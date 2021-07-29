Portugal's EDP reports 9% rise in first-half profit

LISBON, July 29 (Reuters) - Portuguese utility company EDP-Energias de Portugal reported on Thursday a 9% rise in first-half net profit, boosted by the acquisition of Spanish electricity company Viesgo.

EDP said its net profit for January-June rose to 343 million euros ($407.48 million), but its recurring net profit fell 15% to 326 million euros.

Its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 10% to 1.69 billion euros.

EDP agreed to buy Viesgo in July 2020, more than doubling its presence in Spain's electricity distribution market.

"(EDP's) performance was positively impacted by the integration of Viesgo in Spain and the increase in results in networks in Brazil," the company said.

However, it added the results were "penalised" by the rise of energy prices in the Iberian market, which led to higher production and sourcing costs, and by below-average U.S. wind resources.

On Wednesday, its renewables unit EDP Renovaveis reported a 44% slump in net profit to 142 million euros and an 18% drop in EBITDA to 654 million euros, mainly affected by the impact of Arctic-like temperatures in parts of the United States and lower capital gains.

EDP, whose main shareholder is China Three Gorges, said that in the first half 81% of its electricity generation came from renewable energy sources.

As of June, 79% of its 23.9 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity was from renewable sources, with an additional 2.9 GW of wind and solar projects under construction.

Despite the pandemic, its gross investments increased 29% year-on-year to 1.6 million euros, of which 95% were allocated to renewables and electricity networks activities "fully aligned with the energy transition," EDP said. ($1 = 0.8418 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Catarina Demony and Susan Fenton)