EDreams ODIGEO S A : Excel File Quarter Ended March 31st 2023 Results
05/25/2023 | 05:19am EDT
This presentation is to be read as an introduction to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group and contains key information presented in a concise manner on the Group and its financial condition. The information contained in this presentation is extracted from the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group and is qualified in its entirety by the additional information contained therein. This presentation should only be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group. Copies of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group are available under http://www.edreamsodigeo.com/category/investors/quarterly-edreams-odigeo/. Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" in respect of the Group's operations, performance, prospects and/or financial condition, the industry in which the Group operates and the Group's intentions as to its financial policy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any particular expectation will be met and reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. Additionally, forward-looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Statements in this presentation reflect the knowledge and information available at the time of its preparation. The Group does not undertake any responsibility or obligation to update the information in this presentation, including any forward-looking statement resulting from new information, future events or otherwise. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to purchase or acquire any securities or related financial instruments of the company, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decisions relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the company. No securities of eDreams ODIGEO have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. None of eDreams ODIGEO nor any of its subsidiaries, nor any director, officer, employer, employee, advisers, auditors, connected persons or agent of theirs, or affiliate of any such person, accepts any liability or responsibility whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from this presentation or its contents. In the United Kingdom, this presentation is directed only at persons who (i) fall within Article 43(2) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Order, or (iii) are persons who are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated (together "Relevant Persons"). Under no circumstances should persons who are not Relevant Persons rely or act upon the contents of this presentation. Any investment or investment activity to which this presentation relates in the United Kingdom is available only to, and will be engaged only with, Relevant Persons. The financial information included in this presentation includes, in addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from the Group financial statements, Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"), including "Bookings", "Gross Bookings", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Cash EBITDA" "Revenue Margin", "Cash Revenue Margin", "Cash Marginal Profit" "Prime ARPU", "Variable Costs", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Cash EBITDA Margin" which are not accounting measures as defined by IFRS. These financial measures that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated with information from the Group; however those financial measures are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework nor have been audited or reviewed by the Group auditors. We have presented these measures because we believe that they are useful indicators of our financial performance and our ability to incur and service our indebtedness and can assist analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate our business. However, these measures should not be used instead of, or considered as alternatives to, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the Group based on IFRS. Further, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies. For further details on the definition, explanation on the use of and calculation between APMs and Non-IFRS Measures please see the section C4 on "Alternative Performance Measures" (of the Group's audited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2023, published on 25th May 2023. The documents are available on the Company's website (https://www.edreamsodigeo.com)).
Key Financials
4Q
4Q
Var %
12M
12M
Var %
(In Euros Million)
FY23
FY22
FY23
FY22
Revenue Margin
150.1
118.9
26%
569.6
382.6
49%
Cash Revenue Margin (*)
161.3
126.8
27%
621.0
423.8
47%
Adjusted EBITDA (*)
15.7
2.9
439%
33.0
3.0
1015%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (*)
10.5%
2.5%
8ppt
5.8%
0.8%
5ppt
Cash EBITDA (*)
26.9
10.8
148%
84.4
44.2
91%
Cash EBITDA Margin (*)
16.7%
8.6%
8.1ppt
13.6%
10.4%
3.2ppt
Adjusted net income (*)
(8.9)
(9.8)
N.A.
(34.7)
(52.3)
N.A.
Cash - end of period (**)
32.1
36.0
(11)%
32.1
36.0
(11)%
Net Debt
(352.3)
(379.1)
(7)%
(352.3)
(379.1)
(7)%
Gross debt/Cash EBITDA LTM
4.6x
N/A
4.6x
N/A
P&L
4Q
4Q
Var %
12M
12M
Var %
1Q
1H
9M
12M
(In Euros Million)
FY23
FY22
FY23
FY22
Jun.22
Sep.22
Dec.22
Mar.23
Revenue margin (*)
150.1
118.9
26%
569.6
382.6
49%
145.7
289.0
419.5
569.6
Variable costs (*)
(112.1)
(99.5)
13%
(456.4)
(316.3)
44%
(125.6)
(242.1)
(344.2)
(456.4)
Fixed costs (*)
(22.2)
(16.4)
36%
(80.3)
(63.3)
27%
(19.5)
(39.9)
(58.1)
(80.3)
Adjusted EBITDA (*)
15.7
2.9
439%
33.0
3.0
1015%
0.6
7.0
17.2
33.0
Adjusted items (*)
1.1
(3.2)
N.A.
