  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Educational Development Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDUC   US2814791057

EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(EDUC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Educational Development : SEC Filing (5)

05/21/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
SEC FORM 5SEC Form 5

FORM 5 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0362
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 1.0
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
Form 3 Holdings Reported.
Form 4 Transactions Reported.
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
O Keefe Daniel E
(Last) (First) (Middle)
5402 S. 122ND EAST AVENUE
(Street)
TULSA OK 74146
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORP [ EDUC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)
05/21/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned at end of Issuer's Fiscal Year (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 05/21/2021 P 4,311 A (1) 116,737(2) D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
(A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. Shares acquired through 401(k) Plan account at various prices over the past 12 months.
2. 84,189 of the shares directly owned were granted under the Company's 2019 LTI Plan and are restricted from sale until 2/28/2023.
/s/ Dan O'Keefe 05/21/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

EDC - Educational Development Corporation published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 21:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
