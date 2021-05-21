Educational Development : SEC Filing (5)
SEC FORM 5SEC Form 5
FORM 5
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:
3235-0362
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
1.0
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
Form 3 Holdings Reported.
Form 4 Transactions Reported.
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
5402 S. 122ND EAST AVENUE
(Street)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORP [ EDUC]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)
05/21/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned at end of Issuer's Fiscal Year (Instr. 3 and 4)
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
Common Stock
05/21/2021
P
4,311
A
(1)
116,737
(2)
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. Shares acquired through 401(k) Plan account at various prices over the past 12 months.
2. 84,189 of the shares directly owned were granted under the Company's 2019 LTI Plan and are restricted from sale until 2/28/2023.
/s/ Dan O'Keefe
05/21/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations
See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient,
see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
EDC - Educational Development Corporation published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 21:38:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Sales 2021
205 M
-
-
Net income 2021
12,6 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
14,5 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
10,4x
Yield 2021
2,05%
Capitalization
125 M
125 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
0,53x
EV / Sales 2021
0,71x
Nbr of Employees
214
Free-Float
49,1%