(8.8)
(10.9)
(20)%
(2.4)
(5.9)
(9.8)
(8.8)
EBITDA (*)
16.8
(0.2)
N.A.
24.2
(8.0)
N.A.
(1.8)
1.1
7.4
24.2
D&A incl. Impairment
(8.4)
2.8
N.A.
(34.0)
(22.9)
48%
(8.1)
(16.1)
(25.6)
(34.0)
EBIT (*)
8.4
2.6
227%
(9.8)
(30.9)
N.A.
(10.0)
(15.1)
(18.2)
(9.8)
Financial result
(7.1)
(15.8)
(55)%
(27.2)
(39.3)
(31)%
(6.6)
(13.5)
(20.1)
(27.2)
Income tax
(10.6)
2.3
N.A.
(6.4)
4.3
N.A.
2.6
4.6
4.2
(6.4)
Net income
(9.2)
(10.9)
N.A.
(43.3)
(65.9)
N.A.
(13.9)
(24.0)
(34.1)
(43.3)
Adjusted net income (*)
(8.9)
(9.8)
N.A.
(34.7)
(52.3)
N.A.
(11.5)
(19.0)
(25.8)
(34.7)
PRIME
P&L with increase in Prime Deferred Revenue
Evolution of Cash Revenue Margin (*) (LTM)
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
(In Euros Million)
FY23
FY22
Var. %
FY23
FY22
Var. %
Revenue Margin (*)
150.1
118.9
26%
569.6
382.6
49%
Increases Prime Deferred Revenue
11.2
7.9
41%
51.4
41.2
25%
Cash Revenue Margin (*)
161.3
126.8
27%
621.0
423.8
47%
Variable Cost (*)
(112.1)
(99.5)
13%
(456.4)
(316.3)
44%
Cash Marginal Profit (*)
49.2
27.2
80%
164.7
107.4
53%
Fixed Cost (*)
(22.2)
(16.4)
36%
(80.3)
(63.3)
27%
Cash EBITDA (*)
26.9
10.8
148%
84.4
44.2
91%
Increases Prime Deferred Revenue
(11.2)
(7.9)
41%
(51.4)
(41.2)
25%
Adjusted EBITDA (*)
15.7
2.9
439%
33.0
3.0
1015%
Evolution of Cash Marginal Profit (*) (LTM)
Adjusted items (*)
1.1
(3.2)
N.A.
(8.8)
(10.9)
(20)%
EBITDA (*)
16.8
(0.2)
N.A.
24.2
(8.0)
N.A.
Balance Sheet
FY22
1Q
1H
9M
FY23
(In Euros Million)
Mar.22
Jun.22
Sep.22
Dec.22
Mar.23
Goodwill
631.8
631.2
631.0
630.7
630.5
Other fixed assets
316.4
315.8
318.8
322.1
325.0
Total fixed assets1
948.2
947.0
949.8
952.7
955.4
Total working capital2
(275.9)
(302.9)
(291.0)
(284.1)
(341.8)
Deferred tax
(5.9)
(3.2)
(1.1)
1.1
(9.1)
Provisions
(14.8)
(20.3)
(22.1)
(21.8)
(16.0)
Other assets / (liabilities)
-
-
-
-
-
Financial debt
(425.0)
(408.5)
(423.8)
(444.3)
(388.3)
Cash and cash equivalents
45.9
48.1
41.2
40.4
35.9
Net financial debt
(379.1)
(360.4)
(382.6)
(403.9)
(352.3)
Net assets
272.5
260.3
252.9
244.1
236.3
1 Including non-current deposits and guarantees
2 Including non-current deferred revenue and other non-current liabilities
Cash Flow
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
1Q
1H
9M
FY23
(In Euros Million)
FY23
FY22
FY23
FY22
Jun.22
Sep.22
Dec.22
Mar.23
Adjusted EBITDA (*)
15.7
2.9
33.0
3.0
0.6
7.0
17.2
33.0
Adjusted items (*)
1.1
(3.2)
(8.8)
(10.9)
(2.4)
(5.9)
(9.8)
(8.8)
Non cash items
(4.3)
1.8
10.6
10.3
9.2
12.7
14.9
10.6
Change in working capital
57.8
76.1
69.4
115.0
28.9
19.5
11.6
69.4
Income tax (paid) / collected
0.4
(0.1)
(1.7)
1.8
-
(0.1)
(2.0)
(1.7)
Cash flow from operating activities
70.6
77.6
102.5
119.1
36.2
33.1
31.9
102.5
