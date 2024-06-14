EDP Renewables (EDPR) expands its presence in Greece and inaugurates a second renewable energy production site, the Erimia wind farm in the Malesina region.
This project underlines EDPR's commitment to working alongside local communities to improve quality of life and stimulate economic growth. The 'Erimia' wind farm has an installed capacity of 35 MW spread over six wind turbines.
The project will generate around 71 GWh per year, reducing CO2 emissions by around 50,000 tonnes and providing clean energy to over 18,000 homes in the region.
'Greece is a country where we invest in a sustainable and secure way, supported by remarkable progress in energy policies. This project reflects our commitment to creating a sustainable future", says Dionysios Andronas, Managing Director of EDPR in Greece.
EDP Renováveis, S.A. (Euronext: EDPR) is the fourth largest renewable energy producer worldwide with presence in 28 markets across Europe, North America, South America and Asia/Pacific.
Based in Madrid and with main regional offices in Houston, São Paulo and Singapore, EDP Renováveis, S.A. has a robust development portfolio with first class assets and a market-leading operational capability in renewables. These include wind onshore, utility scale & distributed solar, wind offshore (through its 50/50 JV - OW) and technologies complementary to renewables such as batteries and green hydrogen.
EDPR's employee-centered policies resulted in its recognition as a Top Workplace 2023 in the United States, Top Employer 2023 in Europe (Spain, Italy, France, Romania, Greece, Portugal and Poland) Colombia and Brazil, as well as its inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.
EDPR is a division of EDP (Euronext: EDP), a leader in the energy transition with a focus on decarbonization.