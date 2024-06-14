EDPR: inauguration of 35 MW wind farm in Greece

EDP Renewables (EDPR) expands its presence in Greece and inaugurates a second renewable energy production site, the Erimia wind farm in the Malesina region.



This project underlines EDPR's commitment to working alongside local communities to improve quality of life and stimulate economic growth.

The 'Erimia' wind farm has an installed capacity of 35 MW spread over six wind turbines.



The project will generate around 71 GWh per year, reducing CO2 emissions by around 50,000 tonnes and providing clean energy to over 18,000 homes in the region.



'Greece is a country where we invest in a sustainable and secure way, supported by remarkable progress in energy policies. This project reflects our commitment to creating a sustainable future", says Dionysios Andronas, Managing Director of EDPR in Greece.



