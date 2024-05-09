Edwards Lifesciences today announced the European launch of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve, the only transcatheter aortic heart valve to incorporate the company’s breakthrough RESILIA tissue technology, designed to extend the valve’s durability.*

Edwards’ SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve recently received CE Mark† for use in patients with heart valve disease due to native calcific aortic stenosis at all levels of surgical risk or due to the failure of either a transcatheter or a surgical bioprosthetic valve who are judged to be at high or greater risk for open surgical therapy.

“Today’s patients are living longer, more active lives, with high expectations for their health and quality of life, so lifetime management of heart valve disease, starting with the first valve, is increasingly important,” said Flavio Ribichini, professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Verona. “SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA gives these patients a promising option, as RESILIA tissue’s calcium-blocking technology addresses structural valve deterioration, one of the primary causes of reintervention following heart valve replacement.”

Edwards RESILIA is a bovine pericardial tissue treated with advanced anti-calcification technology that provides the potential to extend the durability of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve.*

RESILIA tissue is already used in the world’s leading surgical aortic valve, the Edwards INSPIRIS RESILIA valve. Recent data on the RESILIA tissue from the 7-year COMMENCE Study showed encouraging results with low rates of structural valve deterioration (99.3% freedom from structural valve deterioration), clinically stable gradients and freedom from reoperation (97.2%).‡

“RESILIA tissue is the result of nearly 20 years of research and development and is a prime example of Edwards’ continued focus on delivering technology that puts patients first​,” said Gregory Servotte, senior vice president of transcatheter heart valves EU at Edwards Lifesciences. “Latest data emphasize the value of RESILIA tissue in the lifetime management of valve disease.‡§ The SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve utilizes this technology with the aim of improving quality of life, offering sustainable long-term patient outcomes and making future treatment options possible.”

In addition to its anti-calcification properties, RESILIA tissue allows the valve to be stored under dry packaging conditions, facilitating ease of use. Today, the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve is the only transcatheter heart valve on the market with dry tissue storage.

At Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) 2024, Dr. Curtiss Stinis presented compelling results from a large, real-world study (10,314 patients), based on US TVT Registry data that demonstrated continued excellent outcomes for patients treated with the Edwards SAPIEN valve platform. A study of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve found lower rates of paravalvular leak (PVL) at 30 days, lower echo-derived gradients and larger effective orifice areas across all valve sizes when compared to the SAPIEN 3 and SAPIEN 3 Ultra valves.

Notes to Editors

* De La Fuente AB, et al. Advanced Integrity Preservation Technology Reduces Bioprosthesis Calcification While Preserving Performance and Safety. J Heart Valve Dis. 2015 Jan;24(1):101-9.

† The Edwards SAPIEN 3, SAPIEN 3 Ultra, and SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA transcatheter heart valve system is indicated for use in patients with heart disease due to native calcific aortic stenosis at any or all levels of surgical risk for open heart surgery. The Edwards SAPIEN 3, SAPIEN 3 Ultra, and SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA transcatheter heart valve system is indicated for patients with symptomatic heart disease due to failure (stenosed, insufficient, or combined) of an aortic transcatheter bioprosthetic or surgical aortic or mitral bioprosthetic valve who are judged by a heart team, including a cardiac surgeon, to be at high or greater risk for open surgical therapy (i.e., predicted risk of surgical mortality ≥ 8% at 30 days, based on the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) risk score and other clinical co-morbidities unmeasured by the STS risk calculator).

‡ Beaver T, Bavaria J, Griffith B, et al. Seven-Year Outcomes Following Aortic Valve Replacement with a Novel Tissue Bioprosthesis. J Thorac Cardiovasc Surg. 2023 Sep 29:S0022-5223(23)00873-5.

§ Stinis CT, Abbas AE, Teirstein P, et al. Real-World Outcomes for the Fifth-Generation Balloon Expandable Transcatheter Heart Valve in the United States. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2024 Apr 22;17(8):1032-1044.

No clinical data are available to evaluate the long-term impact of RESILIA tissue in patients. Additional clinical data for up to 10 years of follow-up are being collected to monitor the long-term safety and performance of RESILIA tissue.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, the stylized E logo, Edwards SAPIEN, Edwards SAPIEN 3, Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra, Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA, Edwards INSPIRIS RESILIA, INSPIRIS RESILIA, INSPIRIS, RESILIA, SAPIEN, SAPIEN 3, SAPIEN 3 Ultra, and SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508195367/en/