Cash flow from investing activities
(11.2)
(9.0)
(38.1)
(26.9)
(6.9)
(16.2)
(27.0)
(38.1)
Cash flow before financing
59.5
68.5
64.4
92.2
29.4
16.9
4.9
64.4
Acquisiton of Treasury Shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Issue of shares
-
70.9
(3.7)
70.9
(3.1)
(3.4)
(3.7)
(3.7)
Other debt issuance/ (repayment)
(23.4)
(79.4)
(39.5)
(80.7)
(30.4)
(34.6)
(16.2)
(39.5)
Financial expenses (net)
(11.3)
(26.4)
(24.5)
(41.2)
(1.3)
(12.3)
(13.2)
(24.5)
Cash flow from financing
(34.7)
(35.0)
(67.7)
(50.9)
(34.8)
(50.3)
(33.1)
(67.7)
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
24.8
33.6
(3.4)
41.3
(5.4)
(33.5)
(28.2)
(3.4)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period (net of bank facilities and bank overdrafts)
7.8
2.6
36.0
(4.5)
36.0
36.0
36.0
36.0
Change in perimeter
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(0.6)
(0.1)
(0.6)
(0.8)
0.3
0.2
-
(0.6)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (net of bank facilities and bank overdrafts)
32.1
36.0
32.1
36.0
30.8
2.8
7.8
32.1
Adjusted Net Income
4Q
4Q
Var %
12M
12M
Var %
(In Euros Million)
FY23
FY22
FY23
FY22
Net Income
(9.2)
(10.9)
N.A.
(43.3)
(65.9)
N.A
Adjusted items (included in EBITDA) (*)
(1.1)
3.2
8.8
10.9
2023 Notes Repayment
-
8.3
-
8.3
Modification of the SSRCF
-
0.1
-
0.1
Impairment loss/(reversal) on brands
0.2
(10.8)
0.2
(10.8)
Impairment loss on goodwill
-
-
-
-
Tax effect of the above adjustments
1.3
0.4
(0.2)
(0.9)
Impact of change in tax rate in the UK
-
-
-
6.1
Adjusted net income (*)
(8.9)
(9.8)
N.A.
(34.7)
(52.3)
N.A
Working Capital
Mar
June
Sept
Dec
Mar
Mar
Mar
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
2023
(In Euros Million)
Working capital excl. Non current deferred revenue and other liabilities
(275.9)
(302.9)
(291.0)
(284.1)
(341.8)
(275.9)
(341.8)
Deferred revenue - non current
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other liabilities - non current
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Working capital
(275.9)
(302.9)
(291.0)
(284.1)
(341.8)
(275.9)
(341.8)
Net Debt
Mar
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar
Mar
Mar
(In Euros Million)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
2023
2027 Notes
(375.0)
(375.0)
(375.0)
(375.0)
(375.0)
(375.0)
(375.0)
2023 Notes
-
-
-
-
-
-
Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility
(30.0)
-
-
(19.0)
(30.0)
-
Government Sponsored Loan
(11.3)
(11.3)
(7.5)
(7.5)
(3.8)
(11.3)
(3.8)
Others (SSRCF, overdrafts, financing costs captalised and amortisation)
(2.7)
(16.1)
(34.0)
(35.6)
(2.7)
(2.7)
(2.7)
Gross Debt for Covenant
(418.9)
(402.3)
(416.5)
(437.1)
(381.5)
(418.9)
(381.5)
Leases under new IFRS16
(6.1)
(6.1)
(7.3)
(7.2)
(6.8)
