Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  EDreams ODIGEO S.A.    EDR   LU1048328220

EDREAMS ODIGEO S.A.

(EDR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

eDreams ODIGEO S A : Consensus Estimates for Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 05:47am EDT

Consensus forecast for eDreams ODIGEO's Group results

London, August 25, 2020. From the information requested by eDreams ODIGEO, the consensus forecast for the company's results is:

1Q FY 2021

FY 2021

June

March

Low

Average

High

Low

Average

High

Bookings

292.7

305.1

337.0

4,880.8

5,047.6

5,216.3

Revenue Margin

8.7

13.5

16.3

232.8

248.0

278.7

Adjusted EbitdaEBITDA

-17.9

-12.2

-7.7

16.8

26.3

34.0

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

-204.9%

-118.5%

-54.6%

7.7%

11.6%

13.6%

Firms contributing to the consensus are: Banco Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank BPI, Deutsche Bank and GVC Gaesco.

The opinions and projections contained in this press release are entirely those of independent analysis and have not been prepared or reviewed by eDreams ODIGEO. eDreams ODIGEO makes no representation concerning the quality, content or reliability of these opinions and projections, which are provided to elaborate this consensus. Neither eDreams ODIGEO nor any of its directors, officers or employees shall be in any way responsible for the contents of this press release, nor shall any of them be able for any loss arising from the use of these opinions and projections or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

Investor Relations

David de la Roz

Director Investor Relations

M. +44 (0)786 748 5995

e-mail.David.delaroz@edreamsodigeo.com

eDreams ODIGEO Group

26-28 Hammersmith Grove | W6 7BA

London, United Kingdom

Disclaimer

eDreams Odigeo SA published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 09:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EDREAMS ODIGEO S.A.
05:47aEDREAMS ODIGEO S A : Consensus Estimates for Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
PU
08/18EDREAMS ODIGEO S A : Webcast details for Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Financial R..
PU
07/09EDREAMS ODIGEO S A : FY 2020 Results Presentation
PU
07/09EDREAMS ODIGEO S A : delivers solid results despite COVID -19 impact in Q4. Well..
PU
06/19EDREAMS ODIGEO S.A. : annual earnings release
04/21EDREAMS ODIGEO S A : Strong liquidity position of c.140m at FY20 close and SSRC..
PU
03/31EDREAMS ODIGEO S A : announces redomicile to Spain and changes to its Board of D..
PU
02/27EDREAMS ODIGEO S A : 9M Adjusted EBITDA up 10% to 86.8 million, all key metrics..
PU
02/10Google's holiday rental service under fire as 40 rivals urge EU antitrust act..
RE
02/04EDREAMS ODIGEO S A : launches new tech hubs to expand development capabilities a..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 240 M 284 M 284 M
Net income 2021 -39,0 M -46,1 M -46,1 M
Net Debt 2021 350 M 414 M 414 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 241 M 285 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 106
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart EDREAMS ODIGEO S.A.
Duration : Period :
eDreams ODIGEO S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDREAMS ODIGEO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,69 €
Last Close Price 2,05 €
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 80,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dana Philip Dunne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Vollmoeller Chairman
Gerrit Goedkoop COO & Chief Customer Service Officer
David Elízaga Corrales Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Carsten Bernhard Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDREAMS ODIGEO S.A.-52.11%285
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-9.74%75 780
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-14.28%16 917
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-10.84%13 617
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED7.30%4 172
TRIPADVISOR-22.09%3 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group