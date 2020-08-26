eDreams ODIGEO S A : Consensus Estimates for Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

London, August 25, 2020. From the information requested by eDreams ODIGEO, the consensus forecast for the company's results is:

1Q FY 2021 FY 2021 June March Low Average High Low Average High Bookings 292.7 305.1 337.0 4,880.8 5,047.6 5,216.3 Revenue Margin 8.7 13.5 16.3 232.8 248.0 278.7 Adjusted EbitdaEBITDA -17.9 -12.2 -7.7 16.8 26.3 34.0 Adjusted EBITDA Margin -204.9% -118.5% -54.6% 7.7% 11.6% 13.6%

Firms contributing to the consensus are: Banco Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank BPI, Deutsche Bank and GVC Gaesco.

The opinions and projections contained in this press release are entirely those of independent analysis and have not been prepared or reviewed by eDreams ODIGEO. eDreams ODIGEO makes no representation concerning the quality, content or reliability of these opinions and projections, which are provided to elaborate this consensus. Neither eDreams ODIGEO nor any of its directors, officers or employees shall be in any way responsible for the contents of this press release, nor shall any of them be able for any loss arising from the use of these opinions and projections or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