(6.1)
(6.8)
Gross Financial Debt
(425.0)
(408.5)
(423.8)
(444.3)
(388.3)
(425.0)
(388.3)
Cash and cash equivalents
45.9
48.1
41.2
40.4
35.9
45.9
35.9
Net Financial Debt
(379.1)
(360.4)
(382.6)
(403.9)
(352.3)
(379.1)
(352.3)
Adjusted items
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
(In Euros Million)
FY23
FY22
FY23
FY22
Long-term incentives expenses
(2.5)
(4.0)
(11.2)
(10.5)
Redomicile to Spain
-
-
-
-
Government loan application process
-
-
(0.1)
-
M&A Projects
3.5
1.0
3.7
(0.2)
Holding tax not applicable to current corporate structure
-
(0.1)
-
(0.1)
Other
-
-
(1.1)
(0.1)
Adjusted items (*)
1.1
(3.2)
(8.8)
(10.9)
Cost analysis
Variable cost per booking
Euros per booking
YoY Change (%)
Fixed cost per booking
Euros per booking
YoY Change (%)
KPI historic evolution
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
FY 2019/20
Jun-20
Sep-20
Dec-20
Mar-21
FY 2020/21
Jun-21
Sep-21
Dec-21
Mar-22
FY 2021/22
Jun-22
Sep-22
Dec-22
Mar-23
FY 2022/23
Prime Members (**) (in '000)
275
389
490
556
556
564
664
758
876
876
1,215
1,729
2,170
2,653
2,653
3,213
3,611
3,935
4,337
4,337
Number of Bookings (**) (in '000)
Total
2,927
2,873
2,527
2,442
10,768
377
1,092
875
900
3,244
2,227
3,513
3,189
3,602
12,530
4,402
4,181
3,503
4,067
16,152
Top 6 (**)
2,194
2,139
1,872
1,877
8,082
268
858
639
597
2,363
1,640
2,673
2,371
2,719
9,403
3,299
3,111
2,621
3,095
12,127
Rest of the World (**)
733
734
655
565
2,686
109
234
236
303
882
588
840
818
883
3,128
1,103
1,070
881
971
4,026
P&L (in € million)
Revenue Margin (**)
141.5
139.7
131.7
115.7
528.7
16.6
34.4
30.0
30.1
111.1
68.4
99.9
95.4
118.9
382.6
145.7
143.3
130.5
150.1
569.6
Cash Revenue Margin (**)
142.8
139.2
134.1
118.2
534.3
18.9
37.9
32.9
32.1
121.8
73.5
113.5
110.0
126.8
423.8
159.1
157.4
143.2
161.3
621.0
By product:
Diversification (**)
72.2
69.9
75.7
60.1
278.0
10.7
20.6
15.9
16.6
63.9
50.0
70.4
70.5
90.2
281.0
110.7
94.3
79.8
101.6
386.4
Classsic customer (**)
46.0
38.3
32.8
39.3
156.5
3.3
10.6
10.3
8.6
33.0
5.5
13.2
9.4
9.7
37.8
12.3
28.2
31.7
25.3
97.5
Classic Supplier (**)
16.8
24.8
21.4
13.2
76.3
2.1
1.7
2.6
4.2
10.6
11.5
14.6
13.1
16.6
55.8
19.8
18.0
16.0
20.1
74.0
Advertising & Meta (**)
6.5
6.6
1.7
3.1
17.9
0.5
1.5
1.1
0.7
3.7
1.5
1.8
2.4
2.4
8.0
2.8
2.8
3.0
3.2
11.8
By region:
Top 6 (**)
108.3
106.0
98.7
92.2
405.2
12.9
27.8
21.7
23.5
85.9
51.6
76.4
70.1
86.6
284.8
105.8
103.3
94.6
111.6
415.3
Rest of the World (**)
33.2
33.7
33.1
23.5
123.4
3.7
6.7
8.3
6.6
25.2
16.8
23.6
25.2
32.2
97.8
39.8
40.1
35.9
38.5
154.3
NEW (Proforma) *
Variable costs (**)
(95.7)
(91.0)
(81.3)
(82.8)
(350.8)
(15.4)
(22.9)
(24.0)
(23.6)
(86.1)
(55.0)
(82.8)
(79.0)
(99.5)
(316.3)
(125.6)
(116.5)
(102.1)
