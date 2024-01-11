Educational Development Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023

January 11, 2024 at 05:01 pm EST Share

Educational Development Corporation reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 25.04 million compared to USD 42.05 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 16.94 million compared to USD 30.27 million a year ago. Net income was USD 1.97 million compared to USD 0.0009 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.24. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.24.

For the nine months, sales was USD 61 million compared to USD 101.16 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 42.06 million compared to USD 72.85 million a year ago. Net income was USD 2.16 million compared to net loss of USD 0.5852 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.07 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.07 a year ago.