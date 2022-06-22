eDreams ODIGEO S A : , leading tech company in Spain, sets up new innovation teams in Palma de Mallorca and Alicante

The Company, one of Spain's top tech employers and recently named 'Best Company to Work For' by Forbes magazine, has chosen Palma de Mallorca and Alicante to establish new innovation and product development teams

The decision is part of the business's plan to expand its global workforce by 50% in the next three years to fuel its growth as a subscription-based business

eDreams ODIGEO operates an industry-first hybrid work system that drives flexibility and creativity among its employees

Over the coming weeks, the business will be hosting events to present its vacancies and growth plans to the tech community within both cities.

Barcelona, June 22, 2022.- eDreams ODIGEO, Europe's largest online travel company, the largest flight retailer in the world -excluding China-, and one of Spain's top tech employers, today announced that it will continue to strengthen its presence in Spain with the development of two new tech teams based in Palma de Mallorca and Alicante.

The decision is part of the company's plans to add more than 500 new recruits to its technology, product, and innovation teams by the fiscal year 2025, in what will be the largest talent acquisition campaign in its history.

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the leading travel tech employers in Spain and has been recognised as one of the 'Best Companies to Work For in 2022' by Forbes magazine. The Group operates 247 websites and apps in 44 countries, 21 languages and 37 different currencies, all on one central platform that is powered by industry-leading technology. The Group invests heavily in innovation and launches over 7,800 product features every year. The scale of its technological organisation, and the agility of its teams, enable the business to develop, test and roll out a significant number of products to its customers on a regular basis. The Company's proprietary platform processes over 2 billion searches every month.

The Company has already begun operations in Palma de Mallorca and Alicante and will be looking to expand its workforces there over the coming months. The new hires will support the current cycle of expansion of the Group, which is successfully transforming into a subscription-based business. This is testament to the fact that the company is a pioneer within the industry and provides a revolutionary proposition with eDreams Prime.

eDreams Prime has grown its member base to 3 million worldwide, after tripling its subscribers in just one year. By 2025, the Group forecasts that 66% of its reservations will come from subscribers and has set itself the goal of exceeding 7.25 million Prime members.

Another objective of this recruitment drive is to further develop the personalisation of the customer experience through its own advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. The business has developed an industry-leading set of advanced, machine learning models that allow it to create bespoke travel proposals based on the millions of predictions that algorithms are capable of making on a daily basis about the type of service and product that best suits each traveller. The Company has the largest data science team in the European industry and leverages its machine-based learning capabilities across all business functions.

Carsten Bernhard, Chief Technology Officer, eDreams ODIGEO, states "Our goal, as the largest online travel agency in Europe and the number one flight retailer in the world, is to continue growing and expanding hand in hand with the best technology talent. Europe has emerged in recent years as a clear destination for tech talent, and we already have outstanding talent within our tech hubs in Barcelona, Madrid, Porto, Milan and Budapest. The new teams in Palma de Mallorca and Alicante will be essential in strengthening our growth as a subscription-based business whilst helping us reinforce our leadership and further increasing our market share, which we have almost doubled during the pandemic. Our mission is to reinvent the world of travel through technology and innovation. Our team will be indispensable in terms of helping us achieve this".

eDreams ODIGEO's tech team is unique within the industry, with employees from 46 different nationalities and spread across a number of cities within Spain (Barcelona, Madrid), Italy (Milan), Portugal (Porto) and Hungary (Budapest). The Company also carries out business functions from offices in France, the United Kingdom and Germany. The business operates a hybrid work system, promoting flexibility and creativity among its employees. It serves one of the largest economic sectors globally, valued at 1.3 billion euros.

Over the next few weeks, eDreams ODIGEO will be hosting events to engage with the tech communities within these two cities, sharing details of its vacancies and growth plans.

Note to Editor: Candidates interested in these positions can search for openings and apply online at edreamsodigeocareers.com

