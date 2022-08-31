Log in
    EDR   LU1048328220

EDREAMS ODIGEO S.A.

(EDR)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-08-30 am EDT
5.210 EUR   +0.58%
Spain's eDreams sees bookings jump, loss narrows

08/31/2022 | 02:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders look at computer screens during the bourse debut of Spanish travel company eDreams Odigeo in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's eDreams ODIGEO narrowed its first-quarter net loss to 13.9 million euros ($13.94 million) as bookings rose 50% above pre-pandemic levels, the travel booking company said on Wednesday.

The Barcelona-based firm, whose fiscal year started in April, had reported a net loss of 23.9 million euros a year earlier.

Revenue doubled to 145.7 million euros yet earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) remained negative with a loss of 1.8 million euros versus a loss of 4.2 million a year earlier.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered worldwide travel restrictions before a strong rebound in 2022.

($1 = 0.9968 euros)

(Reporting by Christina Thykjaer; editing by Joan Faus and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 540 M 541 M 541 M
Net income 2023 -7,36 M -7,37 M -7,37 M
Net Debt 2023 316 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2023 -85,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 659 M 660 M 660 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
EV / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 014
Free-Float 74,7%
Managers and Directors
Dana Philip Dunne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Elízaga Corrales Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Vollmoeller Chairman
Carsten Bernhard Chief Technology Officer
Gerrit Goedkoop Chief Customer Service Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDREAMS ODIGEO S.A.-46.29%660
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-21.63%74 657
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED3.66%16 378
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-43.21%16 172
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED15.79%4 642
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED20.50%3 515