from additional capacity and a higher average selling price, the company said.

EDPR produced 30.3 terawatt hours of clean electricity in the period, up 6% on year, it said.

The company will propose a dividend of EUR0.09 a share at the annual shareholders' meeting.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 0244ET

