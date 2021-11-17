Log in
    EDR   LU1048328220

EDREAMS ODIGEO S.A.

(EDR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 11/16 11:38:00 am
7.86 EUR   -2.00%
eDreams ODIGEO S A : 2Q FY 2022 Results Presentation

11/17/2021 | 02:27am EST
RESULTS PRESENTATION

2Q FY2022

17th November 2021

This presentation has been sent to you in an electronic form. You are reminded that documents transmitted via this medium may be altered or changed during the process of transmission and, consequently, neither eDreams ODIGEO nor any of its subsidiaries, nor any director, officer, employer, employee or agent of theirs, or affiliate of any such person, accepts any liability or responsibility whatsoever in respect of any difference between the presentation distributed to you in electronic format and the hard copy version available to you on request.
In the United Kingdom, this presentation is directed only at persons who (i) fall within Article 43(2) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Order, or (iii) are persons who are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated (together "Relevant Persons"). Under no circumstances should persons who are not Relevant Persons rely or act upon the contents of this presentation. Any investment or investment activity to which this presentation relates in the United Kingdom is available only to, and will be engaged only with, Relevant Persons.

Disclaimer

1 This presentation is to be read as an introduction to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group and contains key information presented in a concise manner on the Group and its financial condition. The information contained in this presentation is extracted from the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group and is qualified in its entirety by the additional information contained in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group. This presentation should only be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group. Copies of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group are available under http://www.edreamsodigeo.com/category/investors/quarterly-edreams-odigeo/.

2 Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" in respect of the Group's operations, performance, prospects and/or financial condition, the industry in which the Group operates and the Group's intentions as to its financial policy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any particular expectation will be met and reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. Additionally, forward-looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Statements in this presentation reflect the knowledge and information available at the time of its preparation. The Group does not undertake any responsibility or obligation to update the information in this presentation, including any forward-looking statement resulting from new information, future events or otherwise. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

3 This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to purchase or acquire any securities or related financial instruments of the company, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decisions relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the company. No securities of eDreams ODIGEO have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser.

4

5

6 The financial information included in this presentation includes certain non-GAAP measures, including "Bookings", "Gross Bookings", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Cash EBITDA" "Revenue Margin", "Cash Revenue Margin", "Cash Marginal Profit" and "Variable Costs", which are not accounting measures as defined by IFRS. We have presented these measures because we believe that they are useful indicators of our financial performance and our ability to incur and service our indebtedness and can assist analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate our business. However, these measures should not be used instead of, or considered as alternatives to, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the Group based on IFRS. Further, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.

2

1. Overview

2Q FY22 Results Update

Closing remarks

Appendix

1 eDO STRONG BOOKINGS AHEAD OF PRE-COVID-19 LEVELS, GAINING MARKET SHARE AND PRIME ALMOST SURPASSES 2 MILLION MEMBERS

STRONG BOOKINGS GROWTH, AHEAD PRE-COVID LEVELS

  • In 2Q FY22, Bookings 22% above pre-COVID-19 levels (in 1H FY22, Bookings only 1% below pre-COVID 19)
  • Trading continues to improve and year-on-year growth rates for Bookings vs pre-COVID-19 levels accelerating (September +33% vs 2019; October +42% vs 2019 and November +53% vs 2019)

ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF eDO RAPID RECOVERY

  • Revenue Margin in 2Q FY22 increased 190% year-on-year.COVID-19 induced restrictions still resulted in Cash Revenue Margin (*) being 18% below pre-COVID-19levels (including Prime contribution) due to disproportionate demand in shorter distance flights
  • Cash Marginal Profit (*), stood at €30.7 million positive for 2Q FY22 (€49.2 million in 1H FY22)
  • Cash EBITDA (*) €16.2 million positive in 2Q FY22; 5.3x the amount in 1Q FY22 (€3.1 million in 1Q FY22 totalling €19.4 million in 1H FY22)
  • Strong liquidity position maintained: €144 million at end September. The liquidity of eDO was never at risk

REINVENTING TRAVEL - SUPERIOR RETURNS WHILE TRANSFORMING THE INDUSTRY

  • Leader and inventor of the first and highly successful subscription-based model in travel: Prime
  • In 2Q FY22 grew Prime members by 159% year-on-year to 1.7 million subscribers
  • Almost 2M members (as of 10th of November), achieved much earlier than accelerated target of summer 2022. Added 1M members in six months
  • Prime has more loyal and de-risked consumer base and more predictable and sustainable business model

eDO WILL BE A CLEAR WINNER POST COVID WORLD

  • Unique relationship-based (subscription) model with customers
  • We have an unrivalled scale advantage. eDO is the global leader in flights, excluding China
  • Our market share in Europe grew by 6pp to 37%
  • We have a balanced business with Diversification Revenue of 67%, up +11pp year-on-year, and mobile Bookings in excess of 55%.

FY 2025 TARGETS AND NEW REPORTING KPIs TO BE DISCLOSED ON TODAY's CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

(*) Definitions of Non-GAAP measures on page 20-22

4

1 eDO STRONG BOOKINGS GROWTH, 6 CONSECUTIVE MONTHS AHEAD PRE-COVID-19

LEVELS…EVEN IN A NOT FULLY RECOVERED MARKET

eDO BOOKINGS GROWTH VS 2019

STRONG DESIRE FOR CONSUMERS TO

TRAVEL

PRIME PROGRAM DRIVING STRONG

BOOKINGS GROWTH - IN OCTOBER

WE HAD OUR 2nd PRIME DAY

STRONG eDO PERFORMANCE

Source: Company data

Note: eDO Bookings growth until the 10th of November 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

eDreams Odigeo SA published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
