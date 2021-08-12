Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Educational Development Corporation
  News
  Summary
    EDUC   US2814791057

EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(EDUC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Educational Development Corporation to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

08/12/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) today announced that Randall White, Active Chairman of the Board will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

 Event Q3 Investor Summit
 Date August 17-18th, 2021
 Presentation August 18th at 12:30 PM ET
 Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c8E1cCfcRSuZ8-0dlDj_Mg

 

About Educational Development Corporation

EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited (“Usborne”) and we also exclusively publish books through our ownership of Kane Miller Book Publisher (“Kane Miller”); both international award-winning publishers of children’s books. EDC’s current catalog contains over 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually. Both Usborne and Kane Miller products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and by independent consultants, who hold book showings in individual homes, through social media, book fairs with school and public libraries, direct and internet sales.

For further information:

Educational Development Corporation
Randall White
9186224522
randall.white@edcpub.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

To request complimentary investor registration: please click here: Complimentary Investor Registration

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com


