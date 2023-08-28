IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) today announced it is scheduled to present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Bernard Zovighian, chief executive officer, and Scott B. Ullem, chief financial officer, are scheduled to speak to conference attendees at 11:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to all interested parties on the Edwards Lifesciences investor relations website at http://ir.edwards.com/. An archived version of the webcast will be available later that day on the Edwards investor relations website.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