(112.1)
(456.4)
Fixed costs (**)
(17.7)
(19.6)
(20.9)
(4.6)
(62.8)
(15.9)
(13.6)
(16.4)
(17.4)
(63.2)
(15.4)
(14.4)
(17.1)
(16.5)
(63.3)
(19.5)
(20.4)
(18.1)
(22.2)
(80.3)
Marginal Profit (**)
45.8
48.7
50.4
32.9
177.9
1.1
11.5
5.9
6.5
25.0
13.4
17.1
16.4
19.3
66.2
20.1
26.8
28.4
38.0
113.2
Cash Marginal Profit (**)
47.1
48.2
52.8
35.4
183.5
3.5
15.0
8.8
8.5
35.7
18.5
30.7
31.0
27.2
107.4
33.5
40.9
41.1
49.2
164.7
Adjusted EBITDA (**)
28.1
29.1
29.6
28.3
115.1
(14.7)
(2.1)
(10.4)
(10.9)
(38.2)
(1.9)
2.7
(0.7)
2.9
3.0
0.6
6.4
10.3
15.7
33.0
Adjusted EBITDA margin (**)
+19.9%
+20.9%
+22.4%
+24.4%
+21.8%
(88.9)%
(6.0)%
(34.8)%
(36.2)%
(34.3)%
(2.8)%
+2.7%
(0.7)%
+2.4%
+0.8%
+0.4%
+4.5%
+7.9%
+10.5%
+5.8%
Cash EBITDA (**)
29.4
28.6
31.9
30.8
120.7
(12.4)
1.4
(7.5)
(8.9)
(27.4)
3.1
16.2
14.0
10.8
44.2
14.0
20.5
23.0
26.9
84.4
Cash EBITDA margin (**)
+20.6%
+20.5%
+23.8%
+26.1%
+22.6%
(65.6)%
+3.7%
(22.8)%
(27.7)%
(22.5)%
+4.2%
+14.3%
+12.7%
+8.5%
+10.4%
+8.8%
+13.0%
+16.0%
+16.7%
+13.6%
P&L per Booking (**)
Revenue margin (**)
48.4
48.6
52.1
47.4
49.1
44.0
31.6
34.3
33.4
34.2
30.7
28.5
29.9
33.0
30.5
33.1
34.3
37.3
36.9
35.3
Cash Revenue margin (**)
48.8
48.5
53.1
48.4
49.6
50.1
34.7
37.6
35.7
37.5
33.0
32.3
34.5
35.2
33.8
36.1
37.6
40.9
39.7
38.4
Top 6 (**)
49.4
49.6
52.7
49.2
50.1
48.1
32.4
33.9
39.4
36.4
31.5
28.6
29.6
31.9
30.3
32.1
33.2
36.1
36.0
34.2
Rest of the World (**)
45.3
45.9
50.5
41.6
45.9
33.8
28.5
35.1
21.7
28.6
28.6
28.1
30.9
36.5
31.3
36.1
37.4
40.7
39.7
38.3
NEW (Proforma) *
Variable costs (**)
(32.7)
(31.7)
(32.2)
(33.9)
(32.6)
(40.9)
(21.0)
(27.5)
(26.3)
(26.5)
(24.7)
(23.6)
(24.8)
(27.6)
(25.2)
(28.5)
(27.9)
(29.1)
(27.6)
(28.3)
Fixed costs (**)
(6.1)
(6.8)
(8.3)
(1.9)
(5.8)
(42.1)
(12.4)
(18.7)
(19.3)
(19.5)
(6.9)
(4.1)
(5.4)
(4.6)
(5.1)
(4.4)
(4.9)
(5.2)
(5.5)
(5.0)
Total costs
(38.7)
(38.5)
(40.4)
(35.8)
(38.4)
(83.1)
(33.4)
(46.2)
(45.5)
(46.0)
(31.6)
(27.7)
(30.1)
(32.2)
(30.3)
(32.9)
(32.8)
(34.3)
(33.1)
(33.3)
Marginal Profit (**)
15.7
17.0
20.0
13.5
16.5
3.0
10.5
6.8
7.2
7.7
6.0
4.9
5.1
5.4
5.3
4.6
6.4
8.1
9.3
7.0
Cash Marginal Profit (**)
16.1
16.8
20.9
14.5
17.0
9.2
13.7
10.1
9.4
11.0
8.3
8.7
9.7
7.6
8.6
7.6
9.8
11.7
12.1
10.2
Adjusted EBITDA (**)
9.6
10.1
11.7
11.6
10.7
(39.1)
(1.9)
(11.9)
(12.1)
(11.8)
(0.9)
0.8
(0.2)
0.8
0.2
0.1
1.5
2.9
3.9
2.0
Cash EBITDA (**)
10.0
10.0
12.6
12.6
11.2
(32.9)
1.3
(8.6)
(9.9)
(8.5)
1.4
4.6
4.4
3.0
3.5
3.2
4.9
6.6
6.6
5.2
(*) The split between variable costs and fixed costs for the period from Q1 FY19 to Q4 FY20 has been restated in order to present pro format data with our new reporting classification for Cloud, customers' check-in cost and call center telecommunications costs
