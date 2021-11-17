eDreams ODIGEO S A : 2Q FY 2022 Results Report

See definition and reconciliation of Cash Revenue Margin and Cash EBITDA in section 6. Glossary of definitions and section 7. Reconciliation.

We have a balanced business with Diversification Revenue of 67%, up +11pp year on year, and mobile bookings in excess of 55%

We have an unrivalled scale advantage. eDO is the global leader in flights, excluding China.

Our targets for fiscal year 2025: Prime members (3.7x from current to at least 7.25 million); Cash Revenue Margin (at least €825 million - 18% CAGR 2Q FY22

We will continue to grow Prime through product innovation and geographic expansion.

In 2Q FY22 Prime members grew by 159% over the year to 1.7 million subscribers.

Leader and inventor of the first and highly successful

Strong liquidity position maintained: €144 million at end September. The liquidity of eDO was never at risk.

Cash EBITDA (*) €16.2 million positive in 2Q FY22; 5.3x the amount in 1Q FY22 (€3.1 million in 1Q FY22 totalling €19.4 million in 1H FY22).

1.3. Current Trading, Strategy Update and Outlook

Rapid recovery from Covid with best-in-class performance, 6 months ahead pre- COVID-19 levels, even in a not fully recovered market

The continued outperformance of our trading over the last quarters is the result of the hard work improving our platform and building on our strengths including Prime over the last 18 months. We are reinventing travel and are at the forefront of the innovation that is enhancing the way travel is consumed, improving the customer journey and making the proposition even more compelling.

Our current trading demonstrates the rapid recovery from COVID-19 with best-in-class performance, which was driven by consumers desire to travel, our Prime program, and eDO strong performance.

The Company's Bookings levels over the past quarter have shown continuous improvement. In September, Bookings improved further, and we are now 6 consecutive months ahead pre-COVID levels, and with September to November Bookings growing 30-50%year-on-year vs pre-COVID-19 levels.

TRADING CONTINUES TO IMPROVE

eDO Bookings growth vs 2019

Source: Company data until the 10th of November.