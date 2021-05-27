eDreams ODIGEO S A : Annual Corporate Governance Report FY21

A. STRUCTURE OF OWNERSHIP

A.1 Please complete the following chart on the Company's share capital:

Date last Share Capital Number of shares Number of voting modification (€) rights 7th July 2020 11,878,153 118,781,530 118,781,530

Please indicate whether there are different classes of shares with different associated rights:

YES ☐ NO ☒

A.2 Please detail the direct and indirect holders of significant stakes of your Company as of the fiscal year closing date, excluding Directors:

Name or corporate % voting rights % voting rights through total % of name of the attributed to shares financial instruments significant voting shareholder Direct Indirect Direct Indirect rights LuxGoal S.à.r.l 26.94 0.00 0.00 0.00 26.94 AXA LBO Fund IV 15.76 0.00 0.00 0.00 15.76 Bybrook Capital LLP 0.04 10.36 10.40 Sunderland Capital Partners LP 5.36 5.36

Breakdown of the indirect holding:

Name or company Name or % of voting rights % of voting rights % of total voting name of the company through financial rights attached to the indirect owner name of the instruments shares direct owner

Please indicate the most significant movements in the shareholder structure occurring during the fiscal year:

Name or corporate Date of transaction Description of transaction name of shareholder

Note:

LuxGoal Group holding is composed of: Luxgoal 2 S.à.r.l holding 0.69% of voting rights and Luxgoal 3 S.à.r.l holding 26.26% of voting right.

AXA Group holding is composed of: Axa LBO Fund IV FCPR holding 14.18% of voting rights and AXA LBO Fund IV Supplementary FCPR holding 1.58% of voting rights.

Note that the number of shares reported by each Significant Shareholder corresponds to shareholder notifications of voting rights communicated to the Company as of 31st March 2021 and other information made available to the Company by shareholders.

A.3 Please complete the following charts on the members of the Company's Board of Directors who hold voting rights on the Company's shares:

% of voting rights % of voting rights % voting rights that can be transmitted attributed to through financial total % of Name or through financial shares instruments voting corporate instruments rights name of the Direct Indirect Direct Indirect Direct Indirect Director Dana Philip 1.53 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.53 0.0 0.0 Dunne David Elízaga 0.46 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.46 0.0 0.0 % of voting rights in the possession of 1.99 % the Board of Directors