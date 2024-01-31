EDPR: strengthens its presence in the Australian market

EDP Renewables (EDPR) intends to strengthen its activity in the Australian market, with a view to exploiting "the country's excellent growth prospects in the field of renewable energies".



In this context, and in order to fully implement its strategy and commitment to this market, EDPR has acquired the local renewable energies company ITP Development (ITPD).



Building on the company's well-established presence in the Asia-Pacific region, EDPR aims for excellence by capitalizing on ITPD's local expertise and bringing its global reach, technical skills and energy management know-how to Australia.



EDPR intends to focus on developing wind and solar projects combined with innovative storage solutions in Australia.



This is a strategic step that brings over 1.5 GW of capacity, with a pipeline of wind and solar projects at various stages of development, with options to attach battery energy storage systems (BESS), says EDPR.



The portfolio also includes a 480 MWp solar photovoltaic system and a 200 MW BESS project, which is at an advanced stage of development in Queensland and expected to come on stream by 2026.





