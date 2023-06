Eduspec Holdings Berhad is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development and provision of information technology (IT) learning programs and educational services. Its geographical segments include Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It provides a range of services, including consultancy, building teaching capacity, deploying information technology systems in schools to offering various online and blended-learning education programs. It provides a range of education technology solutions and services. It offers two categories of programs, such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) -based programs, and a range of other programs and services. STEM programs include STEM with Robotics and STEM with Computer Science. The other programs include information technology, school management systems, consultancy, professional training and certification, cyber security, competition platforms and seminars, workshops, and talks.

Sector Miscellaneous Educational Service Providers